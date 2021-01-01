Please
Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Red-Soldier
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
«
Reply #20880 on:
Today
at 12:26:08 pm
Looks like it'll be the second time Medvedev will lose the final, from two sets up.
He's had lots of tough matches this week though.
Ray K
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
«
Reply #20881 on:
Today
at 12:34:40 pm
Incredible win by Sinner, who's had the most insane run these past 4 months. Won't be his last slam.
Feel so bad for Medvedev, twice losing a Slam final after being 2 sets up and playing 31 sets this week and still losing.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"
Twitter: @rjkelly75
amir87
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
«
Reply #20882 on:
Today
at 12:50:01 pm
You can see why Sinner wears a cap. Bet even others gingers take the piss out of him.
