Following on from what Yorky said, Id just add that like managers and coaches and players read the game, so did/does the Kop when it wants to. We need to interpret what goes on on the park and react accordingly. We did that in the second half last night. And it works.
Its not the songs. Allez allez that get the tired legs working, its the clarion calls to call them back to the office that do that.
I still love the simple LIVERPOOL... LIVERPOOL! and the wailing LI VER-POOL LI VER-POOL . There used to be Come on Scousers and Come on you mighty reds, too, which coaxed and bollocked the players in equal measure.
Talk to the players through chants. Chants work. We dont just need the celebratory songs, though they do have their place.
Get into them! and the drone as Ive droned on on here numerous times, though some younger match-goers have never heard it in all its glory.
The chants, as opposed to songs, were metronomes, to keep the heat up and keep the Kop on its toes. The songs were more celebratory after a goal or something special.
Even still, the anger worked last night. Just need to go one down for the rest of the season then.