Author Topic: ST rewenals  (Read 31375 times)

Online redgriffin73

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #280 on: April 9, 2021, 12:13:42 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on April  9, 2021, 11:23:33 am
Well that would make sense yes.....unusual for our TO.  But, then after the first game (assuming we go through to the next rounds) they bin 19/20 and go with game history within 21/22 as we progress ? Wish they'd make it simple.

Yep, that's how home cup games always work.

Edit - sorry, just seen other messages above. :)
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online 30fiver

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #281 on: April 9, 2021, 01:17:20 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on April  9, 2021, 11:38:00 am
Well yes, cheers mate - I see that now....just wish they'd be clearer in the printed messaging they send out. I'm only asking 'cos I want to see if it's possible to get tickets for F&F under this new scheme where they don't have to be ST's or members. So, given the above, looks like it's going to be unlikely if you have to have game history from 19/20.....the blurb does say 'subject to availability and eligibility' so might prove difficult.

The F&F scheme is to transfer your own ticket to them... which they do not need to be ST holders or members no

Theres no scheme for getting additional tickets for F&F if thats what you were meaning
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #282 on: April 9, 2021, 04:20:04 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on April  9, 2021, 01:17:20 pm
The F&F scheme is to transfer your own ticket to them... which they do not need to be ST holders or members no

Theres no scheme for getting additional tickets for F&F if thats what you were meaning
Thanks - think I'm not interpreting it properly. I qualify for the ACS myself but just wondering when to do that if I can add F&F (not members or ST holders) when I apply, who would be eligible on my ST to attend. They have said there'll be an additional enrolment period after the dedicated period has elapsed, but subject to availability and eligibility. So, do I run the risk of not getting on the ACS myself if I wait until then to apply ?

First time this has happened for my ST where F&F don't have to be a ST holder or member - in the past they've had to be so.
Online 30fiver

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #283 on: April 9, 2021, 05:28:39 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on April  9, 2021, 04:20:04 pm
Thanks - think I'm not interpreting it properly. I qualify for the ACS myself but just wondering when to do that if I can add F&F (not members or ST holders) when I apply, who would be eligible on my ST to attend. They have said there'll be an additional enrolment period after the dedicated period has elapsed, but subject to availability and eligibility. So, do I run the risk of not getting on the ACS myself if I wait until then to apply ?

First time this has happened for my ST where F&F don't have to be a ST holder or member - in the past they've had to be so.

You have to add in your 6 friends and family either upon renewal of your ST or prior to the season starting, so they'd be able to attend if you transferred your own ticket to them
Not quite sure how you're interpreting it, but for clarification you only get 1 ticket...

Where it says about the additional ACS enrolments later for friends and family... it means to sit with other members or ST holders who also qualify (so you'd choose another seat other than your own usual ST seat). For example you could have your own seat in lower kenny, but have a mate who sits in mainstand upper and you decide you want to sit together... so you enroll at a later date and choose two seats side by side in the kop or wherever else
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #284 on: April 9, 2021, 06:05:50 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on April  9, 2021, 05:28:39 pm
You have to add in your 6 friends and family either upon renewal of your ST or prior to the season starting, so they'd be able to attend if you transferred your own ticket to them
Not quite sure how you're interpreting it, but for clarification you only get 1 ticket...

Where it says about the additional ACS enrolments later for friends and family... it means to sit with other members or ST holders who also qualify (so you'd choose another seat other than your own usual ST seat). For example you could have your own seat in lower kenny, but have a mate who sits in mainstand upper and you decide you want to sit together... so you enroll at a later date and choose two seats side by side in the kop or wherever else
Ok, mate thanks for that. So, the F&F I add when I renew my seasie don't necessarily have to be a ST holder or member, as here below ?

'Following the dedicated season ticket holder period, there will be an opportunity to enrol with your friends / family regardless of whether they are Season Ticket Holders or Members  subject to availability and eligibility'
Online 30fiver

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #285 on: April 9, 2021, 06:15:30 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on April  9, 2021, 06:05:50 pm
Ok, mate thanks for that. So, the F&F I add when I renew my seasie don't necessarily have to be a ST holder or member, as here below ?

