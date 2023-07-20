It definitely is. Sadly I can't see how those at university now for example and future generations will get onto the property ladder without parental assistance or a really well paid job.



It's encouraging current homebuyers (or first time owners) to get properties via shared ownership which is a baffling concept to me in the first place and if you do own a property but want to get the next step on the ladder (eg from flat to house) you have to sell the flat anyway to move to somewhere you won't own outright unless you are fortunate to do so.



This is what has been driving me mad for years, future generations being screwed over for the greed of those who can only see now. Its going to lead to 40 year mortgages.We'll have to help our two out and the missus has been using money given by her Dad and what was left to her when he died to put away a decent amount already towards a deposit, but I know some of their mates and my nephews and neice will struggle. Our two get to split our house, hopefully they have to wait at least 25 years, but that's no use to them in the next 10/15 years. If the eldest gets his career choice, he'll be joining the RAF at 18 as a pilot, will start on £35k, rising to £45k, will do 12 years and then either stay in and get promoted, or come out and fly for the likes of Virgin or BA. He wants to fly multi engined not fast jets, so he'll be flying the likes of the Voyager, which is a version of the A330, so he'll be able to fly the A330 straight away for an airline. The other one hasn't even considered what he will do, he's a clever lad, so hopefully he'll get a good job.