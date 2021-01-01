« previous next »
The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread

rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2640 on: Yesterday at 07:15:07 pm »
Quote from: TheKid. on Yesterday at 06:31:30 pm
c*nts for doing their jobs?

Their job is to sell the house, not superheat the market by pushing house prices up to unaffordable levels. This is why we have a generation who are going to be looking at 35 year mortgages before long.

The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2641 on: Yesterday at 07:55:10 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 05:07:15 pm
We didn't get it.

The person who did bid 'much higher' apparently. We weren't in a position to do that. Fair play to their EA for getting probably 20 grand above asking price!
Ah crap. That's annoying. Didn't think that happened in England much and was more a Scottish thing.
UntouchableLuis

  
  
  
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2642 on: Yesterday at 09:20:09 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:55:10 pm
Ah crap. That's annoying. Didn't think that happened in England much and was more a Scottish thing.


Yeah. Seems a mental thing to be able to get away with. But if we were the seller we'd be over the moon so can't begrudge them really.
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
« Reply #2643 on: Today at 08:13:11 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 09:20:09 pm

Yeah. Seems a mental thing to be able to get away with. But if we were the seller we'd be over the moon so can't begrudge them really.

Till they find out they have to pay £30 k more for their next house because the estate agent,.........😉
