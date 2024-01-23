« previous next »
« Reply #20840 on: January 23, 2024, 02:52:51 pm »
Sinner wins in 3. Still hasn't dropped a set this tournament, plays Dkokovic in the semis.
Poor Rublev has now gone 0-10 in GS quarter finals. Went 5-1 up in the 2nd set tie-break and Sinner won the next 6 points.
« Reply #20841 on: January 24, 2024, 11:43:56 am »
Zverev about to win first set. Alcaraz been awful with so many unforced errors.

Nick Kyrgios vaping and commentating on player faults is crazy.
« Reply #20842 on: January 24, 2024, 11:54:34 am »
Quote from: Ray K on January 23, 2024, 02:52:51 pm
Sinner wins in 3. Still hasn't dropped a set this tournament, plays Dkokovic in the semis.
Poor Rublev has now gone 0-10 in GS quarter finals. Went 5-1 up in the 2nd set tie-break and Sinner won the next 6 points.
I confidently predict hell lose at least one set in the semi final :)
« Reply #20843 on: January 24, 2024, 01:02:33 pm »
Zverev serving for the match.

Never seen Alcaraz so poor.
« Reply #20844 on: January 24, 2024, 01:28:29 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on January 24, 2024, 01:02:33 pm
Zverev serving for the match.

Never seen Alcaraz so poor.

Amazingly he turned it around! 2-1 now. That tie break was something else.
« Reply #20845 on: January 24, 2024, 01:31:05 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on January 24, 2024, 01:28:29 pm
Amazingly he turned it around! 2-1 now. That tie break was something else.

Starring down the barrel and produces that.
« Reply #20846 on: January 24, 2024, 01:36:39 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on January 24, 2024, 01:31:05 pm
Starring down the barrel and produces that.
Then is broken in first game of 4th set...
« Reply #20847 on: January 24, 2024, 01:41:24 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on January 24, 2024, 01:36:39 pm
Then is broken in first game of 4th set...
...And breaks back 🤓
« Reply #20848 on: January 24, 2024, 02:27:03 pm »
Really happy for Alex!
« Reply #20849 on: January 24, 2024, 02:28:29 pm »
Zverev was unplayable in the first two sets.

Alcaraz just didn't do enough overall.
« Reply #20850 on: Today at 06:49:58 am »
Sinner took the first two sets 6-1, 6-2 against Djokovic! Djokovic saved a match point to win the third on a tie break but Sinner a break up in the 4th. Finish him!
« Reply #20851 on: Today at 07:12:13 am »
Sinner in the final! Did not expect him to dominate Djokovic like that, very impressive.
« Reply #20852 on: Today at 07:13:28 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on January 24, 2024, 11:54:34 am
I confidently predict hell lose at least one set in the semi final :)
You're right, it was a tie break set. Disappointing for Sinner, he now heads to the final with his confidence jolted by that dropped set. But at least he never faced a break point on his own serve so he has that going for him.i suppose  :D
« Reply #20853 on: Today at 07:19:10 am »
Lovely. Fuck off Djokovic.
« Reply #20854 on: Today at 07:22:15 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:13:28 am
You're right, it was a tie break set. Disappointing for Sinner, he now heads to the final with his confidence jolted by that dropped set. But at least he never faced a break point on his own serve so he has that going for him.i suppose  :D
;D Thats a bit of a WTF result. I didnt watch but is that the finally the end of the Djokovic/Nadal/Fed era?

I know hes lost before but not like that and especially not at the Australian
« Reply #20855 on: Today at 07:28:18 am »
Didn't see it myself but it sounds like an absolute beating too. This wasn't the Wimbledon final where Djoker played well but was beaten in 5 by someone playing better. He got stomped on today.

Sinner has been at a different level since the Davis Cup win.
« Reply #20856 on: Today at 07:35:43 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:22:15 am
;D Thats a bit of a WTF result. I didnt watch but is that the finally the end of the Djokovic/Nadal/Fed era?

I know hes lost before but not like that and especially not at the Australian

Sinner had been looking the most likely to topple him as Ray says. But guess its always a nice shock when Djokovic loses in a Grand Slam.

First Aussie Open final without one of Federer, Nadal or Djokovic since 2005! And that was a pleasing one too - Marat Safin beating Leyton Hewitt.
« Reply #20857 on: Today at 08:32:48 am »
Brilliant. F Djokovic and his supporters.
« Reply #20858 on: Today at 08:33:23 am »
That is an unreal result.

Sinner has stepped up a level and Djokovic couldnt cope.
« Reply #20859 on: Today at 08:36:50 am »
Hopefully Zverev wins as well.
