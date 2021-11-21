« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 44 45 46 47 48 [49]   Go Down

Author Topic: Financial Fair Play - developments in here  (Read 166688 times)

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,867
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1920 on: Yesterday at 06:37:13 pm »
Quote from: Draex on April  4, 2024, 01:49:45 pm
What a prick, doesn't say that in this article.

Does say this though;

And in another shock development, a vote to reverse the February ruling on related-party transactions - deals within multi-club networks or with sponsors who have the same owners as a club - could also be on the cards.

In February, an amendment to these rules was approved by the narrowest of margins. With seven votes needed to block a proposal, there were 12 in favour, two abstentions and six against. But some feel that the change, and the knock-on impact it has on ownership of other clubs overseas, is harmful with one, thought to be Manchester City, considering legal action.

Cheaty should be fucked off from this league, they just don't deserve to be in it, c*nts.

That won't happen.
Too many vested interests and too much money greasing palms.
The only way is for the non state despot run clubs to leave the league and start a new one with cast iron rules on membership and spending.
Abu Dhabi, Chelsea, Saudi and Sheffield Utd can play each other every week.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,796
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1921 on: Yesterday at 07:30:13 pm »
Quote from: clinical on April  4, 2024, 01:17:46 pm
Would be the end of football for me. Klopp going and then just seeing City and Newcastle spending £500m a year and paying a £5m fine to do so would probably just about kill any enjoyment left.

If City dont get suitable punishment then Im done with it, if I wanted to watch a fixed sport Id watch wrestling.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,257
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1922 on: Today at 08:23:58 am »
Just set an actual transfer limit. It's the only value that can be controlled. Set it to 150 million or something as a maximum for transfers for all teams. That's enough that allows all teams to spend similar. Salary caps won't work
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,646
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1923 on: Today at 10:28:01 am »
Yeah and players are going to turn down the 1 million a week offered to them by the petro clubs to join the real clubs?
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1924 on: Today at 11:04:42 am »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 08:23:58 am
Just set an actual transfer limit. It's the only value that can be controlled. Set it to 150 million or something as a maximum for transfers for all teams. That's enough that allows all teams to spend similar. Salary caps won't work

Would really screw smaller clubs over because that will just lead to more players running their contracts out.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 991
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1925 on: Today at 11:49:50 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:30:13 pm
If City dont get suitable punishment then Im done with it, if I wanted to watch a fixed sport Id watch wrestling.

I'm already on the weaning off phase. Cancelled all my subscriptions football related two years ago. Stopped watching MotD except for the 5 minutes we're on. Even then only occasionally. Certainly do not watch other teams' games or highlights any longer. Arsenal v City was the first one in a long time.

I predict I'll be off footie in 18-24 months entirely. Will coincide with Liverpool failing to win stuff obviously. I did the same with international cricket after match fixing and BCCI killed the sport.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,155
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1926 on: Today at 12:03:53 pm »
It would take a few years of holding our breaths and praying for the best but if us, United, Arsenal, Spurs resigned from the Prem and asked to join the EFL just before the next TV rights deal, then almost all of England's football problems could be solved.
Logged

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,257
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1927 on: Today at 05:02:02 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:28:01 am
Yeah and players are going to turn down the 1 million a week offered to them by the petro clubs to join the real clubs?
You could say that now, the only way to get some sort of control is to limit the amount you can spend on purchases. Not net spend, actual purchases. If the most you can buy is 150 to 200 million each year it stops the loopholes of loaning player farming, selling players for inflated prices to negate ffp. You could even limit number of free signings each year in addition
Logged

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,257
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1928 on: Today at 05:03:30 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:04:42 am
Would really screw smaller clubs over because that will just lead to more players running their contracts out.
Doesn't really screw them over as it means the players stay with them for longer. Gives the league more chance to close the gap without crazy spending
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1929 on: Today at 05:05:30 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 05:03:30 pm
Doesn't really screw them over as it means the players stay with them for longer. Gives the league more chance to close the gap without crazy spending

And then how do they adequately replace them? Without spending above their means?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1930 on: Today at 05:11:34 pm »
If there is to be a spending limit then I think it would have to be on a sliding scale. The better you finish in the league the less you can spend the next year. Might even things out a little.
Logged

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,257
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1931 on: Today at 05:14:18 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:05:30 pm
And then how do they adequately replace them? Without spending above their means?
They wouldn't have to spend above their means. It shouldn't affect the lower half of the league, it simply lowers the amounts the top of the league can spend.
Logged

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,257
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1932 on: Today at 05:16:02 pm »
I doubt the lower half of the league are spending 150 mill a year so the cap wouldn't affect them. Saying to city or Chelsea you can only spend 150 mill means a player like caicedo nearly uses up the entire budget
Logged

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,257
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1933 on: Today at 05:19:18 pm »
Quick Google, 5 teams spent over 150 mill this year. Chelsea, City, Arsenal, spurs and united. So it would have reduced the amount of players they brought in. Rest of the league spending was below that, many clubs by far. Would give the league more parity
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,852
  • @tharris113
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1934 on: Today at 08:53:55 pm »
This from Ziegler in the Times is way less sensationalist than what the Mail put out:

The Premier League is set to keep points-deduction penalties for breaches of the financial rules but is considering having a tariff that would impose only fines on clubs for lesser offences.

