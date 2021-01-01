« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Down

Author Topic: Adverts you hate  (Read 105976 times)

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,214
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1600 on: Yesterday at 01:29:56 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 07:49:03 am
The Ribena one with the lad who has the berry field and his bird says at the end Andrew! Lets get these off to the pisser/presser/prisser. What the fuck does she say at the end?!
Yes, another one I can't stand.

The hapless, daydreaming male pulled into line by the female who is clearly in charge.  :butt

Yet more sexist shite.

A few years ago I emailed a company who had another one of these sexist ads and got a reply back from a woman who suggested it was just "harmless battle of the sexes stuff." I replied that when it used to be male on female sexism it also used to be framed as being harmless too but now we know better.

She dismissed my concerns but I informed her that I, and increasing number of others, were boycotting their business and other businesses that employed damaging sexism to push their products, regardless of which way around the sexism was.
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,001
  • Trada
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1601 on: Today at 09:39:06 am »
Spencer Matthews, fake Gin ads

I just want to repeatedly punch him in the face
Logged
I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,613
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1602 on: Today at 12:11:39 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June  7, 2021, 01:39:09 pm
That Dominos one with the yodelling.

It's like it's been scientifically designed to be the worst, most annoying advert ever. Do they really think it will make people order their pizza? Who gets paid to produce this shite?
Logged
'There's nothing stupid about football. And there's nothing at all stupid about the annual All-Priest's 5-a-side Over-75s Indoor Football Challenge Match!'

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,352
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1603 on: Today at 03:34:56 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 09:39:06 am
Spencer Matthews, fake Gin ads

I just want to repeatedly punch him in the face

He looks like a Robbie Williams look alike impersonating, badly, Sean Connery playing James Bond.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Up
« previous next »
 