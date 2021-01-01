Following on from what Yorky said, Id just add that like managers and coaches and players read the game, so did/does the Kop when it wants to. We need to interpret what goes on on the park and react accordingly. We did that in the second half last night. And it works.

Its not the songs. Allez allez that get the tired legs working, its the clarion calls to call them back to the office that do that.

I still love the simple LIVERPOOL... LIVERPOOL! and the wailing LI VER-POOL LI VER-POOL . There used to be Come on Scousers  and Come on you mighty reds, too, which coaxed and bollocked the players in equal measure.

Talk to the players through chants. Chants work. We dont just need the celebratory songs, though they do have their place.

Get into them! and the drone as Ive droned on on here numerous times, though some younger match-goers have never heard it in all its glory.

The chants, as opposed to songs, were metronomes, to keep the heat up and keep the Kop on its toes. The songs were more celebratory after a goal or something special.

Even still, the anger worked last night. Just need to go one down for the rest of the season then.

