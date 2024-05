What Leverkusen can do will top Bayern's record. Going unbeaten in all competitions and winning every trophy is unheard of.



Yeah. I've said all season as well that Leverkusen are good enough to have won the CL this season and are unfortunate not to be in it. 2 of the 4 teams left in it are Bundesliga teams they've been well ahead of all season and that could be the final - it'd be typical if Bayern go and upstage them by winning the CL. Although they'd have more likely lost a game at some point they could have genuinely won the treble and gone uneaten in the league at least - that hasn't been done before. But if they can do it and win the Europa League it's also massive. Only 5 games left and German Cup final against a 2nd division side. They've also avoided us in Europe - i'm sure they'd rather face Marseille or Atalanta.