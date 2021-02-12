« previous next »
The Last of Us.... Part II

AndyMuller

Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
February 12, 2021, 01:39:37 pm
I cant wait to see Joel get his skull smashed in all over again. The crying over it will be glorious all over again.
fucking appalled

Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
February 12, 2021, 01:43:53 pm
Pascal is a great shout for Joel, I'm not sure about the GOT girl for Ellie but she could be good.
Schmidt

Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
February 12, 2021, 02:51:14 pm
It's kind of hard to picture Ellie as anyone but Ellen Page, though obviously she's a bit old for the role these days.
Something Worse

Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
February 12, 2021, 02:53:08 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on February 12, 2021, 02:51:14 pm
It's kind of hard to picture Ellie as anyone but Ellen Page, though obviously she's a bit old for the role these days.

Elliot Page now
RobinHood

Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
February 15, 2021, 01:55:49 pm
I hadn't played the actual game yet so picked it up in the sale. Sounded like a bit of a marmite game where you either love it or hate it.

To me it fell in the middle, I can understand why people feel the way they do from both sides.

I will give Naughty Dog a lot of credit for doing what a lot of developers are unwilling to do and actually explore more complex, 'darker' and mature themes. So many games shy away from this and storytelling in games is very difficult given how interactive a medium it is. Presentation wise its absolutely top notch, even on a base PS4, but Naughty Dog have always excelled at that.

However a game like this lives or dies by its story and that's where it fell down for me, I didn't feel engaged with the characters, I'm not sure why but just didn't do it for me. I don't mind Joel dying but to me the Joel from the first game would never have got himself into that situation in the first place, he's smarter than that. At the end of the day though did we really need a sequel? Has this really added anything worth seeing?
F-T-9

Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
February 16, 2021, 10:24:14 am
My dream casting would have been Hugh Jackman and Kaitlyn Dever but it is what it is. Big fan of Pascal so I'm sure he'll do the role justice, not too keen on Ellie's casting though, I thought Kaitlyn Dever would have been absolutely perfect for the role.
Broad Spectrum

Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Today at 09:59:11 am
So currently playing this on the PS5 for the first time with the 60 FPS boost, and it's been immense. I can understand why people don't love the game, but how can anyone argue this is a bad game? I knew the hysteria over this last year was cringeworthy without even playing the game, but glad I've confirmed for myself what utter shite people were talking last year. The 60 FPS makes a massive difference, I loved the first one but the gameplay did feel a bit clunky, whereas this one is really smooth on the PS5.
naYoRHa2b

Re: The Last of Us.... Part II
Today at 10:05:01 am
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 09:59:11 am
So currently playing this on the PS5 for the first time with the 60 FPS boost, and it's been immense. I can understand why people don't love the game, but how can anyone argue this is a bad game? I knew the hysteria over this last year was cringeworthy without even playing the game, but glad I've confirmed for myself what utter shite people were talking last year. The 60 FPS makes a massive difference, I loved the first one but the gameplay did feel a bit clunky, whereas this one is really smooth on the PS5.

The combat is truly satisfying. Molotov, Brick, Shotgun, whatever. It's great you can shoot limbs off and take enemies down differently. Can't get a headshot, go for the leg and finish them off with a metal club. Draw clickers towards enemy camps, set traps. I mean there's so many ways to go about the combat. Hoping they carry it all into factions 2.
