He'll take them down. He's finished as a top flight manager. He won the league with Leicester because everything aligned for them that season but he's basically been an average manager before and since then.
He'll take them down but get promoted again and make them PL champions the following year.
I'm convinced they recruit managers on a fixed term contract. Hope they go down along with Burnley.
According to Watford fans the team has for the most part played horribly this season and been completely disorganised, with the few points temporarily papering over the cracks.
It looks like the owners must have been expecting them to come into the season and take the division by storm and canter to the league title.Why would you even consider taking the job that it is highly likely you will be sacked from before the end of the season?Madness
Surprised their contracts aren't hourly
Watford have changed managers in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 (three times), 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 (twice), 2020 (twice) and 2021.
Ranieri's just been sacked.
