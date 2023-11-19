« previous next »
Author Topic: Roberto Firmino  (Read 1946893 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16720 on: November 19, 2023, 11:12:54 pm »
Offline Chakan Stevens

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16721 on: November 19, 2023, 11:13:38 pm »
RIP :(
Online farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16722 on: November 19, 2023, 11:43:46 pm »
Horrible news... RIP!
Online 4pool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16723 on: November 19, 2023, 11:44:38 pm »
RIP Senior Firmino
Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16724 on: November 20, 2023, 12:12:19 am »
Sad news. RIP
Offline Bing Crosby sings down under

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16725 on: November 20, 2023, 07:43:23 am »
Ah shit, thats sad. Only 62. RIP
Offline Mouldy Christmas cake

  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16726 on: November 20, 2023, 10:42:00 am »
RIP  :(
Online grinchgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16727 on: November 20, 2023, 11:05:14 am »
No age at all, RIP.

Often used to see him at games with his Bobby flag, he was one proud dad.
Online Twoturtleduvvas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16728 on: November 20, 2023, 12:20:11 pm »
Very sad RIP
Online Tis the season to be jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16729 on: November 20, 2023, 01:08:16 pm »
Sad news, RIP.
Online Hazell Nutter

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16730 on: November 20, 2023, 01:15:52 pm »
Sad news. RIP.
Online DangerScouse

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16731 on: November 20, 2023, 05:24:04 pm »
Awful stuff. RIP.
Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16732 on: December 27, 2023, 07:45:10 pm »
His Saudi club want him gone.  :D

https://twitter.com/foot365/status/1740089238585041169

Quote
It's over for Firmino in Saudi Arabia!
Offline Sheer Magnetism

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16733 on: Yesterday at 12:18:27 am »
Fuck me, I looked in this thread and thought for a few seconds Bobby had died! It's sad for him obviously, but still!
Offline Simplexity

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16734 on: Yesterday at 04:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 27, 2023, 07:45:10 pm
His Saudi club want him gone.  :D

https://twitter.com/foot365/status/1740089238585041169

Good luck to them. Who is going to take a past it Firmino on that contract?
Offline newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16735 on: Yesterday at 06:54:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 27, 2023, 07:45:10 pm
His Saudi club want him gone.  :D

https://twitter.com/foot365/status/1740089238585041169


Like over as in Embassy over? Or like go away peasant, over?
Offline thejbs

  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16736 on: Yesterday at 10:52:40 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 04:58:21 pm
Good luck to them. Who is going to take a past it Firmino on that contract?

Newcastle.
Offline Simplexity

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16737 on: Yesterday at 11:00:49 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:52:40 pm
Newcastle.

I would hope they did. He would be absolutely horrible for them.
Online 4pool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16738 on: Today at 05:00:47 pm »
He would be perfect in our system as an impact sub.
Offline tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16739 on: Today at 05:01:34 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:00:47 pm
He would be perfect in our system as an impact sub.

Hasn't he got unfinished business changing the culture in his new country of employment?
Offline newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16740 on: Today at 05:15:24 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:01:34 pm
Hasn't he got unfinished business changing the culture in his new country of employment?

isn't that Henderson's line? I don't recall Firmino also saying that.
Offline tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16741 on: Today at 05:18:40 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:15:24 pm
isn't that Henderson's line? I don't recall Firmino also saying that.

It was 4pool's justification for Bobby taking the blood money.
Offline newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16742 on: Today at 06:10:11 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:18:40 pm
It was 4pool's justification for Bobby taking the blood money.

lol. that's wild.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16743 on: Today at 06:19:41 pm »
Fuck him, I want my impact subs to be better at tinkling the ivories.
Online Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16744 on: Today at 07:16:57 pm »
I'd rather have Origi back on loan.
