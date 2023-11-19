Awful for Bobby.https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/breaking-roberto-firmino-father-dies-31478485
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Crosby Nick never fails.
It's over for Firmino in Saudi Arabia!
His Saudi club want him gone. https://twitter.com/foot365/status/1740089238585041169
Good luck to them. Who is going to take a past it Firmino on that contract?
Newcastle.
He would be perfect in our system as an impact sub.
Hasn't he got unfinished business changing the culture in his new country of employment?
isn't that Henderson's line? I don't recall Firmino also saying that.
It was 4pool's justification for Bobby taking the blood money.
