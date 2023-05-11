A neighbour of mine that I used to babysit for went to the game, almost took his youngest with him & to this day he's still not come to terms with it. Guy cried for a week over what he witnessed.
Martin Fletcher was 12 years old, he survived but lost his dad, his younger brother, his granddad and his uncle. His book is a good read.
Poor fella. Just seeing it unfold on TV will never leave me. Actually being there and witnessing it would mentally scar most for life. You just cannot unsee such things. I assume many will also suffer survivor guilt because they were there but felt so helpless to do anything. I've never been to Bradford, but if I ever do I'll definitely make time to visit the ground and memorial to pay my respects.
Let me know if you do plan to pop over.
