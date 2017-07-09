« previous next »
Author Topic: Watford  (Read 27249 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Watford
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 02:00:47 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 01:53:44 pm
He'll take them down. He's finished as a top flight manager. He won the league with Leicester because everything aligned for them that season but he's basically been an average manager before and since then.

He looked like he was going to take Leicester down as champions if they didn't sack him and was taking Fulham down the other year before he got sacked there. Turns 70 this month as well, although it's not like Watford appoint for the long term anyway.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline elsewhere

Re: Watford
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 02:04:12 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 01:53:44 pm
He'll take them down. He's finished as a top flight manager. He won the league with Leicester because everything aligned for them that season but he's basically been an average manager before and since then.
He'll take them down but get promoted again and make them PL champions the following year.
Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
Re: Watford
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 02:08:48 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 02:04:12 pm
He'll take them down but get promoted again and make them PL champions the following year.

 ;D

In all seriousness, he'd get torn to shreds in the Championship. I don't think Ranieri can lead a club out of that division.
Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
Re: Watford
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 02:56:57 pm »
Do Watford just have "SACK MANAGER" to recur every six months in their Outlook calendar?
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
Re: Watford
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 03:14:52 pm »
I'm convinced they recruit managers on a fixed term contract. Hope they go down along with Burnley.
Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
Re: Watford
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 03:18:09 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 03:14:52 pm
I'm convinced they recruit managers on a fixed term contract. Hope they go down along with Burnley.

Surprised their contracts aren't hourly
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Watford
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 03:19:53 pm »
According to Watford fans the team has for the most part played horribly this season and been completely disorganised, with the few points temporarily papering over the cracks.
Offline Bread

Re: Watford
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 03:22:13 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 03:19:53 pm
According to Watford fans the team has for the most part played horribly this season and been completely disorganised, with the few points temporarily papering over the cracks.

They're a newly promoted yo-yo team, how good are they expecting to be?
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
Re: Watford
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 03:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 01:20:06 pm
It looks like the owners must have been expecting them to come into the season and take the division by storm and canter to the league title.

Why would you even consider taking the job that it is highly likely you will be sacked from before the end of the season?

Madness

It's free money for any manager where a sacking wont damage their reputation as it will all be blamed on the owners. Plenty of mercs out there will be sniffing around.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
Re: Watford
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 04:05:05 pm »
Ranieri has a brilliant CV so I guess he probably approached the Pozzo's in the first place and asked whether they were interested in getting him in and they decided he was better than what they had. It would make sense for him to sense an opportunity with Italian owners as a former Premier League champion. We'll see how long he'll be able to keep the energy and drive to be a topline manager though. Eventually age catches up to most managers. Just look at the state of Eriksson's career since leaving Mexico!

What's happened over the weekend at Watford is not fair on the incumbent but this is pretty much how Italian owners tend to operate. They sense an opportunity to get an allenatore (trainer) higher on the market list, they usually go for it. After all, he took Sampdoria back from the brink and landed them in ninth last year.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
Re: Watford
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 04:18:49 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 03:18:09 pm
Surprised their contracts aren't hourly

Zero hours? ;D
Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: Watford
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 04:28:35 pm »
To be fair they actually did alright with their no manager is safe policy for a season or two
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Re: Watford
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 11:43:35 pm »
Watford have changed managers in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 (three times), 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 (twice), 2020 (twice) and 2021.
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
Re: Watford
« Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 11:45:26 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:43:35 pm
Watford have changed managers in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 (three times), 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 (twice), 2020 (twice) and 2021.

I have the job in 2034 apparently.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
Re: Watford
« Reply #334 on: Today at 12:32:03 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:43:35 pm
Watford have changed managers in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 (three times), 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 (twice), 2020 (twice) and 2021.

Who the fuck do they think they are - Chelsea?
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Watford
« Reply #335 on: Today at 05:10:37 pm »
Ranieri confirmed.

Dilly gone in 2 months.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Watford
« Reply #336 on: Today at 05:15:52 pm »
PL champions next year, you heard it here first.
Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
Re: Watford
« Reply #337 on: Today at 05:18:19 pm »
Ranieri's just been sacked.
Online Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
Re: Watford
« Reply #338 on: Today at 05:30:37 pm »
