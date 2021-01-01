« previous next »
Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1340674 times)

Knight

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13760 on: Yesterday at 09:55:04 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 07:24:19 am
What are his on ball weaknesses? I think back to the game he really went fully inverted - the Arsenal 2-2 at Anfield last season - and he didnt have any issues picking the ball up essentially in the Pirlo role. I think youre guilty of overthinking it because he occasionally gets caught with his back to goal, a lot of midfielders tend to get caught with their back to goal, its why having centre halves that look to receive bounce passes and progress forwards is so important. Trent would be fine playing any of the roles in our midfield, it might require some adjustments elsewhere but Id be pretty confident he could play the left 8 like Thiago did or the right 8 not a million miles off how he plays his current inverted position. The deeper 6 role would be a breeze against 75% of premier league sides.

He's not that press resistant, he's not very good on the half turn. He prefers the play in front of him.
DiggerJohn

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13761 on: Yesterday at 09:59:52 am »
Its going to be very interesting to see where the new manager next season will play him.  Also final year of his contract too :-\
Eeyore

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13762 on: Yesterday at 10:04:14 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:55:04 am
He's not that press resistant, he's not very good on the half turn. He prefers the play in front of him.

Exactly even worse tying him down to one rigid position makes it much harder for him to get on the ball and influence games.
Garlic Red

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13763 on: Yesterday at 05:58:05 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:55:04 am
He's not that press resistant, he's not very good on the half turn. He prefers the play in front of him.

Has every midfielder weve played under Klopp been press resistant? Think Ive seen us play Milner/Fab/Henderson loads of times, it hardly screams press resistance and half turns, does it?

I think our obsession with flaws and not thinking about the potential positives is a little silly at times. Trent possesses qualities that pretty much nobody outside of KDB possesses, Im sure Jurgen can find a way to minimise his flaws and exaggerate his qualities, its what hes always done with our team since he arrived here. When Bradley returns to the side, I look forward to seeing how he uses Trent in more advanced or more central positions. I too echo the thoughts that it wouldnt be the worst idea to try Bradley further ahead and keep Trent inverting. We use Elliott very wide when he plays and for me he doesnt offer the same over/underlapping qualities that Henderson used to bring to the role, Bradley could.
RedG13

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13764 on: Yesterday at 09:36:11 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 05:58:05 pm
Has every midfielder weve played under Klopp been press resistant? Think Ive seen us play Milner/Fab/Henderson loads of times, it hardly screams press resistance and half turns, does it?

I think our obsession with flaws and not thinking about the potential positives is a little silly at times. Trent possesses qualities that pretty much nobody outside of KDB possesses, Im sure Jurgen can find a way to minimise his flaws and exaggerate his qualities, its what hes always done with our team since he arrived here. When Bradley returns to the side, I look forward to seeing how he uses Trent in more advanced or more central positions. I too echo the thoughts that it wouldnt be the worst idea to try Bradley further ahead and keep Trent inverting. We use Elliott very wide when he plays and for me he doesnt offer the same over/underlapping qualities that Henderson used to bring to the role, Bradley could.
Every Midfield that Klopp has Signed has been Press resistant.
Garlic Red

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13765 on: Today at 12:33:58 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:36:11 pm
Every Midfield that Klopp has Signed has been Press resistant.

You could debate Keita. On his good days he was, his worst performances all came when he was pressed and too weak to hold the ball up, though. Wijnaldum was obviously the best example of being press resistant but I still think Trents fine and would improve with time in the role. Not everyone has to be the perfect midfielder, its about balance. We have plenty of press resistant midfielders, Im sure we can shoehorn Trent into one of the roles as the de facto playmaker and ask him to control and create, hes brilliant at it.
DiggerJohn

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13766 on: Today at 12:41:38 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:36:11 pm
Every Midfield that Klopp has Signed has been Press resistant.

I won't say Endo is press resistant or Fabinho
RedG13

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13767 on: Today at 03:56:38 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 12:33:58 am
You could debate Keita. On his good days he was, his worst performances all came when he was pressed and too weak to hold the ball up, though. Wijnaldum was obviously the best example of being press resistant but I still think Trents fine and would improve with time in the role. Not everyone has to be the perfect midfielder, its about balance. We have plenty of press resistant midfielders, Im sure we can shoehorn Trent into one of the roles as the de facto playmaker and ask him to control and create, hes brilliant at it.
Keita was super press resistant. His issue was health not on the field.

Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:41:38 am
I won't say Endo is press resistant or Fabinho
Endo is an 90th+ percentile passer under pressure and Fabinho was a 90th+ percentiles passers under pressure during his time at Liverpool
Garlic Red

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13768 on: Today at 10:48:37 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 03:56:38 am
Keita was super press resistant. His issue was health not on the field.

I was a massive fan of a fit Keita, but lets not kid ourselves. He could be press resistant, there were plenty of games where he wasnt and teams got a lot of joy pressing him with his back to goal. At his best he could turn a la Gini and start the attack, but there were plenty of performances where he was slow to control the ball, make his decision and wasnt strong enough to hold off his opponents. As I said, I rated the player but we havent always had a really fluid midfield of press resistant players like the ones we signed in the summer. It can be worked around and Trent isnt a disaster against the press, Ive seen him escape the press and play with higher tempo to avoid it.
Knight

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13769 on: Today at 10:51:44 am »
Keita not press resistant, at this point were off in never, never land.
DiggerJohn

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13770 on: Today at 11:35:39 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 03:56:38 am
Keita was super press resistant. His issue was health not on the field.
Endo is an 90th+ percentile passer under pressure and Fabinho was a 90th+ percentiles passers under pressure during his time at Liverpool

If all this is true Liverpool can still struggle to play out of the press. Fabinho doesn't seem as smooth calm on the ball as say Rodri
Knight

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13771 on: Today at 11:39:59 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 11:35:39 am
If all this is true Liverpool can still struggle to play out of the press. Fabinho doesn't seem as smooth calm on the ball as say Rodri

Multiple things are true here.
1) Klopp has always/ almost always signed press resistant players.
2) Some of those hes signed have been more press resistant than others. Fabinho was a real upgrade on Henderson in this regard but it wasnt his outstanding quality.
4) we struggle to pass through a press on occasion and this is partly due to systemic issues.
5) Trents on ball abilities are outstanding but his weakest on ball qualities are press resistance and playing on the half turn.
