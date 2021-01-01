« previous next »
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14480 on: Yesterday at 10:41:34 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 10:26:20 pm
Dreadful tonight until about 50 minutes, then incredible for 10 mins, won the game, then alright for last 30. Luton fans were loud tbf to them. Heard them most of the game. Upper Annie singing you're not singing any more to them once we went 2-1 up needs to stop. Also, is it just me that hates how George plays allez allez as the teams are coming out. It's essentially starting a chant from the PA and stops the usual Liverpool chant that we always had when the teams come out that would be loud all around the ground.

Anyway don't want to sound too miserable, because those 10 mins were some of the best in terms of atmosphere we've produced all season. Probably the thing I love most about going the match when you feel the power of the crowd suffocating the opposition and causing utter panic. Its what we're best at.

That's what Anfield is good at, a reactive atmosphere that can make a big difference and step up when required (as opposed to monotone ultra style atmosphere).

There was a moment at 1-0 when we won the ball on the half way line, the crowd were up, Luton were suffocated in their own half and they couldn't get out. Soon after it was 2-1.
  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14481 on: Yesterday at 10:44:06 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:24:02 pm
Not bumped yet? Thought that was great in the second half, when the goals went in it felt like it was a European match.

Neil Atkinson said something recently about how noise was more important than songs and I totally get what he's saying. Same again at Wembley.

Auxerre is a fine example.
  Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14482 on: Yesterday at 10:57:51 pm »
First half was toxic. Absolutely stink the place out toxic. You could see it translate to the players. Klopp wasn't happy again with the Main stand
 

Second half up to around 60 it felt like a cup game. Then it was fun til the end
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14483 on: Yesterday at 11:12:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:41:34 pm
That's what Anfield is good at, a reactive atmosphere that can make a big difference and step up when required (as opposed to monotone ultra style atmosphere).

There was a moment at 1-0 when we won the ball on the half way line, the crowd were up, Luton were suffocated in their own half and they couldn't get out. Soon after it was 2-1.

Yeah I'd find that ultras shite well annoying. It doesn't seem that it would inspire much.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14484 on: Yesterday at 11:21:10 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:57:51 pm
Then it was fun til the end
Loads of fun mate :) it was frigging electric in that 2nd half.
  Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  The first five yards........
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14485 on: Yesterday at 11:21:42 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 11:12:54 pm
Yeah I'd find that ultras shite well annoying. It doesn't seem that it would inspire much.

Atmosphere is a dialogue, not a monologue. It's a conversation the crowd has with the players. The conversation that Anfield has with the team on nights like these is as vivid, as wild, as raucous as conversation can ever become. A bloke on a drum and his mate on a loudspeaker can never summon up what a crowd on its own free-will can do.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14486 on: Yesterday at 11:23:42 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:21:42 pm
Atmosphere is a dialogue, not a monologue. It's a conversation the crowd has with the players. The conversation that Anfield has with the team on nights like these is as vivid, as wild, as raucous as conversation can ever become. A bloke on a drum and his mate on a loudspeaker can never summon up what a crowd on its own free-will can do.

Said it better than I ever could.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14487 on: Yesterday at 11:26:57 pm »
Thats what Anfield is all about, we turn up when it is required, and boy was it required. Like a European night cauldron the second half and they wilted understandably, even the best have nevermind little old Luton Town.
  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14488 on: Yesterday at 11:29:44 pm »
Luton manager said his players "couldn't think" in the second half due to the noise.  :)
  the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14489 on: Yesterday at 11:33:52 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:41:34 pm
That's what Anfield is good at, a reactive atmosphere that can make a big difference and step up when required (as opposed to monotone ultra style atmosphere).

There was a moment at 1-0 when we won the ball on the half way line, the crowd were up, Luton were suffocated in their own half and they couldn't get out. Soon after it was 2-1.


Yes, that was awesome, if I'm remembering the same moment, the crowd and players together - immense
  'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14490 on: Yesterday at 11:34:00 pm »
For 20 minutes I genuinely think the atmosphere was the best its been all season in the league. It really ramped up and I was just pleased that the moaning bastards in my section actually binned that off for once and made some rare noise and got behind the lads.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14491 on: Yesterday at 11:38:25 pm »
Sing when it matters, we really sing when it matters.  Something about our fans being able to click into gear when needed.   Us supporters have a lot of games this season and a cup final in four days.  Just enough tonight to crack Luton, loads in reserve for Sunday.
 
  pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  Tonight, Tonight
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14492 on: Yesterday at 11:39:49 pm »
Was brilliant at the start of the second half. The Gakpo goal had a feeling of inevitability about it, at that point it was chaotic for Luton.

