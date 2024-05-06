« previous next »
Its fine we have the hospitality seats in the ARU, things have changed and thats how it is. Its also fine that people will use them to go to one off games, I get it. But FFS, put your phones away and stop filming everything and video calling your mates at home (how are you even getting a signal?!). And seriously, youve presumably seen football before and know where the away fans are based at Anfield? So when the opposition goalkeepers come out to warm up and the away fans start applauding them dont copy them thinking its Alisson and Kelleher coming out.

Its a weird mix up there, youve got people at the back really up for it then large groups of people paying a fortune for a one off game and theyre totally out of touch with everything or obsessed with filming it all.
Also, I think getting in to the habit of playing ring of fire and allez allez allez before YNWA every game is a bad move. Its manufacturing the atmosphere and forcing it rather than letting it form organically. YNWA is what it is but it feels like everything is becoming so contrived.

Ok, its 6 minutes before kick off, get your phones and/or scarves out ready everyone, here we go!

(Still better than ACDC)
and then they sing every other saturday on the jop and aymosphere goes shit, and payjetic having a flag day today after the last 2 no shows
and then they sing every other saturday on the jop and aymosphere goes shit, and payjetic having a flag day today after the last 2 no shows

Your post is as bad as your spelling
Your post is as bad as your spelling

I'm not sure but I'd expect so. I'd juste expect both areas to...

Also, I think getting in to the habit of playing ring of fire and allez allez allez before YNWA every game is a bad move. Its manufacturing the atmosphere and forcing it rather than letting it form organically. YNWA is what it is but it feels like everything is becoming so contrived.

Ok, its 6 minutes before kick off, get your phones and/or scarves out ready everyone, here we go!

(Still better than ACDC)

I was at Brentford on Saturday and they played Metallica before both kick offs to try and get the crowd going. Bit odd (but secretly enjoyed it).
I was at Brentford on Saturday and they played Metallica before both kick offs to try and get the crowd going. Bit odd (but secretly enjoyed it).

Have a google what Port Adelaide do before every AFL game.

They wanted to create a similar thing to YNWA.
Someone near me walking out boasting that his son is giving away games on his season ticket as he's no longer in the country WTF, Something seriously needs to happen to the STH Sheme, heavily needs modernised I reckon as clearly some STH's ain't even going to the games
Someone near me walking out boasting that his son is giving away games on his season ticket as he's no longer in the country WTF, Something seriously needs to happen to the STH Sheme, heavily needs modernised I reckon as clearly some STH's ain't even going to the games

I've had the use, on and off, for over 20 years of St's of a couple who've never actually used them. They used to go, the family life/work life changed, so they had to stop just as they got their St's.They want to start again one day, would be bloody stupid to give them up, I've been 21 years on the list, and genuine reds get to use the tickets. I bet if they gave them up, they wouldn't go to two on the list, they be tourist seats instead
Any reason why George announced Endo scoring the first goal yesterday?

Atmosphere was really good. I think a mixture of really nice weather, a bank holiday weekend meaning it wasn't really a Sunday match and Klopps penultimate Anfield game. Outside the ground felt really good as well.
I've had the use, on and off, for over 20 years of St's of a couple who've never actually used them. They used to go, the family life/work life changed, so they had to stop just as they got their St's.They want to start again one day, would be bloody stupid to give them up, I've been 21 years on the list, and genuine reds get to use the tickets. I bet if they gave them up, they wouldn't go to two on the list, they be tourist seats instead

You've been 21 years on the list, but everyone else on the list is a tourist?
You've been 21 years on the list, but everyone else on the list is a tourist?

Where the fuck did I say that? Never missed a fucking game between 2002 and 2010 at Anfield, been going the game since 1975, every week from when I was 12 I went on my own to Anfield, had to stop in 2010 due to other more pressing costs, go when I can afford it now seeing as it costs me over £150 every fucking game

You're just a fucking wum you
Where the fuck did I say that? Never missed a fucking game between 2002 and 2010 at Anfield, been going the game since 1975, every week from when I was 12 I went on my own to Anfield, had to stop in 2010 due to other more pressing costs, go when I can afford it now seeing as it costs me over £150 every fucking game

I thought you said that you'd been 21 years on the waiting list for a season ticket, but that the next in line was bound to be a tourist. Your post is a bit badly written so I'm sorry if I got that wrong.
Watching the derby at Goodison the other week. I couldn't but notice a good average age of the crowd must have been in there twenties. It was like a throw back to when I went in the 70's and 80's.
Then you watch our home games and its like a Darby and Joans Club.
Watching the derby at Goodison the other week. I couldn't but notice a good average age of the crowd must have been in there twenties. It was like a throw back to when I went in the 70's and 80's.
Then you watch our home games and its like a Darby and Joans Club.
It's annoying, isn't it. Thing is, anyone can get a ticket to see Everton, so their youth can get to see them any time they want. Our own youth have very little chance of getting tickets to see us. We've massively outgrown our own ground. Everton can accommodate anyone who wishes to see them. That's the difference. It's the price of being global, unfortunately.
It is very old school for Everton.
You can easily get a ticket, with 3-4 of your mates, for almost every game even against us and United.
No expensive memberships, 10+ games the previous season, paying 200£ from a tout etc.

