The Last of Us.... Part II

Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
February 12, 2021, 01:39:37 pm
I cant wait to see Joel get his skull smashed in all over again. The crying over it will be glorious all over again.
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
February 12, 2021, 01:43:53 pm
Pascal is a great shout for Joel, I'm not sure about the GOT girl for Ellie but she could be good.
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
February 12, 2021, 02:51:14 pm
It's kind of hard to picture Ellie as anyone but Ellen Page, though obviously she's a bit old for the role these days.
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
February 12, 2021, 02:53:08 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on February 12, 2021, 02:51:14 pm
It's kind of hard to picture Ellie as anyone but Ellen Page, though obviously she's a bit old for the role these days.

Elliot Page now
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
February 15, 2021, 01:55:49 pm
I hadn't played the actual game yet so picked it up in the sale. Sounded like a bit of a marmite game where you either love it or hate it.

To me it fell in the middle, I can understand why people feel the way they do from both sides.

I will give Naughty Dog a lot of credit for doing what a lot of developers are unwilling to do and actually explore more complex, 'darker' and mature themes. So many games shy away from this and storytelling in games is very difficult given how interactive a medium it is. Presentation wise its absolutely top notch, even on a base PS4, but Naughty Dog have always excelled at that.

However a game like this lives or dies by its story and that's where it fell down for me, I didn't feel engaged with the characters, I'm not sure why but just didn't do it for me. I don't mind Joel dying but to me the Joel from the first game would never have got himself into that situation in the first place, he's smarter than that. At the end of the day though did we really need a sequel? Has this really added anything worth seeing?
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
February 16, 2021, 10:24:14 am
My dream casting would have been Hugh Jackman and Kaitlyn Dever but it is what it is. Big fan of Pascal so I'm sure he'll do the role justice, not too keen on Ellie's casting though, I thought Kaitlyn Dever would have been absolutely perfect for the role.
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
July 2, 2021, 09:59:11 am
So currently playing this on the PS5 for the first time with the 60 FPS boost, and it's been immense. I can understand why people don't love the game, but how can anyone argue this is a bad game? I knew the hysteria over this last year was cringeworthy without even playing the game, but glad I've confirmed for myself what utter shite people were talking last year. The 60 FPS makes a massive difference, I loved the first one but the gameplay did feel a bit clunky, whereas this one is really smooth on the PS5.
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
July 2, 2021, 10:05:01 am
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on July  2, 2021, 09:59:11 am
So currently playing this on the PS5 for the first time with the 60 FPS boost, and it's been immense. I can understand why people don't love the game, but how can anyone argue this is a bad game? I knew the hysteria over this last year was cringeworthy without even playing the game, but glad I've confirmed for myself what utter shite people were talking last year. The 60 FPS makes a massive difference, I loved the first one but the gameplay did feel a bit clunky, whereas this one is really smooth on the PS5.

The combat is truly satisfying. Molotov, Brick, Shotgun, whatever. It's great you can shoot limbs off and take enemies down differently. Can't get a headshot, go for the leg and finish them off with a metal club. Draw clickers towards enemy camps, set traps. I mean there's so many ways to go about the combat. Hoping they carry it all into factions 2.
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
August 4, 2021, 02:55:34 pm
Just finished this ,wow, such a powerful clever game.
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
August 4, 2021, 03:53:41 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on February 12, 2021, 01:39:37 pm
I cant wait to see Joel get his skull smashed in all over again. The crying over it will be glorious all over again.

Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
August 4, 2021, 04:35:21 pm
Quote from: Craig Mac on August  4, 2021, 03:53:41 pm
Spoiler!

Games been out for over a year mate  ;D
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
August 4, 2021, 11:29:36 pm
can't believe the multiplayer still isn't out
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
August 8, 2021, 07:52:44 pm
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on July  2, 2021, 09:59:11 am
So currently playing this on the PS5 for the first time with the 60 FPS boost, and it's been immense. I can understand why people don't love the game, but how can anyone argue this is a bad game? I knew the hysteria over this last year was cringeworthy without even playing the game, but glad I've confirmed for myself what utter shite people were talking last year. The 60 FPS makes a massive difference, I loved the first one but the gameplay did feel a bit clunky, whereas this one is really smooth on the PS5.

To many fragile manchildren out there is my opinion why the game recieved so much hate. Plus the leak before the game came out probably didn't help, which spoiled a lot of the twists but without context and by then a lot of people had already made their mind up.
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
August 12, 2021, 11:23:28 am
Just made it to Seattle Day 2 with
. Heading back to
Such an intense game. I find myself desperate for the cutscenes and take them as a natural queue to take a break.

The part where you
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
August 12, 2021, 03:54:45 pm
i think the descent (hotel) and ground zero (hospital) chapters are my favourite parts of maybe any games. just so intense and unnerving

these games are just so well acted and scripted it makes all others really clunky and awkward in comparison.
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
August 13, 2021, 02:47:20 pm
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on August 12, 2021, 03:54:45 pm
i think the descent (hotel) and ground zero (hospital) chapters are my favourite parts of maybe any games. just so intense and unnerving

Went through these areas last night. Couldn't agree more.
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Today at 10:16:39 am
Been trying to be careful to avoid spoilers for this amidst all of the tv series (corresponding with the game Part 1) chat, as I've never played Part 2.

Are there any noises being made about a PS5 remaster of Part 2 akin to the 2014 PS4 remaster of the original Part 1?
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Today at 10:54:57 am
Quote from: jackh on Today at 10:16:39 am
Been trying to be careful to avoid spoilers for this amidst all of the tv series (corresponding with the game Part 1) chat, as I've never played Part 2.

Are there any noises being made about a PS5 remaster of Part 2 akin to the 2014 PS4 remaster of the original Part 1?

There are noises because ND are working on 3 things. Factions 2, New IP and something else which people think is either part 3 or a PS5 version of the second game.

I guess they could coincide that with the second series of TLOU. Nothing concrete yet though.
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Today at 11:51:05 am
They already patched it to PS5, and it plays great. I'd imagine any remaster would offer minimal improvements and would likely be a wait of at least a year or two - especially in the context of the opportunity cost of waiting for it, and having the plot spoiled for you

(to be honest, I'm amazed spoiling hasn't already happened given what I've seen online in discussions about the HBO series! i'd take the win, and get on with playing the game in your shoes)
Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Today at 12:08:38 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:51:05 am
They already patched it to PS5, and it plays great. I'd imagine any remaster would offer minimal improvements and would likely be a wait of at least a year or two - especially in the context of the opportunity cost of waiting for it, and having the plot spoiled for you

(to be honest, I'm amazed spoiling hasn't already happened given what I've seen online in discussions about the HBO series! i'd take the win, and get on with playing the game in your shoes)

Oh, believe me...  >:( ;D I'll just have to try to avoid others, haha.

Got such a backlog of 'big' games (RDRII, Horizon Forbidden West, Death Stranding), but maybe I should take your advice...!
