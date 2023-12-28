The family decided that it was takeaway night the other evening

We selected the dishes and phoned the order through

I said I would collect it



Went to the takeaway and got my order, placed it on the seat next to me...

While I sorted myself out, you know, seatbelt, ignition and all that

I looked at the food and saw a set of eyes looking at me

When I looked at them, they darted back inside the bag...



I picked the bag up and went back into the takeaway - Oi what the hell is going on, why is there a set of eyes in my order...

The server, said No worries mister, remember you ordered peeking duck, everything is good...