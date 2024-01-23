Sinner wins in 3. Still hasn't dropped a set this tournament, plays Dkokovic in the semis.Poor Rublev has now gone 0-10 in GS quarter finals. Went 5-1 up in the 2nd set tie-break and Sinner won the next 6 points.
Zverev serving for the match.Never seen Alcaraz so poor.
Amazingly he turned it around! 2-1 now. That tie break was something else.
Starring down the barrel and produces that.
Then is broken in first game of 4th set...
Crosby Nick never fails.
I confidently predict hell lose at least one set in the semi final
You're right, it was a tie break set. Disappointing for Sinner, he now heads to the final with his confidence jolted by that dropped set. But at least he never faced a break point on his own serve so he has that going for him.i suppose
Thats a bit of a WTF result. I didnt watch but is that the finally the end of the Djokovic/Nadal/Fed era? I know hes lost before but not like that and especially not at the Australian
