The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 20, 2023, 10:02:51 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on July 20, 2023, 09:06:27 am
When I was growing up, £10k for a house was a fucking fortune, I really cannot get my head around how house prices have gone, the average person spending £450k on a house is nuts, think about it, that's almost half a MILLION.

A relative of mine bought a house in 1996/7, you go through the gate, its then about 200 yards to the house, its upside down and built into a hill, so there are 3 big bedrooms downstairs, 2 ensuite, then upstairs is the master bedroom (en suite) the kitchen/dining room/living room all look out over the lake, there is a balcony you can sit out on (he owns an 1/8th of the lake, came with the house). You step out of the back door onto the patio which is on the garage roof, there's the sauna and a big garden, you walk out past the orchard to the heated swimming pool, about 17m long - that cost £250k when he bought it, its likely £3million now. Its fucking nuts.

I still can't get my head around that our house, which the missus got for £142k in 2006 is now £300k, its fucking insane.
Does sound crazy spending half a million for house that isn't perfect.

Then again this shared ownership crap etc isn't good either in my opinion. Just getting more awkward to buy places.

If our flat hadn't decreased in value we'd have sold and moved on already. Getting into the world of renting it out and seeing what happens is only option we have.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 20, 2023, 10:32:08 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 20, 2023, 11:22:00 am
Is it worth me just renting for now, then?
Fuck that shit mate.

Stay and live with your parents. Save your money. I'm sure you still have your independence.

Wait till all this bullshit calms down.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 23, 2023, 11:52:17 am
If you think £450k is expensive for a house, try living down south.  In some parts you'd barely get a decent 2-bed flat for that!
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 23, 2023, 12:16:45 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on July 18, 2023, 05:08:07 pm
The market is dead in Liverpool.

All we are seeing is houses reducing price after months on the market but no one is biting.

We are probably going to have to wait until next year to see if the market improves as we just can't find a buyer for our flat even after 2 price reductions.

It's the same down here,everything's taking ages to move,lots of sales are falling through and reductions of £30/50k are making no difference.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 23, 2023, 02:38:47 pm
Quote from: Mark Walters on July 23, 2023, 11:52:17 am
If you think £450k is expensive for a house, try living down south.  In some parts you'd barely get a decent 2-bed flat for that!

The south is a disgrace. I remember a lad I worked with saying in 2002 that his house had shot up to £250k, his words were "quarter of a fucking million to live in fucking 'ackney, its fucking nuts".

I remember when my mate paid half a million for a house outside Croydon, heading out towards the M25, beautiful development, but I was expecting a huge house, not a 3 bed. One of my other mates moved from Sutton to further out. He's from West Kirby and his house is now valued at almost £1million, he's got a mortgage on it due to building an extension. His missus wants to move to Bournemouth, he'd much rather come back up north and buy cash and pocket about £300k.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 23, 2023, 02:44:06 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on July 18, 2023, 05:08:07 pm
The market is dead in Liverpool.

All we are seeing is houses reducing price after months on the market but no one is biting.

We are probably going to have to wait until next year to see if the market improves as we just can't find a buyer for our flat even after 2 price reductions.

Around here (L8) house prices have doubled in the last 10 years. Most of that increase was in the last 2-3 years. Seem to be a lot less up for sale than usually too.
Maybe it's because these are cheap houses, and people are downsizing?
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 23, 2023, 02:49:41 pm
Quote from: Mark Walters on July 23, 2023, 11:52:17 am
If you think £450k is expensive for a house, try living down south.  In some parts you'd barely get a decent 2-bed flat for that!

Yep. Over £515k for a new 3 bed by mine.

You look at the one's more "reasonably priced" and you realise it's a shared ownership offer and rent on top of paying a mortgage!

Bloody headache.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 23, 2023, 03:59:35 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on July 23, 2023, 02:44:06 pm
Around here (L8) house prices have doubled in the last 10 years. Most of that increase was in the last 2-3 years. Seem to be a lot less up for sale than usually too.
Maybe it's because these are cheap houses, and people are downsizing?

The pandemic caused it to go mental by ours. Its just around 5 miles to Salford Quays and 6 to Manc Centre, the houses were selling within a day or two of being listed on the websites. Houses that sold for £290k in 2015 were selling for over half a million in 2021, houses on our road went up stupidly too, someone we know paid £310k in 2021 for a house that sold for £190k in 2019. Ours was roughly valued at £310-315k last year, more than double what the missus paid for it. Her dickhead sister sold hers in 2013 for £138k because her twat of an ex told her to (it was being rented out), that sold for £260k in 2020
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 23, 2023, 04:55:00 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on July 23, 2023, 02:38:47 pm
The south is a disgrace.
It definitely is. Sadly I can't see how those at university now for example and future generations will get onto the property ladder without parental assistance or a really well paid job.

