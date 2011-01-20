« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 145 146 147 148 149 [150]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny  (Read 408970 times)

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,361
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5960 on: Yesterday at 12:18:12 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:19:23 am

He was just keeping instep with the thread
...and the over-arching theme of it. My ex girlfriend tried the same - in the end I had to trainer.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,549
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5961 on: Yesterday at 12:18:30 pm »
None of you 'jokers' are fit to tie my shoe laces.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,113
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5962 on: Yesterday at 12:36:45 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 12:18:30 pm
None of you 'jokers' are fit to tie my shoe laces.

I figured aglet that one go.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:54:43 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,526
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5963 on: Yesterday at 12:53:14 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 12:18:30 pm
None of you 'jokers' are fit to tie my shoe laces.
Now now; let's not start any spatz.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,624
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5964 on: Yesterday at 02:08:22 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April  8, 2021, 04:33:02 pm
BUZZ ALDRIN: I spy, with my little eye, something beginning with E.

NEIL ARMSTRONG: Earth?
BUZZ: Nope

*5 minutes silence*

BUZZ: OK, yep.

Can someone explain this.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,526
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5965 on: Yesterday at 02:35:27 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 02:08:22 pm
Can someone explain this.
You're on the moon playing eye spy.
What else can you see that begins with the letter E?  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,624
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5966 on: Yesterday at 02:39:42 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 02:35:27 pm
You're on the moon playing eye spy.
What else can you see that begins with the letter E?  ;D

I thought it may have been derived from the moon landing transcript or something.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,277
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5967 on: Yesterday at 03:32:00 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 02:39:42 pm
I thought it may have been derived from the moon landing transcript or something.

Extraordinarily extraplanetary...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Redwhiteandnotblue

  • God's spin doctor.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,770
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5968 on: Today at 09:41:32 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 02:35:27 pm
You're on the moon playing eye spy.
What else can you see that begins with the letter E?  ;D

Well, starting with the moons of Jupiter you've got 10 other options alone:

Europa
Ersa
Elara
Euporie
Eupheme
Euanthe
Erinome
Eukelade
Eurydome
Eirene

Saturn's moons include:
Epimethus
Enceladus and
Erriapus

Logged

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,526
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5969 on: Today at 10:53:43 am »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Today at 09:41:32 am
Well, starting with the moons of Jupiter you've got 10 other options alone:

Europa
Ersa
Elara
Euporie
Eupheme
Euanthe
Erinome
Eukelade
Eurydome
Eirene

Saturn's moons include:
Epimethus
Enceladus and
Erriapus
Not if the Earth was in the way you couldn't  :P
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Pages: 1 ... 145 146 147 148 149 [150]   Go Up
« previous next »
 