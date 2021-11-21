This from Ziegler in the Times is way less sensationalist than what the Mail put out:



The Premier League is set to keep points-deduction penalties for breaches of the financial rules but is considering having a tariff that would impose only fines on clubs for lesser offences.



The new system, which would run alongside a new squad cost rule that limits spending, would come into force for the 2025-26 season if approved at the Premier League clubs summer meeting in June.



The leagues Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) have been criticised by Everton and Nottingham Forest after both clubs were deducted points for going over the fiscal limit, which allows for £105 million in losses over a three-year period.

There have also been questions as to why Forest were given only a four-point deduction despite having a larger breach than Everton, who had an initial ten-point deduction reduced to six on appeal.



Unlike the Football League, the Premier League clubs had decided not to have a fixed tariff of sanctions but to leave that decision to an independent commission  which is what happened in the cases of Everton and Forest.

The Premier League is looking at a proposal for a salary-cap model, called anchoring, which would make the amount any team can spend on wages linked to the amount of TV money paid to the lowest-placed club. For example, if the bottom club received £100 million, the maximum any club could spend on wages and transfers would be a multiple of that  possibly 4.5 times as much.



The league is also likely to mirror Uefas squad cost rule, under which clubs are allowed to spend only a fixed percentage of revenue on wages and transfers. Uefa is working towards a 70 per cent limit but it would be 85 per cent in the Premier League.

The votes on the new rules may result in another split between clubs who want tighter spending regulations and those who favour a free market.