The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium

Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 12:26:08 pm
Looks like it'll be the second time Medvedev will lose the final, from two sets up.

He's had lots of tough matches this week though.
Ray K

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 12:34:40 pm
Incredible win by Sinner, who's had the most insane run these past 4 months. Won't be his last slam.

Feel so bad for Medvedev, twice losing a Slam final after being 2 sets up and playing 31 sets this week and still losing.
amir87

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 12:50:01 pm
You can see why Sinner wears a cap. Bet even others gingers take the piss out of him.
