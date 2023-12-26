« previous next »
The Horse Racing thread

Online 1892tillforever

Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 26, 2023, 02:46:54 pm
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on December 26, 2023, 02:38:19 pm
Mad that. Bet he went to a massive price in running

550/1 apparently
Shishkin unlucky

£800 they paid for Hewick
Decent ROI  :D
Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 28, 2023, 09:46:03 am
Fastorslow withdrawn from the big Leopardstown race. That's disappointing as I was looking forward to his rematch with GDC. Still, Gerri Colombe looms large in this fascinating race. Wouldn't rule out Appreciate It either.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 28, 2023, 10:04:09 am
Was going to ask Barney to ask his daughter but when looking at form etc what do you look at when picking a horse? We went Windsor races last year and going for the best name is not an exact science.

When you see their form weight etc what is important?
Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 28, 2023, 10:12:35 am
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on December 28, 2023, 10:04:09 am
Was going to ask Barney to ask his daughter but when looking at form etc what do you look at when picking a horse? We went Windsor races last year and going for the best name is not an exact science.

When you see their form weight etc what is important?
:)

Ask 10 different people and you'll get 10 different answers!

It might seem basic but you have to see if a horse has the ability to win that particular race. So, if it's a 7 furlong race on soft ground, has the horse ever shown the ability to win in those conditions. If it has, you then have to compare that race to the race it is currently in. Is the horse against a different class of horse (it's actually better to look at prize money than class IMO)? How much more weight is it carrying that day compared to its previous good run over the conditions? How is the race likely to be run? (This is important particularly for short flat races but can be applicable for National Hunt too).

It makes little sense to back a horse on a 3m Chase over heavy ground when it has never shown the ability to run well in those conditions! Sounds daft and obvious but you would be amazed at how many people do it. If a horse hasn't show a capacity to win over the conditions, why not? Reading the comments on the horse's performance can be very useful. For instance, it may have flopped because it made a mistake at a fence or was hampered by another horse, so you could give it a pass for that.

Generally, it's best to focus on Class (Prize Money), Going, Distance, and Race Type for starters.

With so many races each day, you might eventually find that you prefer one of the All-Weather, Flat or NH race types. It may even be a good idea to become a "course specialist" where you learn the ins and outs of a specific course. It's a ton of work and there's a good reason why only a tiny percentage of punters ever profit in the long term.

I personally think it's best to avoid major races and festivals as the odds are usually poor, the races are typically too competitive and you'll actually be better served checking 'minor' race meetings on days when there are big Cheltenham and Aintree festivals for example!

I'm probably talking rubbish and havent helped you one iota  ;D
Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 28, 2023, 10:27:42 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on December 28, 2023, 10:12:35 am
:)

Ask 10 different people and you'll get 10 different answers!

It might seem basic but you have to see if a horse has the ability to win that particular race. So, if it's a 7 furlong race on soft ground, has the horse ever shown the ability to win in those conditions. If it has, you then have to compare that race to the race it is currently in. Is the horse against a different class of horse (it's actually better to look at prize money than class IMO)? How much more weight is it carrying that day compared to its previous good run over the conditions? How is the race likely to be run? (This is important particularly for short flat races but can be applicable for National Hunt too).

It makes little sense to back a horse on a 3m Chase over heavy ground when it has never shown the ability to run well in those conditions! Sounds daft and obvious but you would be amazed at how many people do it. If a horse hasn't show a capacity to win over the conditions, why not? Reading the comments on the horse's performance can be very useful. For instance, it may have flopped because it made a mistake at a fence or was hampered by another horse, so you could give it a pass for that.

Generally, it's best to focus on Class (Prize Money), Going, Distance, and Race Type for starters.

With so many races each day, you might eventually find that you prefer one of the All-Weather, Flat or NH race types. It may even be a good idea to become a "course specialist" where you learn the ins and outs of a specific course. It's a ton of work and there's a good reason why only a tiny percentage of punters ever profit in the long term.

I personally think it's best to avoid major races and festivals as the odds are usually poor, the races are typically too competitive and you'll actually be better served checking 'minor' race meetings on days when there are big Cheltenham and Aintree festivals for example!

