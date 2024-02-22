A man was getting a haircut prior to taking a trip to Rome. He mentioned the trip to the barber, who responded,
Why would you want to go there? Its crowded and dirty and full of Italians! Youre crazy to go to Rome!"
So, how are you getting there?
Were taking United, was the reply. We got a great rate!"
United! exclaimed the barber. Thats a terrible airline. Their planes are old, their flight attendants are ugly and theyre always late.
So, where are you staying in Rome?
Well be at the downtown International Marriott.
That dump! Thats the worst hotel in Rome. The rooms are small, the service is surly and theyre overpriced!
What are you going to do when you get there?"
Were going to go to see the Vatican, and we hope to see the Pope."
Thats rich, laughed the barber. You and a million other people trying to see him. Hell look the size of an ant. Oh boy, good luck on this lousy trip of yours youre going to need it!
A month later, the man again came in for his regular haircut. The barber asked him about his trip to Rome.
It was wonderful, explained the man. Not only were we on time in one of Uniteds brand new planes, but it was overbooked and they bumped us up to first class. The food and wine were wonderful, and I had a beautiful young stewardess who waited on me hand and foot. And the hotel! Well, it was great! Theyd just finished a $25 million remodeling job and now its the finest hotel in the city. They were overbooked too, so they apologized and gave us the presidential suite at no extra charge!
Well, muttered the barber. I know you didnt get to see the Pope.
Actually, we were quite lucky, for as we toured the Vatican, a Swiss Guard tapped me on the shoulder and explained that the Pope likes to meet some of the visitors, and if Id be so kind as to step into his private room and wait, the Pope would personally greet me. Sure enough, five minutes later, the Pope walked in. As I knelt down he spoke to me.
What did he say?
He said, Whered you get that shitty haircut?