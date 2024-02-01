« previous next »
Author Topic: Spanish Football  (Read 571410 times)

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7760 on: February 1, 2024, 11:26:29 pm »
Fair play
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7761 on: February 3, 2024, 08:13:07 am »
Getafe have apparently "reported" Bellingham and are hiring a lip reader.

The Spanish league can get in the bin.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7762 on: February 3, 2024, 08:48:29 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on February  3, 2024, 08:13:07 am
Getafe have apparently "reported" Bellingham and are hiring a lip reader.

The Spanish league can get in the bin.

Technically you can't call someone for a crime they haven't been convicted of. Would be the scenario for any player from this club.

Poor form from Bellingham. Had no context in the game.

BTW, I'm no fan of Greenwood.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7763 on: February 3, 2024, 09:03:12 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February  3, 2024, 08:48:29 am
Technically you can't call someone for a crime they haven't been convicted of. Would be the scenario for any player from this club.

Poor form from Bellingham. Had no context in the game.

BTW, I'm no fan of Greenwood.

Imagine having an issue with Bellingham over this ;D
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7764 on: February 3, 2024, 09:16:28 am »
Great stuff from Jude, good on him.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7765 on: February 3, 2024, 09:46:09 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on February  3, 2024, 09:03:12 am
Imagine having an issue with Bellingham over this ;D

Imagine, imagining.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7766 on: February 3, 2024, 10:07:51 am »
 ;)
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on February  3, 2024, 08:13:07 am
Getafe have apparently "reported" Bellingham and are hiring a lip reader.

The Spanish league can get in the bin.

In Bellingham's defence, I'm sure he was merely asking a question, rather than making a statement, no?
You can't lip read a question mark....  ;)
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7767 on: February 3, 2024, 10:14:38 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February  3, 2024, 08:48:29 am
Technically you can't call someone for a crime they haven't been convicted of. Would be the scenario for any player from this club.

Poor form from Bellingham. Had no context in the game.

BTW, I'm no fan of Greenwood.

Ffs.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7768 on: February 3, 2024, 10:26:10 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on February  3, 2024, 08:13:07 am
Getafe have apparently "reported" Bellingham and are hiring a lip reader.

The Spanish league can get in the bin.

Utter joke, isn't it. I hope more players call him nasty names.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7769 on: February 3, 2024, 06:09:50 pm »

Alaves 0 - [1] Barcelona; Robert Lewandowski 23' - https://streamin.one/v/385b6fe1

'Lewandowski vs Alaves - Fallon dFloor nomination' - https://v.redd.it/dn98iymsuegc1 (pathetic)
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7770 on: February 3, 2024, 06:13:13 pm »
Even if you somehow proved he said it. So what? He's allowed to say the word rapist.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7771 on: February 3, 2024, 08:29:29 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on February  3, 2024, 06:13:13 pm
Even if you somehow proved he said it. So what? He's allowed to say the word rapist.

Maybe he said therapist...
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7772 on: February 3, 2024, 08:32:23 pm »
Quote from: oojason on February  3, 2024, 06:09:50 pm
Alaves 0 - [1] Barcelona; Robert Lewandowski 23' - https://streamin.one/v/385b6fe1

'Lewandowski vs Alaves - Fallon dFloor nomination' - https://v.redd.it/dn98iymsuegc1 (pathetic)
The sniper got an Alaves player as well.  That kind of nonsense is one of the things I thought VAR would really eradicate as there's not really any point in doing it anymore.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7773 on: February 4, 2024, 09:26:25 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February  3, 2024, 08:48:29 am
Technically you can't call someone for a crime they haven't been convicted of. Would be the scenario for any player from this club.

Poor form from Bellingham. Had no context in the game.

BTW, I'm no fan of Greenwood.

Great stuff from Bellingham. Gone right up in my estimation as a person, not just a footballer.

Id like to hope that wed have quickly binned anyone who was accused of rape and battery with the same level of evidence as that against greenwood.

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7774 on: February 4, 2024, 12:24:59 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on February  3, 2024, 08:13:07 am
Getafe have apparently "reported" Bellingham and are hiring a lip reader.

The Spanish league can get in the bin.

Reported him for what?  Telling the truth?
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7775 on: February 4, 2024, 12:39:11 pm »
I honestly didn't expect the first response to contain "poor from Bellingham"
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7776 on: Today at 05:41:11 pm »
Early Goal For Real Madrid
Vinícius Júnior (6'minutes)
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7777 on: Today at 05:46:37 pm »
Real Madrid XI: Lunin, Vazquez, Carvajal, Tchouameni, Mendy, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Girona XI: Gazzaniga, Gutierrez, Juanpe, Garcia, Yan Couto, A Garcia, Martin, Savio, Portu, Tsygankov, Dovbyk.

