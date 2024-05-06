It is very old school for Everton.

You can easily get a ticket, with 3-4 of your mates, for almost every game even against us and United.

No expensive memberships, 10+ games the previous season, paying 200£ from a tout etc.



Strange their atmosphere is shite 9 games out of 10 though. They have a really good atmosphere when they play us or when they are up for it ( a bit like us ).

Goodison is the best ground in the country in terms of design for generating atmosphere. Really tight, close to the pitch, and an old low hanging roof that really contains the noise.

It will me a massive loss for them, they have had a huge opportunity to capitalize on that ground because it has always been a hard place to go to.

Now it will be another of these new grounds like emirates, etihad etc, they will lose much of that edge.



The old Main Stand was very important for Anfield to make it intimidating and loud. The new stand is massive, but the noise often gets lost from the kop.





