Its fine we have the hospitality seats in the ARU, things have changed and thats how it is. Its also fine that people will use them to go to one off games, I get it. But FFS, put your phones away and stop filming everything and video calling your mates at home (how are you even getting a signal?!). And seriously, youve presumably seen football before and know where the away fans are based at Anfield? So when the opposition goalkeepers come out to warm up and the away fans start applauding them dont copy them thinking its Alisson and Kelleher coming out.
Its a weird mix up there, youve got people at the back really up for it then large groups of people paying a fortune for a one off game and theyre totally out of touch with everything or obsessed with filming it all.