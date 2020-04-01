yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.
Happy to see him feature at Anfield once again. Shame that it had to be without fans. With news of him retiring at the end of the season, this could have been a proper send off.
He's had a great career. It's still a shame that his time at Liverpool ended the way it did and that he didn't win more trophies with the club.Best of luck to him in whatever he chooses to do next.
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Always thought if Rodgers hadn't dumped him in 2013 he could have made the difference for the title the next year. He was past his best but commanded much more confidence in his defenders than Mignolet and had finished 12/13 really well. A genuine shame there wasn't a full Anfield today to give him a great reception while celebrating the title.
