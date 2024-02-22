« previous next »
I'm thinking of starting a marsupial fighting championship

I'm gonna call it mortal wombat
I'm thinking of starting a marsupial fighting championship

I'm gonna call it mortal wombat

Or a course in marsupial ethics

Moral wombat...
Just been to visit my friend's new baby.
They asked me if I wanted to wind him.
I thought that was a bit harsh, so I just gave him a Chinese burn instead.
I just saw Vincent van Gogh in the ASDA. The girl on the checkout said to him "do you need a bag with that?" He said "no thanks, I've got one ear."
I just saw Vincent van Gogh in the ASDA. The girl on the checkout said to him "do you need a bag with that?" He said "no thanks, I've got one ear."
Donald Trump finds a magic lamp. He rubs it, and a genie comes out.

Genie: "I grant you three wishes."

Trump: "I'm tired of getting sued for everything I do. I want there to be no more courts."

Genie: "Granted. You have no wishes left."

Trump: "What the hell? You told me I had three wishes, and I only used one!"

Genie: "Sue me."
The family decided that it was takeaway night the other evening
We selected the dishes and phoned the order through
I said I would collect it

Went to the takeaway and got my order, placed it on the seat next to me...
While I sorted myself out, you know, seatbelt, ignition and all that
I looked at the food and saw a set of eyes looking at me
When I looked at them, they darted back inside the bag...

I picked the bag up and went back into the takeaway - Oi what the hell is going on, why is there a set of eyes in my order...
The server, said No worries mister, remember you ordered peeking duck, everything is good...
Im not saying a word without my lawyer present

Ermyou are the lawyer

Exactly, so wheres my present?
It was such a rough area where I grew up...
My first job was as a rear gunner on a milk float.
I'm thinking of starting a marsupial fighting championship

I'm gonna call it mortal wombat

And on a similar theme...

What's the difference between a kangaroo and a kangaroot?

One is an Australian marsupial, and the other is a Geordie trapped in a lift
And on a similar theme...

What's the difference between a kangaroo and a kangaroot?

One is an Australian marsupial, and the other is a Geordie trapped in a lift

My friend loves almonds and has really bad anxiety; can't manage without his dimarzipan
A male patient is lying in bed in the hospital (wearing an oxygen mask over his mouth and nose), drifting in and out of conciousness after a prolonged surgical procedure.

A young, student nurse appears to give him a partial sponge bath.

"Nurse", he mumbles, from behind the mask. "Are my testicles black?"

Embarrassed, the young nurse replies, "I don't know, Sir. I'm only here to wash your upper body and feet.

He struggles to ask again, "Nurse, are my testicles black?"

Concerned that he may elevate his vital signs from worry about his testicles, she overcomes her embarrassment and sheepishly pulls back the covers. She raises his gown, holds his todger in one hand and his testicles in the other. Then, she takes a close look and says, "There's nothing wrong with them, Sir!"

The man pulls off his oxygen mask, smiles at her and says very slowly, "Thank you very much. but that's not what I said, I asked:

A r e - m y - t e s t s - r e s u l t s - b a c k?"
Two drunks are standing on the edge of a cliff, one has a budgie on each shoulder. The other has a parrot on each shoulder. The first jumps off the cliff and halfway down the budgies fly off, he hits the ground with a thud and is barely alive as he rolls around groaning upon the rocks. The second man jumps off the cliff and half way down the parrots flies off.He too falls to the ground with a thud.
As they both lie there in pain the first man comments I dont think much of this Budgie jumping The other replies I dont think much of this parrot gliding either.
As they both lie there in pain the first man comments I dont think much of this Budgie jumping The other replies I dont think much of this parrot gliding either.
It is incorrect that you need a parachute to go sky diving.

You only actually need a parachute if you intend to do it more than once.
It take square ass to shit  a brick.
Woman who cooks beans and peas in same pot very unsanitary.
Man who fart in church sit in own pew.
Stand on toilet, get high on pot.
Baseball very funny game--man with 4 balls no can walk!!
Woman who dance while wearing jock strap have make believe ballroom.
Man who fly plane upside down have crackup.
Man with hole in pocket feel cocky all day.
Woman who ride bicycle in city pedal ass all over town.
Secretary not permanent, till screwed on desk.
A girl's best asset is her 'lie'ability.
Support bacteria -- it's the only culture some people have!
Man who run behind car get exhausted.
Man who eat jellybean fart in technicolor.
Man who go to bed with itchy butt wake with smelly finger.
Man who lay girl on hill not on level.
Boy who go to bed with sex problem wake up with solution in hand.
Absent Fathers who don't want any contact with their children and refuse to pay any maintenance will now be forced to go on a seed awareness course.
You have to say that's friggin' old.  Fell out the pram laughing at that and in them days a kangaroot was a Scotsman trapped in the bog/cludgy/thunderbox/and other euphemism for a toilet.
Thieves broke into my corner shop and stole 24 cans of Monster, 24 cans of Red Bull, 12 cans of Coke and 10 jars of coffee.

I don't know how these people can sleep at night.