As others have mentioned, that seems preferable to a constant drone to me.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14493 on: Yesterday at 11:41:21 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:39:49 pm
Was brilliant at the start of the second half. The Gakpo goal had a feeling of inevitability about it, at that point it was chaotic for Luton.

As others have mentioned, that seems preferable to a constant drone to me.

Bring back the drone!  Now that would be intimidating.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14494 on: Yesterday at 11:44:16 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 11:38:25 pm
Sing when it matters, we really sing when it matters.   Something about our fans being able to click into gear when needed.   Us supporters have a lot of games this season and a cup final in four days.  Just enough tonight to crack Luton, loads in reserve for Sunday. Yea
That's definitely the case, I think mate. Some of our regulars and our visitors and our opposition fans think we're there to entertain them and display our 'special atmosphere' for 90 minutes every game. It doesn't work like that. Tonight was an example when the synergy of extra effort from the players together with an annoyance of fans about us losing really triggered a 2nd half reaction which hardly subdued once it started.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14495 on: Today at 02:19:40 am »
Loved being in amongst it tonight. That second half atmosphere was special, looking forward to seeing what we do to Pep and co again.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14496 on: Today at 07:59:25 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:21:42 pm
Atmosphere is a dialogue, not a monologue. It's a conversation the crowd has with the players. The conversation that Anfield has with the team on nights like these is as vivid, as wild, as raucous as conversation can ever become. A bloke on a drum and his mate on a loudspeaker can never summon up what a crowd on its own free-will can do.

Some quote that Yorky mate! 
  For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14497 on: Today at 08:18:51 am »
Reminded me a bit of Leicester in the cup a couple of years ago, depleted team and behind at half time and then the crowd up attacking the Kop second half.

The floodlights make a difference You just don't get that atmosphere on a 12:30.
  Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  Believer
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14498 on: Today at 08:20:37 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:21:42 pm
Atmosphere is a dialogue, not a monologue. It's a conversation the crowd has with the players. The conversation that Anfield has with the team on nights like these is as vivid, as wild, as raucous as conversation can ever become. A bloke on a drum and his mate on a loudspeaker can never summon up what a crowd on its own free-will can do.

That's brilliantly put Yorky
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14499 on: Today at 08:29:36 am »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 10:26:20 pm
Dreadful tonight until about 50 minutes, then incredible for 10 mins, won the game, then alright for last 30. Luton fans were loud tbf to them. Heard them most of the game.

Those 10 mins were some of the best in terms of atmosphere we've produced all season. Probably the thing I love most about going the match when you feel the power of the crowd suffocating the opposition and causing utter panic. Its what we're best at. It's a classic example of what our atmosphere is like. A 'library" for most of the game (to quote the Luton fans), then when things start to happen we just start screaming (seen someone describe the ground as a zoo and think that's the best way to describe it) and it's almost impossible to deal with. About time opposition fans start understanding this.

I agree on the Allez, Allez, Allez. Aren't we always on the backs of other clubs who 'create an atmosphere?' This is exactly what we are doing by having Jamie Webster belting that out. Awful artist by the way. I suppose he was the original and now almost every boozer before the game around Anfield has some lad on a guitar 'creating an atmosphere'. It should be natural. But like most things with the club these days. It's catering for tourists to have the 'Anfield Experience'.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14500 on: Today at 08:36:12 am »
Quote from: Smudge 2.0 on Today at 08:29:36 am
I agree on the Allez, Allez, Allez. Aren't we always on the backs of other clubs who 'create an atmosphere?' This is exactly what we are doing by having Jamie Webster belting that out. Awful artist by the way. I suppose he was the original and now almost every boozer before the game around Anfield has some lad on a guitar 'creating an atmosphere'. It should be natural. But like most things with the club these days. It's catering for tourists to have the 'Anfield Experience'.

