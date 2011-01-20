« previous next »
José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez

TheFuturesRed

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
April 1, 2020, 05:31:23 am
Jesus, poor guy! And he's a fit man, too!


'For 25 minutes I ran out of oxygen': Pepe Reina on battling coronavirus

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/mar/31/pepe-reina-coronavirus-ran-out-of-oxygen-fear-aston-villa
paulrazor

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
April 2, 2020, 01:48:26 am
Awful for him. Glad he's on mend
AndyMuller

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
April 2, 2020, 10:07:47 am
Scary that. Glad he's getting back to normal health.

Always loved Pepe.
ToneLa

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
July 5, 2020, 07:02:46 pm
Good seeing him today. Wish we kept him, but he seems fit n happy n healthy now and we may have scored two but he is still a decent keepr
aditya0912

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
July 5, 2020, 07:55:55 pm
Happy to see him feature at Anfield once again. Shame that it had to be without fans. With news of him retiring at the end of the season, this could have been a proper send off.
Perham

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
July 5, 2020, 09:04:21 pm
Always liked Pepe
JerseyKloppite

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
July 5, 2020, 09:06:19 pm
Quote from: aditya0912 on July  5, 2020, 07:55:55 pm
Happy to see him feature at Anfield once again. Shame that it had to be without fans. With news of him retiring at the end of the season, this could have been a proper send off.

Would love him as a third choice keeper for next season, assuming Andy Lonergan's off. Great character to have around the squad and someone you could depend on to play if needs be.
jillc

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
July 5, 2020, 09:06:28 pm
He's a good egg is Pepe.
Oskar

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
July 5, 2020, 09:17:41 pm
He's had a great career. It's still a shame that his time at Liverpool ended the way it did and that he didn't win more trophies with the club.

Best of luck to him in whatever he chooses to do next.
Fromola

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
July 5, 2020, 09:36:52 pm
Quote from: Oskar on July  5, 2020, 09:17:41 pm
He's had a great career. It's still a shame that his time at Liverpool ended the way it did and that he didn't win more trophies with the club.

Best of luck to him in whatever he chooses to do next.

Always thought if Rodgers hadn't dumped him in 2013 he could have made the difference for the title the next year. He was past his best but commanded much more confidence in his defenders than Mignolet and had finished 12/13 really well.

A genuine shame there wasn't a full Anfield today to give him a great reception while celebrating the title.
Red Berry

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
July 6, 2020, 11:14:18 pm
Hodgson ruined him when he brought in his own gk coach.  Don't think he was ever the same after that.

Still, was good to see him back at Anfield and I imagine he enjoyed giving us the guard of honour.
harleydanger

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
July 7, 2020, 01:43:31 am
Sad he didnt get the Kop welcome back.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
July 7, 2020, 01:41:50 pm
Quote from: Fromola on July  5, 2020, 09:36:52 pm
Always thought if Rodgers hadn't dumped him in 2013 he could have made the difference for the title the next year. He was past his best but commanded much more confidence in his defenders than Mignolet and had finished 12/13 really well.

A genuine shame there wasn't a full Anfield today to give him a great reception while celebrating the title.

Reina was no better than mignolet at the time, as his shot stopping took a massive dip
fowlermagic

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
July 8, 2020, 09:21:56 am
Quote from: deFacto on July  7, 2020, 01:41:50 pm
Reina was no better than mignolet at the time, as his shot stopping took a massive dip

His distribution was so far better than Mignolet that it should always get him the nod before Simon. Pepe was a decade ahead in terms of how comfortable he was with ball at feet. Jurgen would have loved to have him in the squad in his first three years in charge (still would) as his comfort in pushing up as the last line of defense was world class. Its a pity he did not get the welcome back he richly deserves but hopefully can keep himself fit for another few years.
paulrazor

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
July 8, 2020, 10:28:39 am
i actually thought he was improving in form the last few months of his time here.  he kept 5 clean sheets in his last 7 matches

in hindsight i dont think mignolet was an improvement, distribution wise Mig was terrible in his 5 years here (4 if you dont count the last year when he hardly played). Reina streets ahead in that department

i would go as far as to say Reina at 70% was a better keeper than Mignolet most days.

Biggest issues against Reina were from about December 2011 and about maybe February 2013 he was making increasing mistakes, at times you only had to shoot straight at him and it would go in. It also didnt help that he more or less told Rodgers if Barca ever came in for him he was off

in hindsight (20/20 vision i know) we would have been better off with him than Mig

Ideally id have had Reina number 1 and Mig backing him up though the club would never have done this at the time
Barrowred

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
July 8, 2020, 10:47:53 am
Reina was miles better than Mignolet, even though he seemed to struggle with not knowing where his near post was in his last couple of seasons with us.
How Mignolet ever got past 2 seasons with us will always be a mystery to me.

Both incomparable to our present incumbent between the sticks though.
paulrazor

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
July 8, 2020, 12:42:39 pm
Reina in fairness was quality for first 5 years.