It's encouraging current homebuyers (or first time owners) to get properties via shared ownership which is a baffling concept to me in the first place and if you do own a property but want to get the next step on the ladder (eg from flat to house) you have to sell the flat anyway to move to somewhere you won't own outright unless you are fortunate to do so.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 23, 2023, 05:16:55 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on July 23, 2023, 04:55:00 pm
It definitely is. Sadly I can't see how those at university now for example and future generations will get onto the property ladder without parental assistance or a really well paid job.

It's encouraging current homebuyers (or first time owners) to get properties via shared ownership which is a baffling concept to me in the first place and if you do own a property but want to get the next step on the ladder (eg from flat to house) you have to sell the flat anyway to move to somewhere you won't own outright unless you are fortunate to do so.

This is what has been driving me mad for years, future generations being screwed over for the greed of those who can only see now. Its going to lead to 40 year mortgages.

We'll have to help our two out and the missus has been using money given by her Dad and what was left to her when he died to put away a decent amount already towards a deposit, but I know some of their mates and my nephews and neice will struggle. Our two get to split our house, hopefully they have to wait at least 25 years, but that's no use to them in the next 10/15 years. If the eldest gets his career choice, he'll be joining the RAF at 18 as a pilot, will start on £35k, rising to £45k, will do 12 years and then either stay in and get promoted, or come out and fly for the likes of Virgin or BA. He wants to fly multi engined not fast jets, so he'll be flying the likes of the Voyager, which is a version of the A330, so he'll be able to fly the A330 straight away for an airline. The other one hasn't even considered what he will do, he's a clever lad, so hopefully he'll get a good job.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 23, 2023, 05:31:23 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on July 23, 2023, 02:44:06 pm
Around here (L8) house prices have doubled in the last 10 years. Most of that increase was in the last 2-3 years. Seem to be a lot less up for sale than usually too.
Maybe it's because these are cheap houses, and people are downsizing?

Yeah, we were optimistic that the ridiculous mortgage rates jumps would mean people would downsize but I think you're right in saying people would rather downsize to cheap houses with gardens rather than to flats without a garden (such as ours). I think the Pandemic showed how important outside space is for many so we are probably relying on elderly people, maybe people in their late 50s and above who aren't that fussed for that much space but just need to downsize or set themselves up for their retirement years.

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 23, 2023, 06:16:09 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on July 23, 2023, 05:16:55 pm
This is what has been driving me mad for years, future generations being screwed over for the greed of those who can only see now. Its going to lead to 40 year mortgages.

We'll have to help our two out and the missus has been using money given by her Dad and what was left to her when he died to put away a decent amount already towards a deposit, but I know some of their mates and my nephews and neice will struggle. Our two get to split our house, hopefully they have to wait at least 25 years, but that's no use to them in the next 10/15 years. If the eldest gets his career choice, he'll be joining the RAF at 18 as a pilot, will start on £35k, rising to £45k, will do 12 years and then either stay in and get promoted, or come out and fly for the likes of Virgin or BA. He wants to fly multi engined not fast jets, so he'll be flying the likes of the Voyager, which is a version of the A330, so he'll be able to fly the A330 straight away for an airline. The other one hasn't even considered what he will do, he's a clever lad, so hopefully he'll get a good job.
It will lead to extremely long term mortgages. Even now the current mortgage rates are going to put off younger generation of buying properties (if they can).

Much like yourself we will help our kid out but many won't be in a position to do that. If buying houses will still be a thing by then. I have no idea what my son will do so can't rely on him having a good job (although I hope he does!).
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 23, 2023, 06:22:33 pm
I've basically given up for a bit

As in, gonna try to rent my pad another year

Yes it's money down the drain but it's been expensive moving. My head is above water

I'll get there. God knows how you get on the ladder when you're not in a well paying job.

There's an entire rank of people who don't buy.

Working out my future like. Don't worry.

I am just counting on prices to get normal OR my pay to rise which it has done this year

I already live like I do on the dole, except I go out enough to not get depressed

Lovely this shite.

Houses cheap to buy = people complain
Houses dear = sellers love it and sell to the rich

Can't help but feel the house flipping market is an absolute racket
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 23, 2023, 06:34:58 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on July 23, 2023, 06:16:09 pm
It will lead to extremely long term mortgages. Even now the current mortgage rates are going to put off younger generation of buying properties (if they can).

Much like yourself we will help our kid out but many won't be in a position to do that. If buying houses will still be a thing by then. I have no idea what my son will do so can't rely on him having a good job (although I hope he does!).

When we did franchises at work, we had some branches in Milan, this was 2002. When two of the IT guys came over for a meeting, we went out for dinner and one was telling us he had a flat that cost £250k and he'd had to take out a 35 year mortgage to buy it. It'll either be that or move to the German model where renting is popular.

