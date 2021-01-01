« previous next »
Author Topic: Remembering the Bradford fire  (Read 27150 times)

Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 08:46:25 pm »
Horrific then and horrific when you think back at what happened.
It must have been horrendous for the poor people who perished, and their poor families.

R.I.P
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #281 on: Today at 01:00:52 am »
Martin Fletcher was 12 years old, he survived but lost his dad, his younger brother, his granddad and his uncle. His book is a good read.
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
« Reply #282 on: Today at 02:35:39 am »
A neighbour of mine that I used to babysit for went to the game, almost took his youngest with him & to this day he's still not come to terms with it. Guy cried for a week over what he witnessed.
