Author Topic: Roberto Firmino  (Read 1948977 times)

Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16720 on: November 19, 2023, 11:12:54 pm »
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16721 on: November 19, 2023, 11:13:38 pm »
RIP :(
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16722 on: November 19, 2023, 11:43:46 pm »
Horrible news... RIP!
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16723 on: November 19, 2023, 11:44:38 pm »
RIP Senior Firmino
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16724 on: November 20, 2023, 12:12:19 am »
Sad news. RIP
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16725 on: November 20, 2023, 07:43:23 am »
Ah shit, thats sad. Only 62. RIP
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16726 on: November 20, 2023, 10:42:00 am »
RIP  :(
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16727 on: November 20, 2023, 11:05:14 am »
No age at all, RIP.

Often used to see him at games with his Bobby flag, he was one proud dad.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16728 on: November 20, 2023, 12:20:11 pm »
Very sad RIP
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16729 on: November 20, 2023, 01:08:16 pm »
Sad news, RIP.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16730 on: November 20, 2023, 01:15:52 pm »
Sad news. RIP.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16731 on: November 20, 2023, 05:24:04 pm »
Awful stuff. RIP.
« Reply #16732 on: December 27, 2023, 07:45:10 pm »
His Saudi club want him gone.  :D

https://twitter.com/foot365/status/1740089238585041169

Quote
It's over for Firmino in Saudi Arabia!
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16733 on: December 28, 2023, 12:18:27 am »
Fuck me, I looked in this thread and thought for a few seconds Bobby had died! It's sad for him obviously, but still!
« Reply #16734 on: December 28, 2023, 04:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 27, 2023, 07:45:10 pm
His Saudi club want him gone.  :D

https://twitter.com/foot365/status/1740089238585041169

Good luck to them. Who is going to take a past it Firmino on that contract?
« Reply #16735 on: December 28, 2023, 06:54:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 27, 2023, 07:45:10 pm
His Saudi club want him gone.  :D

https://twitter.com/foot365/status/1740089238585041169


Like over as in Embassy over? Or like go away peasant, over?
« Reply #16736 on: December 28, 2023, 10:52:40 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on December 28, 2023, 04:58:21 pm
Good luck to them. Who is going to take a past it Firmino on that contract?

Newcastle.
« Reply #16737 on: December 28, 2023, 11:00:49 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on December 28, 2023, 10:52:40 pm
Newcastle.

I would hope they did. He would be absolutely horrible for them.
« Reply #16738 on: December 29, 2023, 05:00:47 pm »
He would be perfect in our system as an impact sub.
Re: Roberto Firmino
« Reply #16739 on: December 29, 2023, 05:01:34 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on December 29, 2023, 05:00:47 pm
He would be perfect in our system as an impact sub.

Hasn't he got unfinished business changing the culture in his new country of employment?
« Reply #16740 on: December 29, 2023, 05:15:24 pm »
Quote from: tubby on December 29, 2023, 05:01:34 pm
Hasn't he got unfinished business changing the culture in his new country of employment?

isn't that Henderson's line? I don't recall Firmino also saying that.
« Reply #16741 on: December 29, 2023, 05:18:40 pm »
Quote from: newterp on December 29, 2023, 05:15:24 pm
isn't that Henderson's line? I don't recall Firmino also saying that.

It was 4pool's justification for Bobby taking the blood money.
« Reply #16742 on: December 29, 2023, 06:10:11 pm »
Quote from: tubby on December 29, 2023, 05:18:40 pm
It was 4pool's justification for Bobby taking the blood money.

lol. that's wild.
« Reply #16743 on: December 29, 2023, 06:19:41 pm »
Fuck him, I want my impact subs to be better at tinkling the ivories.
« Reply #16744 on: December 29, 2023, 07:16:57 pm »
I'd rather have Origi back on loan.
« Reply #16745 on: December 29, 2023, 07:26:39 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on December 29, 2023, 05:00:47 pm
He would be perfect in our system as an impact sub.
hahahaha he's been shite in a league that's less competitive than our training matches
« Reply #16746 on: Yesterday at 06:50:37 am »
How do you raise your game in a league with no stakes? None of these guys have anything to play for here.
« Reply #16747 on: Yesterday at 07:01:44 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:50:37 am
How do you raise your game in a league with no stakes? None of these guys have anything to play for here.

Ronaldo has 44 goals in 50 games, he's still managing to do it and is a few years older than Firmino.
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 07:01:44 am
Ronaldo has 44 goals in 50 games, he's still managing to do it and is a few years older than Firmino.

Ronaldo was always going to be the exception that proves the rule - especially when he's up against teams where everyone is playing like Bobby. He's driven by his massive ego.
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:06:25 am
Ronaldo was always going to be the exception that proves the rule - especially when he's up against teams where everyone is playing like Bobby. He's driven by his massive ego.

So what is Bobby driven by then?  Money?
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 07:09:09 am
So what is Bobby driven by then?  Money?

Is the correct answer. At least, it is now.

Ronaldo wants to be eternally adored for his footballing prowess. The rest just want money.
« Reply #16751 on: Yesterday at 11:05:36 am »
How much does Bobby weigh at the moment?
« Reply #16752 on: Yesterday at 11:06:31 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:05:36 am
How much does Bobby weigh at the moment?

Same as about 30 pieces of silver.
« Reply #16753 on: Yesterday at 11:39:16 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:06:25 am
Ronaldo was always going to be the exception that proves the rule - especially when he's up against teams where everyone is playing like Bobby. He's driven by his massive ego.

Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:04:51 am
Is the correct answer. At least, it is now.

Ronaldo wants to be eternally adored for his footballing prowess. The rest just want money.

He wants to get into the 1,000 goals club and he wants to be remembered as the highest goal scorer of all time - he tops the list of official match goals (Pele has unofficial games in his 1200+ goals I read) so he needs to keep on playing and scoring while Messi is still playing
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 11:39:16 am
He wants to get into the 1,000 goals club and he wants to be remembered as the highest goal scorer of all time - he tops the list of official match goals (Pele has unofficial games in his 1200+ goals I read) so he needs to keep on playing and scoring while Messi is still playing

Indeed. Like I said, Ronaldo's ego is driving him. He'll be in a pub league back home when he's 60, just so he can score goals around a bunch of lumbering, wheezing auld arses. ;D
« Reply #16755 on: Yesterday at 08:59:18 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on December 29, 2023, 05:00:47 pm
He would be perfect in our system as an impact sub.

Maybe on a pay as you play deal 
Quote from: Gooseberry Fool on Yesterday at 08:59:18 pm
Maybe on a pay as you play deal 
That's the only kind of deal we do. All of our current players our on that type of deal. So I've heard.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:38:17 am
That's the only kind of deal we do. All of our current players our on that type of deal. So I've heard.

;D