The new system, which would run alongside a new squad cost rule that limits spending, would come into force for the 2025-26 season if approved at the Premier League clubs summer meeting in June.

The leagues Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) have been criticised by Everton and Nottingham Forest after both clubs were deducted points for going over the fiscal limit, which allows for £105 million in losses over a three-year period.
There have also been questions as to why Forest were given only a four-point deduction despite having a larger breach than Everton, who had an initial ten-point deduction reduced to six on appeal.

Unlike the Football League, the Premier League clubs had decided not to have a fixed tariff of sanctions but to leave that decision to an independent commission  which is what happened in the cases of Everton and Forest.
The Premier League is looking at a proposal for a salary-cap model, called anchoring, which would make the amount any team can spend on wages linked to the amount of TV money paid to the lowest-placed club. For example, if the bottom club received £100 million, the maximum any club could spend on wages and transfers would be a multiple of that  possibly 4.5 times as much.

The league is also likely to mirror Uefas squad cost rule, under which clubs are allowed to spend only a fixed percentage of revenue on wages and transfers. Uefa is working towards a 70 per cent limit but it would be 85 per cent in the Premier League.
The votes on the new rules may result in another split between clubs who want tighter spending regulations and those who favour a free market.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,562
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1935 on: Today at 08:57:12 pm »
Ironically, it's not really a free market when states are involved. They'd have to ban state ownership among all clubs.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,888
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1936 on: Today at 09:05:34 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:53:55 pm
This from Ziegler in the Times is way less sensationalist than what the Mail put out:

The Premier League is set to keep points-deduction penalties for breaches of the financial rules but is considering having a tariff that would impose only fines on clubs for lesser offences.

The new system, which would run alongside a new squad cost rule that limits spending, would come into force for the 2025-26 season if approved at the Premier League clubs summer meeting in June.

The leagues Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) have been criticised by Everton and Nottingham Forest after both clubs were deducted points for going over the fiscal limit, which allows for £105 million in losses over a three-year period.
There have also been questions as to why Forest were given only a four-point deduction despite having a larger breach than Everton, who had an initial ten-point deduction reduced to six on appeal.

Unlike the Football League, the Premier League clubs had decided not to have a fixed tariff of sanctions but to leave that decision to an independent commission  which is what happened in the cases of Everton and Forest.
The Premier League is looking at a proposal for a salary-cap model, called anchoring, which would make the amount any team can spend on wages linked to the amount of TV money paid to the lowest-placed club. For example, if the bottom club received £100 million, the maximum any club could spend on wages and transfers would be a multiple of that  possibly 4.5 times as much.

The league is also likely to mirror Uefas squad cost rule, under which clubs are allowed to spend only a fixed percentage of revenue on wages and transfers. Uefa is working towards a 70 per cent limit but it would be 85 per cent in the Premier League.
The votes on the new rules may result in another split between clubs who want tighter spending regulations and those who favour a free market.
It's fine IMO becase the squad cost rule is forward-looking and sometimes it's hard to know whether or not a club can breach it or not.

A few poor results and a club can slide down the table and breach the threshold. For those kind of breaches, a financial punishment that is considered as part of the 85% limit is fine. Basically, clubs have to be more "on it" when it comes to their finances.

It's funny that managers are more likely to hang around like a bad smell because clubs can't afford to sack them due to the tight limits. Look at Tuchel.
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1937 on: Today at 10:36:43 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 08:23:58 am
Just set an actual transfer limit. It's the only value that can be controlled. Set it to 150 million or something as a maximum for transfers for all teams. That's enough that allows all teams to spend similar. Salary caps won't work

Teams will find a way to claim they paid bullshit fees the way they do with salaries. It wouldn't be policed closely enough to stop that happening.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,667
Re: Financial Fair Play - developments in here
« Reply #1938 on: Today at 11:02:04 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 08:23:58 am
Just set an actual transfer limit. It's the only value that can be controlled. Set it to 150 million or something as a maximum for transfers for all teams. That's enough that allows all teams to spend similar. Salary caps won't work

Its a non-starter unless all leagues agree to it. And then you get the snide under the table transfers, or 8 year contracts. There are always loopholes.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 44 45 46 47 48 [49]   Go Up
« previous next »
 