Quote from: ToneLa on July 23, 2023, 06:22:33 pm


Houses cheap to buy = people complain
Houses dear = sellers love it and sell to the rich

Can't help but feel the house flipping market is an absolute racket

The Bank tried to get me to take a buy to let mortgage a couple of years ago, to buy a house in Irlam as an investment, I was having none of it as I don't want to be one of those. Her mate had a go at me saying I should do it for the kids, but I said I won't be a part of taking houses out of the market for greed.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 23, 2023, 07:56:12 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on July 23, 2023, 06:34:58 pm
When we did franchises at work, we had some branches in Milan, this was 2002. When two of the IT guys came over for a meeting, we went out for dinner and one was telling us he had a flat that cost £250k and he'd had to take out a 35 year mortgage to buy it. It'll either be that or move to the German model where renting is popular.
Utter crap ain't it.

We want to keep our current place as a safety net for our retirement & for the little one if needed. Whether we still can after the price drop in our current place is a different matter.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 24, 2023, 09:06:42 am
Quote from: rob1966 on July 23, 2023, 06:34:58 pm
When we did franchises at work, we had some branches in Milan, this was 2002. When two of the IT guys came over for a meeting, we went out for dinner and one was telling us he had a flat that cost £250k and he'd had to take out a 35 year mortgage to buy it. It'll either be that or move to the German model where renting is popular.

I can't remember what country was specifically mentioned but may have been Italy or where I heard it - may have been remainiacs pod - that in other countries on the continent when you take out a mortgage the rate is fixed for the entire term, they don't do the short term fixes we do.

The other thing that's getting worse for the younger generation is that student loans are now running for 40 years instead of 30 from graduation, most aren't even paying off the amount of interest accrued so it's never going down.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 24, 2023, 10:44:44 am
Quote from: Claire. on July 24, 2023, 09:06:42 am
I can't remember what country was specifically mentioned but may have been Italy or where I heard it - may have been remainiacs pod - that in other countries on the continent when you take out a mortgage the rate is fixed for the entire term, they don't do the short term fixes we do.


70% of US mortgage are fixed for 30 years.

One of the challenges of such long term fixed terms is that you cannot pay it off earlier with substantial penalties.

When I bought my place 8 years ago I fixed 70% for 5-years and 30% variable. Anytime I had extra money I smashed down the variable as quickly as possible.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 24, 2023, 10:56:38 am
Yeah, I don't know if it'd be better or worse than our system as you're able to make a decision on the length of a fix based on more short term life events like, if you know you'll be earning more or less or want to move, the current economy etc. Imagine being locked in to 30 years at the current rates!
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 24, 2023, 11:03:08 am
One of my clients got divorced in her mid 50s about 5yrs ago and when she eventually bought her new house a couple of years later she could only get a 10yr mortgage which she fixed for the whole term.

You can't believe how grateful she is to her broker that suggested it as she'd not even considered it.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 24, 2023, 11:03:19 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July 24, 2023, 10:44:44 am
70% of US mortgage are fixed for 30 years.

One of the challenges of such long term fixed terms is that you cannot pay it off earlier with substantial penalties.

When I bought my place 8 years ago I fixed 70% for 5-years and 30% variable. Anytime I had extra money I smashed down the variable as quickly as possible.

Yeah that's a big issue that. We had money put aside for an extension, planning permission was refused and we couldn't be arsed with the hassle of ripping a new bathroom out, so we knocked a chunk off the mortgage - when her Dad died, the missus used a lot of the money left to her to clear the majority of the mortgage, we've about £3k left now.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 25, 2023, 06:35:47 pm
Mrs was looking at old property. £450k and needed work doing. Ok the garden is bigger than in new builds and there's room for renovation and extending the property but just doesn't compute in my head that much money on a place and it's nowhere near what we want.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 26, 2023, 06:00:08 pm
I'm looking at places, first time and buying solo. Pretty settled on the area and I can envision the type of house I want. I know interest rates are in the shitter but I just can't put it off any longer. Gets a bit daunting but I guess I'll be in and out of this thread over the next while to help.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
July 26, 2023, 11:03:58 pm
Quote from: damomad on July 26, 2023, 06:00:08 pm
I'm looking at places, first time and buying solo. Pretty settled on the area and I can envision the type of house I want. I know interest rates are in the shitter but I just can't put it off any longer. Gets a bit daunting but I guess I'll be in and out of this thread over the next while to help.
Good luck to you  :)
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 01:30:17 pm
New builds with £500 per month towards mortgage for 2 years is a thing?
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 01:58:07 pm
Fell sick at the amount extra we will be paying from next month for the mortgage. Its disgusting. 
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 06:42:05 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 01:30:17 pm
New builds with £500 per month towards mortgage for 2 years is a thing?
The developer paying that I meant.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 09:06:08 pm
Despite inflation cooling expect the BOE to raise rates again this Thu, at least by a quarter percent
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Today at 04:05:38 am
Quote from: damomad on July 26, 2023, 06:00:08 pm
I'm looking at places, first time and buying solo. Pretty settled on the area and I can envision the type of house I want. I know interest rates are in the shitter but I just can't put it off any longer. Gets a bit daunting but I guess I'll be in and out of this thread over the next while to help.

Good luck! Were closing on our new place on Monday and then have to sell our current place. Daunting is right, its straight up stressful and anxiety inducing. Hopefully you find a house you can call home long term.

