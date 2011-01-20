« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 382 383 384 385 386 [387]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 930477 times)

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,220
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15440 on: Today at 01:55:57 pm »
Russia has been pouring everything into Ukraine, it's not really a shock that terrorists would be able to take advantage of the lack of border protection and general chaos, Russians fighting for Ukraine were able to cross the border numerous times with little opposition.

As for how the intel could be ignored, there's no shortage of possibilities really; Putin letting it happen so he can blame Ukraine and rally support for the elections, a lack of focus on anything not related to Ukraine, even the terrorists paying corrupt officials to look the other way is a possibility.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:57:34 pm by Schmidt »
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15441 on: Today at 02:01:48 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:55:57 pm
Russia has been pouring everything into Ukraine, it's not really a shock that terrorists would be able to take advantage of the lack of border protection and general chaos, Russians fighting for Ukraine were able to cross the border numerous times with little opposition.

As for how the intel could be ignored, there's no shortage of possibilities really; Putin letting it happen so he can blame Ukraine and rally support for the elections, a lack of focus on anything not related to Ukraine, even the terrorists paying corrupt officials to look the other way is a possibility.

I think a more salient point is that Russia has put itself into a Russia versus the world mindset, with Putin as Russia, and thus any counsel that doesn't fit into that is ignored. The borders are going to be porous anyway. However, Russia starts with the default that anything that doesn't fit is to be ignored. And thus warnings from the west about ISIS are ignored in multiple ways.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,265
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15442 on: Today at 02:05:20 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:55:57 pm
Russia has been pouring everything into Ukraine, it's not really a shock that terrorists would be able to take advantage of the lack of border protection and general chaos, Russians fighting for Ukraine were able to cross the border numerous times with little opposition.

As for how the intel could be ignored, there's no shortage of possibilities really; Putin letting it happen so he can blame Ukraine and rally support for the elections, a lack of focus on anything not related to Ukraine, even the terrorists paying corrupt officials to look the other way is a possibility.

Remember when Wagner turned on Putin and started driving towards Moscow? The political leadership appeared to be so stunned and in shock they didn't know how to react - other than trying to dig some half-arsed defences around Moscow. As if that would have stopped a hardened mercenary army.

Putin is on dangerous ground now. If ISIS are becoming active in Russia then then they will fight dirty, just like Putin. No target will be off limits to them. And Russia won't know how to react.

We know Russia has "peacekeeping" forces stationed in the far flung corners of their sphere of influence. The probable reason they're trying to drum up a whole new 100k army is because they can't draw down on those forces stationed elsewhere, in case those areas explode. Sounds like a situation that an enemy with the right know-how could exploit.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,688
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15443 on: Today at 02:14:16 pm »
Horrible news! some of the videos are shocking.

Thoughts and prayers for those effected.
Logged

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,313
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15444 on: Today at 04:33:47 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:54:59 pm
With any luck they're on their way to the local military institution, with nothing but evil intent.
The legitimate military target...
This brings back memories I 'm stood in my kitchen the news is on and I can hear a grief stricken women,
barely able to breathe through her sobbing and wailing.  I realised her wailing had a very local accent so I
went to see...
Spoiler
The poor lady in question was the wife of Lee Rigby after she'd found out the same group of people had gone to the local military institution with nothing but evil intent and practically beheaded her Husband, in broad daylight in the middle of the street... They did that to her and it was fucking horrible.

And here you are condoning and wishing they do it again. I really do despair at times.

(As it happens she was also a close neighbour of another poster on here)   
[close]
   
I knew where this thread was going after last nights insults, thats why I thought it should of been locked.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15445 on: Today at 04:48:05 pm »
Obviously talking about Russian military that is currently is the process of murdering its own Citizens and more importantly an invasion & Lee was murdered on the streets.  :wave

This is also more of an internal matter.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:50:31 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,313
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15446 on: Today at 04:56:36 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:43:34 pm
This helps explain why Russian intelligence services are so crap. Putin's telling a lie obviously. He needs to tell it because it's more important to his regime that the Russian people get worked up by Ukraine (and the West) rather than by Islamists terrorists. The lie enters the bloodstream of Russian life. It flows everywhere, including back to the intelligence services.
Without going all CT What did you make of the Salman Abade case ? He was on a no flight list Theresa May let him fly out and Amber Hurd let him fly back in...Despite specific warnings from US and French intelligence he was also part of the same group that did this... Someone dropped the ball end result 22 people died with over a thousand injured at the Ariana Grande concert.
 
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,182
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #15447 on: Today at 05:23:33 pm »
Meanwhile the Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians continue.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-68634444

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 382 383 384 385 386 [387]   Go Up
« previous next »
 