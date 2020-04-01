« previous next »
Author Topic: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez  (Read 21395 times)

Offline TheFuturesRed

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #80 on: April 1, 2020, 05:31:23 AM »
Jesus, poor guy! And he's a fit man, too!


'For 25 minutes I ran out of oxygen': Pepe Reina on battling coronavirus

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/mar/31/pepe-reina-coronavirus-ran-out-of-oxygen-fear-aston-villa
Online Hellrazor

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #81 on: April 2, 2020, 01:48:26 AM »
Awful for him. Glad he's on mend
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online AndyMuller

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #82 on: April 2, 2020, 10:07:47 AM »
Scary that. Glad he's getting back to normal health.

Always loved Pepe.
Offline ToneLa

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #83 on: July 5, 2020, 07:02:46 PM »
Good seeing him today. Wish we kept him, but he seems fit n happy n healthy now and we may have scored two but he is still a decent keepr
Offline aditya0912

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #84 on: July 5, 2020, 07:55:55 PM »
Happy to see him feature at Anfield once again. Shame that it had to be without fans. With news of him retiring at the end of the season, this could have been a proper send off.
Online Perham

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #85 on: July 5, 2020, 09:04:21 PM »
Always liked Pepe
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Online JerseyKloppite

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #86 on: July 5, 2020, 09:06:19 PM »
Quote from: aditya0912 on July  5, 2020, 07:55:55 PM
Happy to see him feature at Anfield once again. Shame that it had to be without fans. With news of him retiring at the end of the season, this could have been a proper send off.

Would love him as a third choice keeper for next season, assuming Andy Lonergan's off. Great character to have around the squad and someone you could depend on to play if needs be.
Online jillc

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #87 on: July 5, 2020, 09:06:28 PM »
He's a good egg is Pepe.
Online Oskar

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #88 on: July 5, 2020, 09:17:41 PM »
He's had a great career. It's still a shame that his time at Liverpool ended the way it did and that he didn't win more trophies with the club.

Best of luck to him in whatever he chooses to do next.
Offline Fromola

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #89 on: July 5, 2020, 09:36:52 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on July  5, 2020, 09:17:41 PM
He's had a great career. It's still a shame that his time at Liverpool ended the way it did and that he didn't win more trophies with the club.

Best of luck to him in whatever he chooses to do next.

Always thought if Rodgers hadn't dumped him in 2013 he could have made the difference for the title the next year. He was past his best but commanded much more confidence in his defenders than Mignolet and had finished 12/13 really well.

A genuine shame there wasn't a full Anfield today to give him a great reception while celebrating the title.
Online Red Berry

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #90 on: July 6, 2020, 11:14:18 PM »
Hodgson ruined him when he brought in his own gk coach.  Don't think he was ever the same after that.

Still, was good to see him back at Anfield and I imagine he enjoyed giving us the guard of honour.
Offline harleydanger

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 01:43:31 AM »
Sad he didnt get the Kop welcome back.
Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 PM
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline deFacto

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 01:41:50 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on July  5, 2020, 09:36:52 PM
Always thought if Rodgers hadn't dumped him in 2013 he could have made the difference for the title the next year. He was past his best but commanded much more confidence in his defenders than Mignolet and had finished 12/13 really well.

A genuine shame there wasn't a full Anfield today to give him a great reception while celebrating the title.

Reina was no better than mignolet at the time, as his shot stopping took a massive dip
Offline fowlermagic

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #93 on: Today at 09:21:56 AM »
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 01:41:50 PM
Reina was no better than mignolet at the time, as his shot stopping took a massive dip

His distribution was so far better than Mignolet that it should always get him the nod before Simon. Pepe was a decade ahead in terms of how comfortable he was with ball at feet. Jurgen would have loved to have him in the squad in his first three years in charge (still would) as his comfort in pushing up as the last line of defense was world class. Its a pity he did not get the welcome back he richly deserves but hopefully can keep himself fit for another few years.
Online Hellrazor

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #94 on: Today at 10:28:39 AM »
i actually thought he was improving in form the last few months of his time here.  he kept 5 clean sheets in his last 7 matches

in hindsight i dont think mignolet was an improvement, distribution wise Mig was terrible in his 5 years here (4 if you dont count the last year when he hardly played). Reina streets ahead in that department

i would go as far as to say Reina at 70% was a better keeper than Mignolet most days.

Biggest issues against Reina were from about December 2011 and about maybe February 2013 he was making increasing mistakes, at times you only had to shoot straight at him and it would go in. It also didnt help that he more or less told Rodgers if Barca ever came in for him he was off

in hindsight (20/20 vision i know) we would have been better off with him than Mig

Ideally id have had Reina number 1 and Mig backing him up though the club would never have done this at the time
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Barrowred

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #95 on: Today at 10:47:53 AM »
Reina was miles better than Mignolet, even though he seemed to struggle with not knowing where his near post was in his last couple of seasons with us.
How Mignolet ever got past 2 seasons with us will always be a mystery to me.

Both incomparable to our present incumbent between the sticks though.
Online Hellrazor

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #96 on: Today at 12:42:39 PM »
Reina in fairness was quality for first 5 years.

Judge alisson in a bit more. He is a brilliant keeper don't get me wrong. Love everything about him
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