We've finally jibbed Thunderstruck, let's not say anything rash...
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14501 on: Today at 08:51:57 am »
Following on from what Yorky said, Id just add that like managers and coaches and players read the game, so did/does the Kop when it wants to.  We need to interpret what goes on on the park and react accordingly. We did that in the second half last night. And it works.
Its not the songs. Allez allez that get the tired legs working, its the clarion calls to call them back to the office that do that.
I still love the simple LIVERPOOL... LIVERPOOL! and the wailing LI VER-POOL  LI VER-POOL . There used to be Come on Scousers  and Come on you mighty reds, too, which coaxed and bollocked the players in equal measure.
Talk to the players through chants. Chants work. We dont just need the celebratory songs, though they do have their place.
Get into them!  and the drone as Ive droned on on here numerous times, though some younger match-goers have never heard it in all its glory.
The chants, as opposed to songs, were metronomes, to keep the heat up and keep the Kop on its toes. The songs were more celebratory after a goal or  something special. 
Even still, the anger worked last night. Just need to go one down for the rest of the season then.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14502 on: Today at 09:09:58 am »
Upper Annie last night - three separate grown men all sat within either a metre to the front or to the side of me, videoing every single time that the ball crossed the half way line and it appeared that any inkling of an attack was forming. Was delighted in the end that all of the goals were scored at the Kop so none of those balloons got their money shot to share on social media.

Moan aside it was great for that period at the start of the second half. Sore throat this morning but hopefully recovers in time for Sunday
  Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14503 on: Today at 09:20:44 am »
Quote
Luton boss Rob Edwards says his side were "suffocated" by Liverpool in the second-half of their 4-1 defeat at Anfield on Wednesday night.
The Hatters led 1-0 at half-time but were overrun after the break with Jurgen Klopp's team scoring four times without reply.
"We just made them angry I think didn't we," Edwards said post-match.
"Second-half I think we just saw Anfield, saw Liverpool, saw that full-throttle football. Their counter-pressing was incredible, suffocated us.
"Fans were amazing and it was probably difficult for the players to really concentrate. The real threat came from their counter-pressing, their intensity, it really put us on the back foot.
"Clearly I'm disappointed to concede from a corner and a throw in as well, those are the bits we know we can improve on, especially in that noise when your mate next to you can't hear you. You've got to be able to deal with those situations better.
"But, bigger and better teams have come here and that's sort of happened to them as well so it's not a disgrace.
"It was like the Kop was just sucking it in and we couldn't really get out. We saw Anfield and Liverpool at it's best, I thought they were brilliant."
  Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14504 on: Today at 09:26:34 am »
First half atmosphere wasnt toxic, it was decent and better than expected, towards the end frustration that the front three were snatching at their chances and it looked like it maybe a game too far with all the injuries and Luton finishing the half really well , like normal the crowd arent completely on the same page and that means some of the serial moaners who groan at everything every match get more of a hearing as the ground came to terms with what was happening but second half was as good as it gets when we needed the goals.
  CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14505 on: Today at 09:56:41 am »
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14506 on: Today at 11:14:12 am »
Quote from: Smudge 2.0 on Today at 08:29:36 am
I agree on the Allez, Allez, Allez. Aren't we always on the backs of other clubs who 'create an atmosphere?' This is exactly what we are doing by having Jamie Webster belting that out. Awful artist by the way. I suppose he was the original and now almost every boozer before the game around Anfield has some lad on a guitar 'creating an atmosphere'. It should be natural. But like most things with the club these days. It's catering for tourists to have the 'Anfield Experience'.