I'm probably talking rubbish and havent helped you one iota  ;D
Cheers! Yeah we all went for different picks cause none of us had a clue :lmao

When you see the form guide and their weight age etc it is only a brief synopsis so what to pick is just confusing.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 28, 2023, 02:34:21 pm
Never write off the champ. GDC all class though I'd have loved to see a match with Fastorslow.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 28, 2023, 05:08:31 pm
Some good performances today. Robcour look to have a good hand in the Stayers with Irish Point joining Teahupoo at the front of that market.
Gaelic Warrior was great again. Seems he prefers going right handed but still hoping theyll try him in the Arkle against Marine Nationale. Gaelic Warrior might be the only horse able to give him a proper race. With Facile Vega likely  to step up in trip I suppose theres a bit more chance.

When Galopin goes like he did today he looks unbeatable. But hes done that kind of performance twice both times at Leopardstown so while he looks the best around, he seems more vulnerable elsewhere, though his Cheltenham records not too shabby either.
Havent heard what Gerri Colombes connections had to say, also Id love to see LHomme Presse back on a racecourse. Not sure what type of injury hes had or if hes due back but at his best hed have a chance in a Gold Cup, but winning Gold Cups after injuries is rare so that kind of tempers my enthusiasm.

Looking ahead to the weekend I like Johnnywho in the Challow. Hes being thrown in at the deep end a bit after only 3 lifetime runs. But all have been easy wins and he thrashed last years Challow winner Hermes Allen in a point a couple of years back. Looks to have had a lot of time off but not sure why. Hes about 11/2 which seems decent enough
Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 29, 2023, 10:50:26 am
Seems State Man is friendless in the betting. IEP could go off Fav at this rate. Presume its down to the ground
Re: The Horse Racing thread
December 29, 2023, 02:30:25 pm
Feel a bit sorry for State Man that hes around at the same time as Constitution Hill. He wipes the floor with everything else.

Surely theyll change path with Impaire Et Passe, hes not winning the Champion Hurdle. He was brilliant last year as a novice but doesnt seem to have made the step up to open company as smoothly.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
January 1, 2024, 03:25:36 pm
Nice to see Bob Olinger back to something like his best.

That gives Robcour a possible 1-2-3 in the Stayers

The Stayers is starting to look very interesting this year with Impaire Et Passe getting an entry as well
Re: The Horse Racing thread
January 20, 2024, 01:36:51 pm
Saturday Bet

Betfred

£2 Liverpool Round The Clock  Double out Stakes   £30 Stake inc Treble

13 Bets
£4 Treble

Lingfield 3-10 Oh So Grand 7/4
Wolverhampton 4-25 Circles 9/4
Wolverhampton 6-30 English Spirit  13/8
Re: The Horse Racing thread
January 20, 2024, 02:07:45 pm
Pays £343.64 8) if all win

I used to do this bet before the on-line took off and had some great days, you tend to remember biggish wins because they don't happen that often. Bookies don't print out this bet because pound for pound it pays more than a patent.



Re: The Horse Racing thread
January 20, 2024, 06:57:34 pm
Oof, Close but no cigar.

How much you get for 2 outta 3?
Re: The Horse Racing thread
January 20, 2024, 08:07:35 pm
Thanks duvva

£48 returned

Lingfield 3-10 Oh So Grand 7/4  Won
Wolverhampton 4-25 Circles 9/4  Unp
Wolverhampton 6-30 English Spirit  13/8  Won
Re: The Horse Racing thread
January 21, 2024, 03:10:09 pm
Nice performance from LHomme Presse on his come back.

Re: The Horse Racing thread
January 27, 2024, 03:50:02 pm
A Couple of impressive performances today from Lossiemouth and Sir Gino. Both look like theyll be tough to beat at Cheltenham but no price now. Although I do like Storm Heart for the Triumph

They need to go up in trip with Jonbon hes no chance with El Fabiolo.

Great race to end the day with Paisley Park and Noble Yeats what a finish
« Last Edit: January 27, 2024, 03:52:48 pm by duvva 💅 »
Re: The Horse Racing thread
January 28, 2024, 05:54:50 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on January 21, 2024, 03:10:09 pm
Nice performance from LHomme Presse on his come back.



It was, warmed to it nicely. Must have ew chance at Cheltenham.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
January 28, 2024, 12:16:04 pm
Youlneverwalkalone running at Doncaster today.

Claire mentioned the other day she owns a hair of it  :D
Re: The Horse Racing thread
January 28, 2024, 01:19:29 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 28, 2024, 12:16:04 pm
Youlneverwalkalone running at Doncaster today.