I don't know how these people can sleep at night.
85% of womem admit having used vibrators
The other 15% say the bought them new.
The most famous line in cricket commentary history is The bowlers Holding, the batsmans Willey. A mistake that wasnt repeated in the next Test Match when Sir Garfield Cupping bowled to Surrey all-rounder Derek Ballsack.

And this


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KsVTpX7LdZQ&t=56s

And this


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KsVTpX7LdZQ&t=56s
Celine Dion has remarried, to an aging farmer called MacDonald. She has also become rather eccentric and will only sing the vowels in her name.
Old MacDonald was dyslexic, O I O I E
I couldnt wait to show my girlfriend my new tattoo Id just had on my Willy , it said Ludo

She was really disappointed when I showed it to her

I said just stroke it

She was made up when it said Llandudno
Just paid £200 for a belt that doesnt fit! What a huge waist!
I got a new pair of gloves today, but theyre both lefts which, on the one hand, is great, but on the other, its just not right.
I couldnt wait to show my girlfriend my new tattoo Id just had on my Willy , it said Ludo

She was really disappointed when I showed it to her

I said just stroke it

She was made up when it said Llandudno
Haha, reminded me of an oldie goldie...

A kid sees his grandpa coming out of the shower and sees a tattoo on his willy "Amam". He asks "grandpa, what's Amam?" The grandpa pulls the skin and the tattoo reads "Amsterdam"
I got a new pair of gloves today, but theyre both lefts which, on the one hand, is great, but on the other, its just not right.
Reminded me of the old one.
 I bought a pair of beach shoes today , they were both left foot , they were a pair of Flip Flips
A kid sees his grandpa coming out of the shower and sees a tattoo on his willy "Amam". He asks "grandpa, what's Amam?" The grandpa pulls the skin and the tattoo reads "Amsterdam"
A man was getting a haircut prior to taking a trip to Rome. He mentioned the trip to the barber, who responded,
Why would you want to go there? Its crowded and dirty  and full of Italians! Youre crazy to go to Rome!"
So, how are you getting there?
Were taking United, was the reply. We got a great rate!"
United! exclaimed the barber. Thats a terrible airline. Their planes are old, their flight attendants are ugly and theyre always late.
So, where are you staying in Rome?
Well be at the downtown International Marriott.
That dump! Thats the worst hotel in Rome. The rooms are small, the service is surly and theyre overpriced!
What are you going to do when you get there?"
Were going to go to see the Vatican, and we hope to see the Pope."
Thats rich, laughed the barber. You and a million other people trying to see him. Hell look the size of an ant. Oh boy, good luck on this lousy trip of yours  youre going to need it!

A month later, the man again came in for his regular haircut. The barber asked him about his trip to Rome.

It was wonderful, explained the man. Not only were we on time in one of Uniteds brand new planes, but it was overbooked and they bumped us up to first class. The food and wine were wonderful, and I had a beautiful young stewardess who waited on me hand and foot. And the hotel! Well, it was great! Theyd just finished a $25 million remodeling job and now its the finest hotel in the city. They were overbooked too, so they apologized and gave us the presidential suite at no extra charge!

Well, muttered the barber. I know you didnt get to see the Pope.

Actually, we were quite lucky, for as we toured the Vatican, a Swiss Guard tapped me on the shoulder and explained that the Pope likes to meet some of the visitors, and if Id be so kind as to step into his private room and wait, the Pope would personally greet me. Sure enough, five minutes later, the Pope walked in. As I knelt down he spoke to me.

What did he say?

He said, Whered you get that shitty haircut?
The Lone Ranger was ambushed and captured by an enemy Indian War Party.

The Indian Chief proclaims

"So, you are the great Lone Ranger"...

"In honor of the Harvest Festival, YOU will be executed in three days."

"Before I kill you, I grant you three requests"

"What is your FIRST request?'

The Lone Ranger responds, "I'd like to speak to my horse."

The Chief nods and Silver is brought before the Lone Ranger who whispers in Silver's ear,

And the horse gallops away.

Later that evening, Silver returns with a beautiful blonde woman on his back.

As the Indian Chief watches, the blonde enters the Lone Ranger's tent

And spends the night.

The next morning the Indian Chief admits he's impressed.

"You have a very fine and loyal horse",

"But I will still kill you in two days."

"What is your SECOND request?"

The Lone Ranger again asks to speak to his horse.

Silver is brought to him, and he again whispers in the horse's ear.

As before, Silver takes off and disappears over the horizon.

Later that evening, to the Chief's surprise, Silver again returns,

This time with a voluptuous brunette,

More attractive than the blonde.

She enters the Lone Rangers tent and spends the night.

The following morning the Indian Chief is again impressed.

"You are indeed a man of many talents,"

"But I will still kill you tomorrow."

"What is your LAST request?"

The Lone Ranger responds,

"I'd like to speak to my horse...alone."

The Chief is curious, but he agrees, and Silver is brought to the Lone Ranger's tent.

Once they're alone, the Lone Ranger grabs Silver by both ears, looks him square in the eye and says,

"Listen Very Carefully!!!



FOR...THE...LAST...GODDAM TIME...



BRING A POSSE!!!!
