Getafe have apparently "reported" Bellingham and are hiring a lip reader.The Spanish league can get in the bin.
Technically you can't call someone for a crime they haven't been convicted of. Would be the scenario for any player from this club.Poor form from Bellingham. Had no context in the game.BTW, I'm no fan of Greenwood.
Imagine having an issue with Bellingham over this
Even if you somehow proved he said it. So what? He's allowed to say the word rapist.
Alaves 0 - [1] Barcelona; Robert Lewandowski 23' - https://streamin.one/v/385b6fe1'Lewandowski vs Alaves - Fallon dFloor nomination' - https://v.redd.it/dn98iymsuegc1 (pathetic)
Page created in 0.047 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.5]