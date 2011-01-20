Russia has been pouring everything into Ukraine, it's not really a shock that terrorists would be able to take advantage of the lack of border protection and general chaos, Russians fighting for Ukraine were able to cross the border numerous times with little opposition.



As for how the intel could be ignored, there's no shortage of possibilities really; Putin letting it happen so he can blame Ukraine and rally support for the elections, a lack of focus on anything not related to Ukraine, even the terrorists paying corrupt officials to look the other way is a possibility.



Remember when Wagner turned on Putin and started driving towards Moscow? The political leadership appeared to be so stunned and in shock they didn't know how to react - other than trying to dig some half-arsed defences around Moscow. As if that would have stopped a hardened mercenary army.Putin is on dangerous ground now. If ISIS are becoming active in Russia then then they will fight dirty, just like Putin. No target will be off limits to them. And Russia won't know how to react.We know Russia has "peacekeeping" forces stationed in the far flung corners of their sphere of influence. The probable reason they're trying to drum up a whole new 100k army is because they can't draw down on those forces stationed elsewhere, in case those areas explode. Sounds like a situation that an enemy with the right know-how could exploit.