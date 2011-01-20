« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15440 on: March 23, 2024, 01:55:57 pm
Russia has been pouring everything into Ukraine, it's not really a shock that terrorists would be able to take advantage of the lack of border protection and general chaos, Russians fighting for Ukraine were able to cross the border numerous times with little opposition.

As for how the intel could be ignored, there's no shortage of possibilities really; Putin letting it happen so he can blame Ukraine and rally support for the elections, a lack of focus on anything not related to Ukraine, even the terrorists paying corrupt officials to look the other way is a possibility.
Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15441 on: March 23, 2024, 02:01:48 pm
I think a more salient point is that Russia has put itself into a Russia versus the world mindset, with Putin as Russia, and thus any counsel that doesn't fit into that is ignored. The borders are going to be porous anyway. However, Russia starts with the default that anything that doesn't fit is to be ignored. And thus warnings from the west about ISIS are ignored in multiple ways.
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15442 on: March 23, 2024, 02:05:20 pm
Remember when Wagner turned on Putin and started driving towards Moscow? The political leadership appeared to be so stunned and in shock they didn't know how to react - other than trying to dig some half-arsed defences around Moscow. As if that would have stopped a hardened mercenary army.

Putin is on dangerous ground now. If ISIS are becoming active in Russia then then they will fight dirty, just like Putin. No target will be off limits to them. And Russia won't know how to react.

We know Russia has "peacekeeping" forces stationed in the far flung corners of their sphere of influence. The probable reason they're trying to drum up a whole new 100k army is because they can't draw down on those forces stationed elsewhere, in case those areas explode. Sounds like a situation that an enemy with the right know-how could exploit.
Henry Gale

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15443 on: March 23, 2024, 02:14:16 pm
Horrible news! some of the videos are shocking.

Thoughts and prayers for those effected.
bigbonedrawky

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15444 on: March 23, 2024, 04:33:47 pm
The legitimate military target...
This brings back memories I 'm stood in my kitchen the news is on and I can hear a grief stricken women,
barely able to breathe through her sobbing and wailing.  I realised her wailing had a very local accent so I
went to see...
Spoiler
The poor lady in question was the wife of Lee Rigby after she'd found out the same group of people had gone to the local military institution with nothing but evil intent and practically beheaded her Husband, in broad daylight in the middle of the street... They did that to her and it was fucking horrible.

And here you are condoning and wishing they do it again. I really do despair at times.

(As it happens she was also a close neighbour of another poster on here)   
[close]
   
I knew where this thread was going after last nights insults, thats why I thought it should of been locked.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15445 on: March 23, 2024, 04:48:05 pm
Obviously talking about Russian military that is currently is the process of murdering its own Citizens and more importantly an invasion & Lee was murdered on the streets.  :wave

This is also more of an internal matter.
bigbonedrawky

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15446 on: March 23, 2024, 04:56:36 pm
Without going all CT What did you make of the Salman Abade case ? He was on a no flight list Theresa May let him fly out and Amber Rudd let him fly back in...Despite specific warnings from US and French intelligence he was also part of the same group that did this... Someone dropped the ball end result 22 people died with over a thousand injured at the Ariana Grande concert.
 
Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15447 on: March 23, 2024, 05:23:33 pm
Meanwhile the Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians continue.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-68634444

JP!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15448 on: March 23, 2024, 10:56:50 pm
Amber Heard? Was she moonlighting in government after shitting in Johnny Depp's bed?

I think you may mean Amber Rudd.
GreatEx

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15449 on: Yesterday at 12:00:36 am
All the reports indicate Putin rejected the warnings days ago as an attempt to blackmail and destabilise Russia. Not sure how to filter google searches to only show results 2+ days old, so can't be sure this isn't hindsight/revisionism by the press, but it rings true with the murderous midget.
Crimson

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15450 on: Yesterday at 07:36:34 am
There were definitely reports some weeks ago with warnings of a attack and pleas to avoid large gatherings.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/us-warns-imminent-moscow-attack-extremists-urges-citizens-avoid-crowds-rcna142401
GreatEx

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15451 on: Yesterday at 07:53:24 am
Yeah I should have been clearer,  I remember the warnings, but I don't remember Putin's rebuff.
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15452 on: Yesterday at 08:44:32 am
Quote from: JP! on March 23, 2024, 10:56:50 pm
Amber Heard? Was she moonlighting in government after shitting in Johnny Depp's bed?

I think you may mean Amber Rudd.

Amber Rudd? Was she moonlighting in Ghostbusters after shitting in Johnny Depp's bed?

Oh wait, sorry. That was Paul Rudd. The beard confused me.
BarryCrocker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15453 on: Yesterday at 10:40:20 am
On Chrome/Safari: Go to 'Tools' 'Any Time' 'Custom Range' and pick whatever date range you want to selct.

Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15454 on: Yesterday at 01:37:22 pm
Two more Russian landing ships destroyed by Ukraine, this time while they were in port as part of a massive missile strike on Crimea. That's 7 of 13 landing ships destroyed now, they're used a lot for transport between Russia and Crimea.

Video footage of what is apparently a comms tower that was destroyed in the same series of strikes.

https://twitter.com/NOELreports/status/1771643529715961901
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15455 on: Yesterday at 02:23:05 pm
Seems like one the attackers at the concert hall was at the venue a couple of weeks prior.

https://us.v-cdn.net/6034073/uploads/9Q1JB89FIYU7/ter1.jpg

https://us.v-cdn.net/6034073/uploads/XPA64GCVT497/ter2.jpg

I'm guessing this is standard type of practice for these savages staking out a venue before striking. Hopefully the Russian's are waterboarding the living shit out of him at this moment to garner info and toss him in a cell for eternity when they are done.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15456 on: Yesterday at 02:32:38 pm
Yay Russia rararara
farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15457 on: Yesterday at 05:00:58 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 02:32:38 pm

Yay Russia rararara
You don't seem to be capable of making the distinction between Russians and Russian government. If this happened to Putin, his cabinet and the oligarchs, I'd be with you, but rejoicing when innocent people died in a terrorist attack is sick...
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15458 on: Yesterday at 05:02:57 pm
He was specifically talking about torture, I don't think he's talking about ordinary citizens torturing people.

The fact that flip flop is pro torture is another topic altogether &  not worth getting into, his post says enough.
farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15459 on: Yesterday at 05:06:44 pm
Fair enough, I didn't read your reaction that way. My apologies!

I don't condone neither terrorist attack, nor torture, nor occupational wars, but I think those are quite easily distinguishable topics.
bigbonedrawky

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15460 on: Today at 02:00:30 am
Yeah your right it is Rudd...Who heard he was in ISIS before letting him into the country.

Whats the difference between Amber Hurd and Amber Rudd...One of them left a piece of shit on Johnny Depps bed. The other left a piece of shit on the streets of Manchester...
 
GreatEx

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #15461 on: Today at 02:53:06 am
Thanks! Found it on desktop, can't find it on phone. But I should be playing with my kids on weekends, not obsessing over shit presidents.
