I hadn't played the actual game yet so picked it up in the sale. Sounded like a bit of a marmite game where you either love it or hate it.



To me it fell in the middle, I can understand why people feel the way they do from both sides.



I will give Naughty Dog a lot of credit for doing what a lot of developers are unwilling to do and actually explore more complex, 'darker' and mature themes. So many games shy away from this and storytelling in games is very difficult given how interactive a medium it is. Presentation wise its absolutely top notch, even on a base PS4, but Naughty Dog have always excelled at that.



However a game like this lives or dies by its story and that's where it fell down for me, I didn't feel engaged with the characters, I'm not sure why but just didn't do it for me. I don't mind Joel dying but to me the Joel from the first game would never have got himself into that situation in the first place, he's smarter than that. At the end of the day though did we really need a sequel? Has this really added anything worth seeing?

