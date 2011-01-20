« previous next »
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 9, 2021, 12:18:12 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April  9, 2021, 11:19:23 am

He was just keeping instep with the thread
...and the over-arching theme of it. My ex girlfriend tried the same - in the end I had to trainer.
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 9, 2021, 12:18:30 pm
None of you 'jokers' are fit to tie my shoe laces.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 9, 2021, 12:36:45 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on April  9, 2021, 12:18:30 pm
None of you 'jokers' are fit to tie my shoe laces.

I figured aglet that one go.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 9, 2021, 12:53:14 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on April  9, 2021, 12:18:30 pm
None of you 'jokers' are fit to tie my shoe laces.
Now now; let's not start any spatz.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 9, 2021, 02:08:22 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on April  8, 2021, 04:33:02 pm
BUZZ ALDRIN: I spy, with my little eye, something beginning with E.

NEIL ARMSTRONG: Earth?
BUZZ: Nope

*5 minutes silence*

BUZZ: OK, yep.

Can someone explain this.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 9, 2021, 02:35:27 pm
Quote from: Sangria on April  9, 2021, 02:08:22 pm
Can someone explain this.
You're on the moon playing eye spy.
What else can you see that begins with the letter E?  ;D
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 9, 2021, 02:39:42 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on April  9, 2021, 02:35:27 pm
You're on the moon playing eye spy.
What else can you see that begins with the letter E?  ;D

I thought it may have been derived from the moon landing transcript or something.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 9, 2021, 03:32:00 pm
Quote from: Sangria on April  9, 2021, 02:39:42 pm
I thought it may have been derived from the moon landing transcript or something.

Extraordinarily extraplanetary...
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 10, 2021, 09:41:32 am
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on April  9, 2021, 02:35:27 pm
You're on the moon playing eye spy.
What else can you see that begins with the letter E?  ;D

Well, starting with the moons of Jupiter you've got 10 other options alone:

Europa
Ersa
Elara
Euporie
Eupheme
Euanthe
Erinome
Eukelade
Eurydome
Eirene

Saturn's moons include:
Epimethus
Enceladus and
Erriapus

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 10, 2021, 10:53:43 am
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on April 10, 2021, 09:41:32 am
Well, starting with the moons of Jupiter you've got 10 other options alone:

Europa
Ersa
Elara
Euporie
Eupheme
Euanthe
Erinome
Eukelade
Eurydome
Eirene

Saturn's moons include:
Epimethus
Enceladus and
Erriapus
Not if the Earth was in the way you couldn't  :P
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 10, 2021, 11:38:28 am
^ extra terrestrial?



...you never know...


Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 10, 2021, 11:40:41 am
Quote from: liverbloke on April 10, 2021, 11:38:28 am
^ extra terrestrial?



...you never know...
What's Gail Platt got to do with this?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 10, 2021, 05:34:56 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on April 10, 2021, 11:40:41 am
What's Gail Platt got to do with this?

no, i'm on about E T -

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 10, 2021, 05:46:38 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on April 10, 2021, 05:34:56 pm
no, i'm on about E T -


Ah, I get you now!  ;D
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 10, 2021, 08:55:15 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on April 10, 2021, 11:40:41 am
What's Gail Platt got to do with this?

I remember that line in The Guardian TV weekly describing her as "a sarcastic pigeon". Most wonderfully vivid description ever.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 12, 2021, 01:01:42 pm
i'm in the middle of writing a piece about gentle breezes

it's only a light draft at the moment
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 12, 2021, 03:05:19 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on April 12, 2021, 01:01:42 pm
i'm in the middle of writing a piece about gentle breezes

it's only a light draft at the moment
Delivered with gusto!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 12, 2021, 07:09:27 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on April 12, 2021, 03:05:19 pm
Delivered with gusto!

'wind' your neck in you

hang on - that doesn't work  ;D

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 12, 2021, 07:44:41 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on April 12, 2021, 07:09:27 pm
'wind' your neck in you

hang on - that doesn't work  ;D



a flatulent styling...
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 12, 2021, 07:53:27 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on April 12, 2021, 01:01:42 pm
i'm in the middle of writing a piece about gentle breezes

it's only a light draft at the moment
Co-authored by your friend, Gale Beaufort?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 13, 2021, 01:11:53 pm
If you try closing your eyes and touching a kiwi fruit with one hand and your testicle with the other. It feels almost the same - oh, and it gets you banned in your local Tesco...
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 13, 2021, 06:20:05 pm
i didn't get to see the world's largest pool table today

the cues were massive



Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 14, 2021, 08:20:32 pm
Just received a call, think it's a scam, telling me I've won either £100 or tickets to an Elvis tribute night.

It said "Press 1 for the money, 2 for the show."
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 15, 2021, 10:39:09 pm
My neighbor's turned up, banging angrily on my door today. Cheeky bugger accused me of stealing washing off his line.

He was so aggressive I almost shat his pants.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Today at 11:51:36 am
What do you call an insect with shite chat?

Colin the Patterkiller.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Today at 12:33:53 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 11:51:36 am
What do you call an insect with shite chat?

Colin the Patterkiller.

