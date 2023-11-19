Awful for Bobby.https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/breaking-roberto-firmino-father-dies-31478485
It's over for Firmino in Saudi Arabia!
His Saudi club want him gone. https://twitter.com/foot365/status/1740089238585041169
Good luck to them. Who is going to take a past it Firmino on that contract?
Newcastle.
He would be perfect in our system as an impact sub.
Hasn't he got unfinished business changing the culture in his new country of employment?
isn't that Henderson's line? I don't recall Firmino also saying that.
It was 4pool's justification for Bobby taking the blood money.
How do you raise your game in a league with no stakes? None of these guys have anything to play for here.
Ronaldo has 44 goals in 50 games, he's still managing to do it and is a few years older than Firmino.
Ronaldo was always going to be the exception that proves the rule - especially when he's up against teams where everyone is playing like Bobby. He's driven by his massive ego.
So what is Bobby driven by then? Money?
How much does Bobby weigh at the moment?
Is the correct answer. At least, it is now.Ronaldo wants to be eternally adored for his footballing prowess. The rest just want money.
He wants to get into the 1,000 goals club and he wants to be remembered as the highest goal scorer of all time - he tops the list of official match goals (Pele has unofficial games in his 1200+ goals I read) so he needs to keep on playing and scoring while Messi is still playing
Maybe on a pay as you play deal
That's the only kind of deal we do. All of our current players our on that type of deal. So I've heard.
