He's had a great career. It's still a shame that his time at Liverpool ended the way it did and that he didn't win more trophies with the club.



Best of luck to him in whatever he chooses to do next.



Always thought if Rodgers hadn't dumped him in 2013 he could have made the difference for the title the next year. He was past his best but commanded much more confidence in his defenders than Mignolet and had finished 12/13 really well.A genuine shame there wasn't a full Anfield today to give him a great reception while celebrating the title.