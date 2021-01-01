« previous next »
Today at 12:13:42 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 11:23:33 am
Well that would make sense yes.....unusual for our TO.  But, then after the first game (assuming we go through to the next rounds) they bin 19/20 and go with game history within 21/22 as we progress ? Wish they'd make it simple.

Yep, that's how home cup games always work.

Edit - sorry, just seen other messages above. :)
Today at 01:17:20 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 11:38:00 am
Well yes, cheers mate - I see that now....just wish they'd be clearer in the printed messaging they send out. I'm only asking 'cos I want to see if it's possible to get tickets for F&F under this new scheme where they don't have to be ST's or members. So, given the above, looks like it's going to be unlikely if you have to have game history from 19/20.....the blurb does say 'subject to availability and eligibility' so might prove difficult.

The F&F scheme is to transfer your own ticket to them... which they do not need to be ST holders or members no

Theres no scheme for getting additional tickets for F&F if thats what you were meaning
Today at 04:20:04 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:17:20 pm
The F&F scheme is to transfer your own ticket to them... which they do not need to be ST holders or members no

Theres no scheme for getting additional tickets for F&F if thats what you were meaning
Thanks - think I'm not interpreting it properly. I qualify for the ACS myself but just wondering when to do that if I can add F&F (not members or ST holders) when I apply, who would be eligible on my ST to attend. They have said there'll be an additional enrolment period after the dedicated period has elapsed, but subject to availability and eligibility. So, do I run the risk of not getting on the ACS myself if I wait until then to apply ?

First time this has happened for my ST where F&F don't have to be a ST holder or member - in the past they've had to be so.
Today at 05:28:39 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 04:20:04 pm
Thanks - think I'm not interpreting it properly. I qualify for the ACS myself but just wondering when to do that if I can add F&F (not members or ST holders) when I apply, who would be eligible on my ST to attend. They have said there'll be an additional enrolment period after the dedicated period has elapsed, but subject to availability and eligibility. So, do I run the risk of not getting on the ACS myself if I wait until then to apply ?

First time this has happened for my ST where F&F don't have to be a ST holder or member - in the past they've had to be so.

You have to add in your 6 friends and family either upon renewal of your ST or prior to the season starting, so they'd be able to attend if you transferred your own ticket to them
Not quite sure how you're interpreting it, but for clarification you only get 1 ticket...

Where it says about the additional ACS enrolments later for friends and family... it means to sit with other members or ST holders who also qualify (so you'd choose another seat other than your own usual ST seat). For example you could have your own seat in lower kenny, but have a mate who sits in mainstand upper and you decide you want to sit together... so you enroll at a later date and choose two seats side by side in the kop or wherever else
Today at 06:05:50 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:28:39 pm
You have to add in your 6 friends and family either upon renewal of your ST or prior to the season starting, so they'd be able to attend if you transferred your own ticket to them
Not quite sure how you're interpreting it, but for clarification you only get 1 ticket...

Where it says about the additional ACS enrolments later for friends and family... it means to sit with other members or ST holders who also qualify (so you'd choose another seat other than your own usual ST seat). For example you could have your own seat in lower kenny, but have a mate who sits in mainstand upper and you decide you want to sit together... so you enroll at a later date and choose two seats side by side in the kop or wherever else
Ok, mate thanks for that. So, the F&F I add when I renew my seasie don't necessarily have to be a ST holder or member, as here below ?

'Following the dedicated season ticket holder period, there will be an opportunity to enrol with your friends / family regardless of whether they are Season Ticket Holders or Members  subject to availability and eligibility'
Today at 06:15:30 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 06:05:50 pm
Ok, mate thanks for that. So, the F&F I add when I renew my seasie don't necessarily have to be a ST holder or member, as here below ?

'Following the dedicated season ticket holder period, there will be an opportunity to enrol with your friends / family regardless of whether they are Season Ticket Holders or Members  subject to availability and eligibility'

They dont have to be no for passing tickets to them

However your snippit is for the ACS announcement which is poorly worded... and what that actually means is you can select several seats together whether they're an ST holder OR a Member. Not the third option of being neither, which is implied by the word regardless
