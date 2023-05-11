« previous next »
Remembering the Bradford fire

Horrific then and horrific when you think back at what happened.
It must have been horrendous for the poor people who perished, and their poor families.

R.I.P
Martin Fletcher was 12 years old, he survived but lost his dad, his younger brother, his granddad and his uncle. His book is a good read.
A neighbour of mine that I used to babysit for went to the game, almost took his youngest with him & to this day he's still not come to terms with it. Guy cried for a week over what he witnessed.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May 12, 2023, 02:35:39 am
A neighbour of mine that I used to babysit for went to the game, almost took his youngest with him & to this day he's still not come to terms with it. Guy cried for a week over what he witnessed.
Poor fella. Just seeing it unfold on TV will never leave me. Actually being there and witnessing it would mentally scar most for life. You just cannot unsee such things. I assume many will also suffer survivor guilt because they were there but felt so helpless to do anything.

I've never been to Bradford, but if I ever do I'll definitely make time to visit the ground and memorial to pay my respects.
Quote from: Speedy Molby on May 12, 2023, 01:00:52 am
Martin Fletcher was 12 years old, he survived but lost his dad, his younger brother, his granddad and his uncle. His book is a good read.

Poor lad, that is just horrific for him, how do you ever get over that?  :(
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 12, 2023, 11:17:46 am
Poor fella. Just seeing it unfold on TV will never leave me. Actually being there and witnessing it would mentally scar most for life. You just cannot unsee such things. I assume many will also suffer survivor guilt because they were there but felt so helpless to do anything.

I've never been to Bradford, but if I ever do I'll definitely make time to visit the ground and memorial to pay my respects.
Let me know if you do plan to pop over.  :)
Quote from: Kalito on May 12, 2023, 04:33:41 pm
Let me know if you do plan to pop over.  :)
I will do. The closest I've been has been when we've been to Haworth a couple of times. Maybe if we go back there again I could drive over and lay some flowers at the memorial.
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 12, 2023, 11:17:46 am
Poor fella. Just seeing it unfold on TV will never leave me. Actually being there and witnessing it would mentally scar most for life. You just cannot unsee such things. I assume many will also suffer survivor guilt because they were there but felt so helpless to do anything.

I've never been to Bradford, but if I ever do I'll definitely make time to visit the ground and memorial to pay my respects.

I went in the 90's to watch Wigan play Bradford Bulls, we went in the new stand. Tried not to imagine people dying there.
And then you get lowlife like Charlie Lawson aka Jim MacDonald from Corrie who weaponises a horrible tragedy like this to have a dig at the Hillsborough families who had dignity in spades but is too cowardly to admit it
One horrible nasty pissed up c*nt is him..

https://twitter.com/charlie_lawson1/status/1656774070342483970
Quote from: Armchair expert on May 14, 2023, 04:49:37 am
And then you get lowlife like Charlie Lawson aka Jim MacDonald from Corrie who weaponises a horrible tragedy like this to have a dig at the Hillsborough families who had dignity in spades but is too cowardly to admit it
One horrible nasty pissed up c*nt is him..

https://twitter.com/charlie_lawson1/status/1656774070342483970

He really is a horrible specimen.  >:(
What an odious little shit Lawson is. Using one tragedy to get a dig in over another.

Appalling little 'man'.
RIP to the 56 victims.


RIP
RIP
RIP

Not forgotten
RIP
RIP
Rip
