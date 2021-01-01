« previous next »
Its fine we have the hospitality seats in the ARU, things have changed and thats how it is. Its also fine that people will use them to go to one off games, I get it. But FFS, put your phones away and stop filming everything and video calling your mates at home (how are you even getting a signal?!). And seriously, youve presumably seen football before and know where the away fans are based at Anfield? So when the opposition goalkeepers come out to warm up and the away fans start applauding them dont copy them thinking its Alisson and Kelleher coming out.

Its a weird mix up there, youve got people at the back really up for it then large groups of people paying a fortune for a one off game and theyre totally out of touch with everything or obsessed with filming it all.
Also, I think getting in to the habit of playing ring of fire and allez allez allez before YNWA every game is a bad move. Its manufacturing the atmosphere and forcing it rather than letting it form organically. YNWA is what it is but it feels like everything is becoming so contrived.

Ok, its 6 minutes before kick off, get your phones and/or scarves out ready everyone, here we go!

(Still better than ACDC)
and then they sing every other saturday on the jop and aymosphere goes shit, and payjetic having a flag day today after the last 2 no shows