Judge alisson in a bit more. He is a brilliant keeper don't get me wrong. Love everything about him
Jwils21

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
July 26, 2020, 10:34:26 pm
soxfan

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
July 26, 2020, 11:08:08 pm
jillc

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
July 26, 2020, 11:34:14 pm
I love Pepe what a character he is.  ;D
unknownuser

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
July 26, 2020, 11:39:13 pm
Quote from: soxfan on July 26, 2020, 11:08:08 pm


"Hey Alli, there's a shy lad who would love to meet you."
gamble

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
July 27, 2020, 11:59:28 am
Pepe is mental
soxfan

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
July 27, 2020, 12:05:30 pm
Quote from: soxfan on July 26, 2020, 11:08:08 pm

John: I keep telling you, I have a nice firm bum! But you never want to squeeze it Allison.

Pepe: It's true! Like a ripe melon. I can't keep my hands off it!
rossipersempre

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
July 27, 2020, 11:53:09 pm
Im not normally one for nostalgia, but Id fucking love to see Pepe back at Anfield next season (assuming one of Adrian or Lonergan leaves). The career hes had, what a superb role model hed be to the likes of young Caoimhín and of course, a fantastic character to have in the dressing room. He deserves better than Villa, slumming it with the likes of John Terry FKW.

Never forget he was also one of the few players who spoke out against those scumbags who almost bankrupted the club, unlike the deafening silence from a certain pair of Huyton and Bootle lads.
alonsoisared

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
July 28, 2020, 11:37:02 am
Big shame that he has been pretty open in supporting the fascist Vox party in Spain in recent months. Only natural I suppose but we always hold British players to a different standard. Loved Reina while he was here, even if for the final year or two a shot on target was all but a guaranteed goal, but pretty gutting to see him expose himself as a dickhead now.
Sangria

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
July 28, 2020, 01:39:37 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on July 28, 2020, 11:37:02 am
Big shame that he has been pretty open in supporting the fascist Vox party in Spain in recent months. Only natural I suppose but we always hold British players to a different standard. Loved Reina while he was here, even if for the final year or two a shot on target was all but a guaranteed goal, but pretty gutting to see him expose himself as a dickhead now.

What do you think of Alisson?
stoa

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
July 29, 2020, 12:15:11 pm
Quote from: Jwils21 on July 26, 2020, 10:34:26 pm
Pepe is a right character!

https://twitter.com/sebastianbacon8/status/1287460442454073344?s=21

He's just crazy... :lmao
But we knew that already after the celebrations in Spain for the World Cup and the European Championship. :D
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
July 31, 2020, 12:38:52 pm
Was never a big fan of Reina to be honest. Apart from his distribution, everything else was pretty average. I remember him costing us some very important games. I had a feeling that he was too short for this league and couldn't handle big opponents and dealing with the crosses.

The fact that he's supporting some ultra nationalist party, makes me to dislike him as a person as well.
rossipersempre

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
July 31, 2020, 04:08:22 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on July 31, 2020, 12:38:52 pm
Was never a big fan of Reina to be honest. Apart from his distribution, everything else was pretty average. I remember him costing us some very important games. I had a feeling that he was too short for this league and couldn't handle big opponents and dealing with the crosses.

The fact that he's supporting some ultra nationalist party, makes me to dislike him as a person as well.

Revisionist bollocks. 2006-9 he was in peak golden glove form, distribution, penalties, shot stopping, positioning, technical ability (he even played in midfield one preseason). Sure, he dropped off a cliff when Xavi Valero left and the club was circling the drain but let's not pretend Rafa replaced a CL-winning keeper with an "average" Reina.

I can understand you not liking him as a person (not sure why mind you, he spoke up for our club when a certain local pair stared at their shoes) but his politics are just that, his. Same with our current keeper who's a supporter of the deeply unpleasant right wing nutter president of his country.
BarryCrocker

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
August 28, 2020, 08:57:18 am
LAZIO SIGN EX-LIVERPOOL GOALKEEPER PEPE REINA FROM AC MILAN

Pepe Reina, who spent eight years at Liverpool, has joined the Serie A club shortly after a loan spell at Aston Villa who scraped Premier League survival in the 2019/20 season.

Lazio have signed Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina from AC Milan on a permanent deal, the Serie A clubs have said.
The 37-year-old joined Milan in 2018 after a three-year stint at Napoli but made just 13 appearances for the club. He spent the second half of last season on loan to England's Aston Villa.

At Lazio, he is expected to serve as backup to Albanian Thomas Strakosha.

"I am happy with his arrival, he has incredible experience. He is one of the strongest goalkeepers in history and he will help me improve," Strakosha said.

Reina, who won 36 caps for Spain and was part of their World Cup-winning squad in 2010, spent eight seasons at Liverpool, where he won the Premier League Golden Glove award for most clean sheets in his first three seasons with the club.

https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/transfers-1/2019-2020/_sto7853336/story.shtml
BIG DICK NICK

Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
Today at 08:48:05 am
