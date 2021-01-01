Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Remembering the Bradford fire
Author
Topic: Remembering the Bradford fire
Terry de Niro
Cellar dweller fella, ya know
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 49,296
Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
«
Reply #280 on:
Yesterday
at 08:46:25 pm
Horrific then and horrific when you think back at what happened.
It must have been horrendous for the poor people who perished, and their poor families.
R.I.P
Logged
Rest in peace Ray Osborne/shanklyboy
Speedy Molby
Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
RAWK Scribe
Kopite
Posts: 819
Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
«
Reply #281 on:
Today
at 01:00:52 am
Martin Fletcher was 12 years old, he survived but lost his dad, his younger brother, his granddad and his uncle. His book is a good read.
WhereAngelsPlay
Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 22,005
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Remembering the Bradford fire
«
Reply #282 on:
Today
at 02:35:39 am
A neighbour of mine that I used to babysit for went to the game, almost took his youngest with him & to this day he's still not come to terms with it. Guy cried for a week over what he witnessed.
