He's not that press resistant, he's not very good on the half turn. He prefers the play in front of him.
Has every midfielder weve played under Klopp been press resistant? Think Ive seen us play Milner/Fab/Henderson loads of times, it hardly screams press resistance and half turns, does it?
I think our obsession with flaws and not thinking about the potential positives is a little silly at times. Trent possesses qualities that pretty much nobody outside of KDB possesses, Im sure Jurgen can find a way to minimise his flaws and exaggerate his qualities, its what hes always done with our team since he arrived here. When Bradley returns to the side, I look forward to seeing how he uses Trent in more advanced or more central positions. I too echo the thoughts that it wouldnt be the worst idea to try Bradley further ahead and keep Trent inverting. We use Elliott very wide when he plays and for me he doesnt offer the same over/underlapping qualities that Henderson used to bring to the role, Bradley could.