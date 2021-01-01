He's not that press resistant, he's not very good on the half turn. He prefers the play in front of him.



Has every midfielder weve played under Klopp been press resistant? Think Ive seen us play Milner/Fab/Henderson loads of times, it hardly screams press resistance and half turns, does it?I think our obsession with flaws and not thinking about the potential positives is a little silly at times. Trent possesses qualities that pretty much nobody outside of KDB possesses, Im sure Jurgen can find a way to minimise his flaws and exaggerate his qualities, its what hes always done with our team since he arrived here. When Bradley returns to the side, I look forward to seeing how he uses Trent in more advanced or more central positions. I too echo the thoughts that it wouldnt be the worst idea to try Bradley further ahead and keep Trent inverting. We use Elliott very wide when he plays and for me he doesnt offer the same over/underlapping qualities that Henderson used to bring to the role, Bradley could.