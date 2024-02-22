A man was getting a haircut prior to taking a trip to Rome. He mentioned the trip to the barber, who responded,

Why would you want to go there? Its crowded and dirty  and full of Italians! Youre crazy to go to Rome!"

So, how are you getting there?

Were taking United, was the reply. We got a great rate!"

United! exclaimed the barber. Thats a terrible airline. Their planes are old, their flight attendants are ugly and theyre always late.

So, where are you staying in Rome?

Well be at the downtown International Marriott.

That dump! Thats the worst hotel in Rome. The rooms are small, the service is surly and theyre overpriced!

What are you going to do when you get there?"

Were going to go to see the Vatican, and we hope to see the Pope."

Thats rich, laughed the barber. You and a million other people trying to see him. Hell look the size of an ant. Oh boy, good luck on this lousy trip of yours  youre going to need it!



A month later, the man again came in for his regular haircut. The barber asked him about his trip to Rome.



It was wonderful, explained the man. Not only were we on time in one of Uniteds brand new planes, but it was overbooked and they bumped us up to first class. The food and wine were wonderful, and I had a beautiful young stewardess who waited on me hand and foot. And the hotel! Well, it was great! Theyd just finished a $25 million remodeling job and now its the finest hotel in the city. They were overbooked too, so they apologized and gave us the presidential suite at no extra charge!



Well, muttered the barber. I know you didnt get to see the Pope.



Actually, we were quite lucky, for as we toured the Vatican, a Swiss Guard tapped me on the shoulder and explained that the Pope likes to meet some of the visitors, and if Id be so kind as to step into his private room and wait, the Pope would personally greet me. Sure enough, five minutes later, the Pope walked in. As I knelt down he spoke to me.



What did he say?



He said, Whered you get that shitty haircut?