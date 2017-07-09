Ranieri has a brilliant CV so I guess he probably approached the Pozzo's in the first place and asked whether they were interested in getting him in and they decided he was better than what they had. It would make sense for him to sense an opportunity with Italian owners as a former Premier League champion. We'll see how long he'll be able to keep the energy and drive to be a topline manager though. Eventually age catches up to most managers. Just look at the state of Eriksson's career since leaving Mexico!



What's happened over the weekend at Watford is not fair on the incumbent but this is pretty much how Italian owners tend to operate. They sense an opportunity to get an allenatore (trainer) higher on the market list, they usually go for it. After all, he took Sampdoria back from the brink and landed them in ninth last year.