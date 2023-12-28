« previous next »
Jokes so bad they're punny

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7680 on: Yesterday at 05:30:50 pm »
I'm thinking of starting a marsupial fighting championship

I'm gonna call it mortal wombat
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7681 on: Yesterday at 06:01:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:30:50 pm
I'm thinking of starting a marsupial fighting championship

I'm gonna call it mortal wombat

Or a course in marsupial ethics

Moral wombat...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7682 on: Yesterday at 06:44:46 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:12:10 pm
Just been to visit my friend's new baby.
They asked me if I wanted to wind him.
I thought that was a bit harsh, so I just gave him a Chinese burn instead.
:D

I just saw Vincent van Gogh in the ASDA. The girl on the checkout said to him "do you need a bag with that?" He said "no thanks, I've got one ear."
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7683 on: Yesterday at 10:09:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:44:46 pm
:D

I just saw Vincent van Gogh in the ASDA. The girl on the checkout said to him "do you need a bag with that?" He said "no thanks, I've got one ear."
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7684 on: Yesterday at 10:10:15 pm »
Donald Trump finds a magic lamp. He rubs it, and a genie comes out.

Genie: "I grant you three wishes."

Trump: "I'm tired of getting sued for everything I do. I want there to be no more courts."

Genie: "Granted. You have no wishes left."

Trump: "What the hell? You told me I had three wishes, and I only used one!"

Genie: "Sue me."
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7685 on: Yesterday at 10:14:33 pm »
The family decided that it was takeaway night the other evening
We selected the dishes and phoned the order through
I said I would collect it

Went to the takeaway and got my order, placed it on the seat next to me...
While I sorted myself out, you know, seatbelt, ignition and all that
I looked at the food and saw a set of eyes looking at me
When I looked at them, they darted back inside the bag...

I picked the bag up and went back into the takeaway - Oi what the hell is going on, why is there a set of eyes in my order...
The server, said No worries mister, remember you ordered peeking duck, everything is good...
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7686 on: Today at 07:26:34 pm »
Im not saying a word without my lawyer present

Ermyou are the lawyer

Exactly, so wheres my present?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7687 on: Today at 09:02:38 pm »
It was such a rough area where I grew up...
My first job was as a rear gunner on a milk float.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7688 on: Today at 10:44:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:30:50 pm
I'm thinking of starting a marsupial fighting championship

I'm gonna call it mortal wombat

And on a similar theme...

What's the difference between a kangaroo and a kangaroot?

One is an Australian marsupial, and the other is a Geordie trapped in a lift
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7689 on: Today at 10:48:46 pm »
Quote from: WTF? on Today at 10:44:18 pm
And on a similar theme...

What's the difference between a kangaroo and a kangaroot?

One is an Australian marsupial, and the other is a Geordie trapped in a lift

:lmao

[Barry Davies voice] You have to say thats magnificent
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7690 on: Today at 11:02:25 pm »
My friend loves almonds and has really bad anxiety; can't manage without his dimarzipan