Strange their atmosphere is shite 9 games out of 10 though. They have a really good atmosphere when they play us or when they are up for it ( a bit like us ).
Goodison is the best ground in the country in terms of design for generating atmosphere. Really tight, close to the pitch, and an old low hanging roof that really contains the noise.
It will me a massive loss for them, they have had a huge opportunity to capitalize on that ground because it has always been a hard place to go to.
Now it will be another of these new grounds like emirates, etihad etc, they will lose much of that edge.

The old Main Stand was very important for Anfield to make it intimidating and loud. The new stand is massive, but the noise often gets lost from the kop.


Strange their atmosphere is shite 9 games out of 10 though. They have a really good atmosphere when they play us or when they are up for it ( a bit like us ).

Even then, their atmosphere is mostly just booing or screaming for a foul every time anyone goes near one of their players.

I'm envious of how easy it is to get a ticket though.
I used to work with a woman originally from the East Anglia area. She wanted to watch football in the City, couldn't get anywhere near Anfield so got a season ticket in the Bitters' Main Stand. She's not even a BS fan, but got the season ticket simply because she could. Anyone daft enough to want to watch them, can do.

It's a truly sad state of affairs that our own youth have been unable to get tickets and regularly enjoy watching our club with their mates. This has been happening for a long time now. Our new breed can't really get a look in anymore.
Really enjoyed that today, nice mixture of reminiscing, celebration and defiance
Up the anny road lower ultras. First time there for years! Mighty effort.
Up the anny road lower ultras. First time there for years! Mighty effort.

Its been good in there second half of the season, bit warm in the sun in the lower today mind!
Brilliant in the Upper Anny today, really good mix of young lads in the 20 or so rows towards the back, hope its a similar demographic next season when the seats are sold as normal.

Hope they look into implementing safe standing over the summer too, would save the stewards from a lot of grief.
Upper Annie was rocking again. Respect to those in the upper corner away end side, never stopped singing!

The whole ground needs to be like that. Some of the deadwood needs to move on and watch it on tv now. If you cant sing even for jurgens last game, just give up now
Loved Jurgens face when we started singing Divock Origi. I was a mile away in the Kop but you could tell he was loving it!!
Up the anny road lower ultras. First time there for years! Mighty effort.
It's fair to say that except for the lower Kenny, all other parts of the ground get their own little unique atmosphere going now. The new lower main is much improved, everyone has a ball in the upper main. Although I'm Kop end of the lower Kenny I can hear the new Anny getting right up for it.
Loved that The Kop went through a bit of a Klopps greatest hits. Manes song, Bobbys, Ginis, Origis and even Hendersons all got an airing.

Was great to hear a few classics; Luis Garcia, Gerrard, Suarez and my personal favourite - Maxi Rodriguez (runs down the wing for me!)

Atmosphere was special today, 305 was pretty much non stop. Up the fuckin reds!!!
Amazing today! Shame about the confusion where everyone got off before the lap of honour but understandable! Loved every second of today
Anfield Road Upper was fantastic again today. Absolutely loved it.

Amazing today! Shame about the confusion where everyone got off before the lap of honour but understandable! Loved every second of today

Jesus. I did think it was odd they didn't do YNWA before walking off. Most of the ground had left when we did. How many saw it ?!
except for the lower Kenny ...


 ;D - so funny, there's a season-ticket holder in my church, - an absolute moaner, never heard him happy after a game.

TAW should do a feature on them - The Dour Stalwarts - custodian's of the Kemlyn's essence
Attendance was lower than for the Spurs game despite that corner finally being filled in.

Did Wolves not sell all of their allocation?
Amazing today! Shame about the confusion where everyone got off before the lap of honour but understandable! Loved every second of today

Absolutely wild they didn't just announce that the players were going to come out again ?

 Felt a bit corporate awards evening at the end but absolutely glad all the fellas leaving got their moment of appreciation and the coaches could celebrate together.
Klopp at the very very end. Looked like there were about 20 people behind him - he Put it on instagram - should have got them all on the pitch for a team photo  ;D
