i actually thought he was improving in form the last few months of his time here. he kept 5 clean sheets in his last 7 matches



in hindsight i dont think mignolet was an improvement, distribution wise Mig was terrible in his 5 years here (4 if you dont count the last year when he hardly played). Reina streets ahead in that department



i would go as far as to say Reina at 70% was a better keeper than Mignolet most days.



Biggest issues against Reina were from about December 2011 and about maybe February 2013 he was making increasing mistakes, at times you only had to shoot straight at him and it would go in. It also didnt help that he more or less told Rodgers if Barca ever came in for him he was off



in hindsight (20/20 vision i know) we would have been better off with him than Mig



Ideally id have had Reina number 1 and Mig backing him up though the club would never have done this at the time