'Following the dedicated season ticket holder period, there will be an opportunity to enrol with your friends / family regardless of whether they are Season Ticket Holders or Members  subject to availability and eligibility'

They dont have to be no for passing tickets to them

However your snippit is for the ACS announcement which is poorly worded... and what that actually means is you can select several seats together whether they're an ST holder OR a Member. Not the third option of being neither, which is implied by the word regardless
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #286 on: April 9, 2021, 06:55:16 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on April  9, 2021, 06:15:30 pm
They dont have to be no for passing tickets to them

However your snippit is for the ACS announcement which is poorly worded... and what that actually means is you can select several seats together whether they're an ST holder OR a Member. Not the third option of being neither, which is implied by the word regardless
Yep, got it now - it is badly worded, you're right. Thanks mate - you've been very patient !
Online 30fiver

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #287 on: April 10, 2021, 03:22:08 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on April  9, 2021, 06:55:16 pm
Yep, got it now - it is badly worded, you're right. Thanks mate - you've been very patient !

No worries! :)
Offline CHOPPER

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 12:08:00 am »
Did anyone find the club having to take 3 or 4 attempts to get the money out of your account?

Offline jdirckze

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 05:16:36 pm »
A bit confused re the F+F situation

My F+F list already has about 12 people on it . These are linked cards of people who mainly already have STs or members but we are linked purely for ticket buying purposes so that one person can get tickets for a few of us if the need arises . Would I have to cull this to only 6 - there is no mention of having to do this that I can see. 

Will this list still apply for F+F ticket transfers where many on the list would already have a ticket or is there a seperate F+F list for ticket transfers? 
Offline nayia2002

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 08:38:07 pm »
Quote from: jdirckze on Yesterday at 05:16:36 pm
A bit confused re the F+F situation

My F+F list already has about 12 people on it . These are linked cards of people who mainly already have STs or members but we are linked purely for ticket buying purposes so that one person can get tickets for a few of us if the need arises . Would I have to cull this to only 6 - there is no mention of having to do this that I can see. 

Will this list still apply for F+F ticket transfers where many on the list would already have a ticket or is there a seperate F+F list for ticket transfers? 

I think the 6x f&f listed is to use your season ticket exclusively for them 6 you choose wether it is members/season ticket holders or non members if im not mistaken
Offline jdirckze

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #291 on: Today at 12:48:17 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 08:38:07 pm
I think the 6x f&f listed is to use your season ticket exclusively for them 6 you choose wether it is members/season ticket holders or non members if im not mistaken

Sure but is there a separate list for this purpose as it wouldn't apply to most of those who are already on my F+F list ?
Online 30fiver

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #292 on: Today at 01:19:28 pm »
Quote from: jdirckze on Today at 12:48:17 pm
Sure but is there a separate list for this purpose as it wouldn't apply to most of those who are already on my F+F list ?

I would expect there to be two different lists, but I've not heard anything official
Online scouser102002

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #293 on: Today at 01:38:08 pm »
Would defo need to be two different lists as they are two different things.

But, the opposite of what is logical usually happens so.

I think the thing to do with everything at the minute is just wait and see. Nothing is official yet, and everything is complete guesswork. Amazing how often rumours turn out to be true though

I just wish they would put us our of out mysery asap
Offline Danny Boy

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #294 on: Today at 02:53:42 pm »
Not sure I agree with having to give the names in advance at the start of the season. Would be much easier if you were able to do it as the season goes on.
Online scouser102002

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #295 on: Today at 02:57:52 pm »
That helps touting though
Online 30fiver

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #296 on: Today at 02:58:11 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 02:53:42 pm
Not sure I agree with having to give the names in advance at the start of the season. Would be much easier if you were able to do it as the season goes on.

Touts would find it much easier to do that too once they found a buyer
Offline Danny Boy

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #297 on: Today at 03:02:53 pm »
Fair point. Just thinking practically if you add someone to F&F and they then move away, pass on etc