Claire mentioned the other day she owns a hair of it  :D
Looks like theres a little bit of ew money for it.
Claires been quietly working her way round the Corals of Liverpool getting as much on as she can :)
Re: The Horse Racing thread
January 28, 2024, 05:10:47 pm
Seventh about 50 lengths behind, so it was actually walking  :D

Leopardstown meeting next weekend. Won't be going this year though :(. I have my eye on going to the Irish National in April.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
January 29, 2024, 09:19:43 pm
Sky have started there countdown to the festival bets.

Constitution Hill and El Fabiolo Double @ 7/4 Max £20 for me.

Can't turn that down.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
January 29, 2024, 11:48:10 pm
In recent years very few seem to land but that looks a fairly surefire one, albeit not a price or stake thats going to make you rich.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
January 30, 2024, 01:01:19 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on January 29, 2024, 11:48:10 pm
In recent years very few seem to land but that looks a fairly surefire one, albeit not a price or stake thats going to make you rich.

Won't be bothering with it myself as can't be arsed waiting 6 weeks for a 7/4 shot, but you should be able to max stake it every 24 hours while it's available.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
January 30, 2024, 01:40:01 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 30, 2024, 01:01:19 pm
Won't be bothering with it myself as can't be arsed waiting 6 weeks for a 7/4 shot, but you should be able to max stake it every 24 hours while it's available.

Just came here to say that Barney, let's me put another £20 on today. So tempting and I actually have the patience if it's means a sureish thing
Re: The Horse Racing thread
January 30, 2024, 01:58:53 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 30, 2024, 01:01:19 pm
Won't be bothering with it myself as can't be arsed waiting 6 weeks for a 7/4 shot, but you should be able to max stake it every 24 hours while it's available.
Quote from: aedge659 on January 30, 2024, 01:40:01 pm
Just came here to say that Barney, let's me put another £20 on today. So tempting and I actually have the patience if it's means a sureish thing
Hadnt realised that, good to know. Im sure theyll have a limit theyre willing to take and its rare its up for more than a day or two so perhaps its not been as popular? But being able to get a bit more on does make it a bit more attractive
Re: The Horse Racing thread
February 3, 2024, 12:20:45 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on December 28, 2023, 09:46:03 am
Fastorslow withdrawn from the big Leopardstown race. That's disappointing as I was looking forward to his rematch with GDC. Still, Gerri Colombe looms large in this fascinating race. Wouldn't rule out Appreciate It either.
So we get the rematch today, then! Very poor turnout in that race and the Marine Nationale one though.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 01:50:36 pm
Poor turnouts yesterday. Match race today, and Gaelic Warrior blew out. Not sure you missed much this time. Most disappointing DRF so far
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 02:18:57 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 01:50:36 pm
Poor turnouts yesterday. Match race today, and Gaelic Warrior blew out. Not sure you missed much this time. Most disappointing DRF so far
I considered going during the week but was unimpressed by both days. So many poor turnouts for big prizes. You would think there would be more Cheltenham preparation runners. If be pretty annoyed to pay 35+ euro for that to be honest.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 02:36:49 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 02:18:57 pm
I considered going during the week but was unimpressed by both days. So many poor turnouts for big prizes. You would think there would be more Cheltenham preparation runners. If be pretty annoyed to pay 35+ euro for that to be honest.
I had a look at flights, hotels etc a few weeks back and seriously considered it as Im not going to Cheltenham this year. Glad I decided against it this time.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 02:52:10 pm
State Man would be a very impressive multi Champion Hurdle winner in almost any other era
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 04:04:11 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 02:36:49 pm
I had a look at flights, hotels etc a few weeks back and seriously considered it as Im not going to Cheltenham this year. Glad I decided against it this time.
If you're ever thinking of Fairyhouse or Leopardstown let me know. I live in Dublin so go to both several times a year. Not overly impressed with the former to be honest. It's not much better than Leicester Racecourse outside of big meets  :D

Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 02:52:10 pm
State Man would be a very impressive multi Champion Hurdle winner in almost any other era
A brilliant horse. Up against an ATG unfortunately.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 09:03:07 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 02:52:10 pm
State Man would be a very impressive multi Champion Hurdle winner in almost any other era

Sounds like a particular German manager that.

Lots to take from the weekend racing, feeling confident with El Fabiolo and GDC and got to back the CH/State man 1-2. But question marks still with virtually everything else.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 12:30:01 am
Quote from: aedge659 on Yesterday at 09:03:07 pm
Sounds like a particular German manager that.

Lots to take from the weekend racing, feeling confident with El Fabiolo and GDC and got to back the CH/State man 1-2. But question marks still with virtually everything else.
You'll do well to get 50p on the pound for the CH State Man wager to be honest!