Agree on that, especially as it often gets in the way of the start of YNWA.
By the way, speaking of YNWA, since the Anfield Rd opened up a few games ago, the Kop seems to be racing way ahead of the song and the rest of the crowd. It quickly gets to about a line ahead and the song just gets muddy. I wish there was some way of everyone singing it in unison.
It's a conundrum, because using the song, means it needs to be played LOUD and YNWA has always been best sung without it as backing, but with everyone at the same pace.
Any ideas folks?
  Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14507 on: Today at 12:42:58 pm »
Read a couple of Luton fans say never experienced atmosphere like it in second half "the noise they made in the 2nd half is the loudest I've heard for as long as I can remember. Literally had to shout to my lad so he could hear what I was saying despite him standing next to me."
  No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14508 on: Today at 12:59:05 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:21:42 pm
Atmosphere is a dialogue, not a monologue. It's a conversation the crowd has with the players. The conversation that Anfield has with the team on nights like these is as vivid, as wild, as raucous as conversation can ever become. A bloke on a drum and his mate on a loudspeaker can never summon up what a crowd on its own free-will can do.
If Michelangelo did quotes....
  Seis Veces
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14509 on: Today at 01:07:40 pm »
Since Klopp announced his departure it has been quite a bit better IMO, specifically looking at last night in the second half and various moments throughout other games. Not great for ninety minutes or anything but getting better for sure. Let's not forget the Arsenal game was good too. I have a feeling we'll end things on a high as far as the rest of the season is concerned, hopefully on the pitch as well of course. The league games are all cup finals and Europe should be a decent atmosphere too if we can get our way to the final.
  Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14510 on: Today at 01:10:10 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:21:42 pm
Atmosphere is a dialogue, not a monologue. It's a conversation the crowd has with the players. The conversation that Anfield has with the team on nights like these is as vivid, as wild, as raucous as conversation can ever become. A bloke on a drum and his mate on a loudspeaker can never summon up what a crowd on its own free-will can do.

This is what separates us from, the other clubs, especially those who follow the "Ultra' model" which is souless in my view. Its quite ironic really, I watched a BBV doc many years ago about Italian football culture and there was a bit about ' Ultras' .They interviewed two 'famous' Roma Ultra leaders who created one of the first in Italy , they explained how a group of them went into the Liverpool end in Rome77 to experience the famous Liverpool fans, how we sang etc and to learn from them and thus began their Últra style.

As we sang " You got yer education from the Kop"
  Through wind and rain..
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14511 on: Today at 01:23:56 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on Today at 09:26:34 am
First half atmosphere wasnt toxic, it was decent and better than expected, towards the end frustration that the front three were snatching at their chances and it looked like it maybe a game too far with all the injuries and Luton finishing the half really well , like normal the crowd arent completely on the same page and that means some of the serial moaners who groan at everything every match get more of a hearing as the ground came to terms with what was happening but second half was as good as it gets when we needed the goals.

Don't know if toxic is the right word, but there was definitely alot more moaning and negativity towards every misplaced pass or missed chance. I even lost it with those around me, reminding them we are top of the league, and my friend elsewhere mentioned some else did something similar near them

The fact the word toxic has even been mentioned, means it was definitely noticeable that the negativity was wide spread. Maybe people were annoyed hearing we had no Nunez and Salah and that was there was of "letting it out" but not helpful in the slightest.

Thank fuck things got better second half on and off the pitch, the fact we are where we are after last season and with all the injuries is incredible. How anyone can't get behind that is beyond me..but we are all different as humans beings I suppose.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14512 on: Today at 01:28:47 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 10:26:20 pm
Dreadful tonight until about 50 minutes, then incredible for 10 mins, won the game, then alright for last 30. Luton fans were loud tbf to them. Heard them most of the game.

Those 10 mins were some of the best in terms of atmosphere we've produced all season. Probably the thing I love most about going the match when you feel the power of the crowd suffocating the opposition and causing utter panic. Its what we're best at. It's a classic example of what our atmosphere is like. A 'library" for most of the game (to quote the Luton fans), then when things start to happen we just start screaming (seen someone describe the ground as a zoo and think that's the best way to describe it) and it's almost impossible to deal with. About time opposition fans start understanding this.
I know exactly what you mean and Anfield is almost impossible to play at in those circumstances but, to be fair, most grounds in the country would be rocking if their team was top of the league and in the process of coming from behind to win a game. What you've described there is essentially the classic singing when you're winning. Sometimes the players need the crowd before they start doing it themselves.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14513 on: Today at 01:32:47 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:21:42 pm
Atmosphere is a dialogue, not a monologue. It's a conversation the crowd has with the players. The conversation that Anfield has with the team on nights like these is as vivid, as wild, as raucous as conversation can ever become. A bloke on a drum and his mate on a loudspeaker can never summon up what a crowd on its own free-will can do.

Superbly put.

Write it on a piece of driftwood and hang it in my ma's kitchen.
