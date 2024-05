Itís fine we have the hospitality seats in the ARU, things have changed and thatís how it is. Itís also fine that people will use them to go to one off games, I get it. But FFS, put your phones away and stop filming everything and video calling your mates at home (how are you even getting a signal?!). And seriously, youíve presumably seen football before and know where the away fans are based at Anfield? So when the opposition goalkeepers come out to warm up and the away fans start applauding them donít copy them thinking itís Alisson and Kelleher coming out.



Itís a weird mix up there, youíve got people at the back really up for it then large groups of people paying a fortune for a one off game and theyíre totally out of touch with everything or obsessed with filming it all.