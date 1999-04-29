« previous next »
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1600 on: June 14, 2021, 01:29:56 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 14, 2021, 07:49:03 am
The Ribena one with the lad who has the berry field and his bird says at the end Andrew! Lets get these off to the pisser/presser/prisser. What the fuck does she say at the end?!
Yes, another one I can't stand.

The hapless, daydreaming male pulled into line by the female who is clearly in charge.  :butt

Yet more sexist shite.

A few years ago I emailed a company who had another one of these sexist ads and got a reply back from a woman who suggested it was just "harmless battle of the sexes stuff." I replied that when it used to be male on female sexism it also used to be framed as being harmless too but now we know better.

She dismissed my concerns but I informed her that I, and increasing number of others, were boycotting their business and other businesses that employed damaging sexism to push their products, regardless of which way around the sexism was.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1601 on: June 15, 2021, 09:39:06 am »
Spencer Matthews, fake Gin ads

I just want to repeatedly punch him in the face
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1602 on: June 15, 2021, 12:11:39 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June  7, 2021, 01:39:09 pm
That Dominos one with the yodelling.

It's like it's been scientifically designed to be the worst, most annoying advert ever. Do they really think it will make people order their pizza? Who gets paid to produce this shite?
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1603 on: June 15, 2021, 03:34:56 pm »
Quote from: Trada on June 15, 2021, 09:39:06 am
Spencer Matthews, fake Gin ads

I just want to repeatedly punch him in the face

He looks like a Robbie Williams look alike impersonating, badly, Sean Connery playing James Bond.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1604 on: June 15, 2021, 09:23:38 pm »
Quote from: Trada on June 15, 2021, 09:39:06 am
Spencer Matthews, fake Gin ads

I just want to repeatedly punch him in the face
Wait your turn mate..... Long F**king Queue   :thumbup
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1605 on: June 23, 2021, 04:53:54 pm »
Betting adverts, it's the sheer amount of them every on ad break when live sport is on, just had 2 betting ads in the ad break then. :no
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1606 on: June 24, 2021, 10:50:06 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on June 23, 2021, 04:53:54 pm
Betting adverts, it's the sheer amount of them every on ad break when live sport is on, just had 2 betting ads in the ad break then. :no


Exactly, yet they focus on banning adverts for crisps and sweets

I'd love to see gambling ads totally banned.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1607 on: June 25, 2021, 12:38:09 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on June 12, 2021, 07:46:20 pm
Where's Mr Cholmondely-Warner to inject some common sense when you need it?

« Reply #1608 on: June 29, 2021, 11:12:24 am »
Seriously, Nationwide yet again!!

What in the holy fuck is the bloke in the new ad rabbiting on about? 

I've watched it a few times and am non the wiser.   Do they honestly think people will go out and open a bank account on the strength of their shite adverts?
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1609 on: June 30, 2021, 02:04:50 pm »
Financial adverts are the worst. If your interest rate is 0.1 better than your competitor I'll give you a look. That's all we need to know for now, I'll do my ESG due diligence in my own time.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1610 on: June 30, 2021, 02:21:43 pm »
The Ford Mustang Mach E advert. Not only is it annoying but in my opinion has destroyed the name of the Ford Mustang. It was never an SUV / Crossover.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1611 on: June 30, 2021, 02:34:12 pm »
Quote from: pazcom on June 30, 2021, 02:21:43 pm
The Ford Mustang Mach E advert. Not only is it annoying but in my opinion has destroyed the name of the Ford Mustang. It was never an SUV / Crossover.

Its an awful looking car. I hate SUV/crossovers anyway, useless lumps of metal.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1612 on: July 1, 2021, 02:07:06 am »
The BoyleSports one with Steven Gerrard is appalling.

It's a good job Steven could play football, because I've seen fence posts that are less wooden on screen.  :lmao
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1613 on: July 1, 2021, 09:36:00 am »
As has been mentioned, that Domino's advert. It makes me toes curl its that bad.

I mean the pizzas are nice and that, but they are a rip off and that advert has just made me refuse to order from them again.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1614 on: July 1, 2021, 07:47:16 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on June 12, 2021, 06:24:34 pm
The new Verisure advert.

It seems advertisers are so desperate to not be seen as sexist towards women ... that they are sexist towards men instead.  :butt

Here, we have two couples, but only the females speak. The females discuss one of the couples getting an alarm system because the other couple has one. The males have no say in any of this and sit there like brainless, mute, nodding dogs.

Well done Verisure.  ::)

Saw this for the first time tonight and to be fair, it makes the women look like idiots too. They just sit their spouting about the alarm like a couple of clueless idiots, its obvious neither woman has the foggiest idea about what alarm they need, what functions they will need the alarm to have and will just buy and old shite.

Maybe the fellas are just sat there knowingly, thinking "yeah you just prattle on love, when the rep turns up I'll deal with the technical side of things so that we don't end up with a pile of shite" ;)
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1615 on: July 1, 2021, 09:35:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July  1, 2021, 07:47:16 pm
Saw this for the first time tonight and to be fair, it makes the women look like idiots too. They just sit their spouting about the alarm like a couple of clueless idiots, its obvious neither woman has the foggiest idea about what alarm they need, what functions they will need the alarm to have and will just buy and old shite.

Maybe the fellas are just sat there knowingly, thinking "yeah you just prattle on love, when the rep turns up I'll deal with the technical side of things so that we don't end up with a pile of shite" ;)

A pair of Mr Cholmondely-Warners thinking "Ladies, know your place ".
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1616 on: July 1, 2021, 09:44:37 pm »
Check out these little beauties:



https://www.embassygardens.com/sky-pool/

On the second link, scroll down and click the "play video" button to watch true dickheadery in action.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1617 on: July 1, 2021, 09:55:54 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July  1, 2021, 09:35:59 pm
A pair of Mr Cholmondely-Warners thinking "Ladies, know your place ".

Exactly that yes  ;D

(Its not what I believe ladies before you all pile in on me)

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1618 on: July 1, 2021, 11:18:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July  1, 2021, 07:47:16 pm
Saw this for the first time tonight and to be fair, it makes the women look like idiots too. They just sit their spouting about the alarm like a couple of clueless idiots, its obvious neither woman has the foggiest idea about what alarm they need, what functions they will need the alarm to have and will just buy and old shite.

Maybe the fellas are just sat there knowingly, thinking "yeah you just prattle on love, when the rep turns up I'll deal with the technical side of things so that we don't end up with a pile of shite" ;)
Every Verisure ad I've seen has been utterly awful. I still want to put the telly in every time I see this one.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1619 on: July 2, 2021, 12:43:34 am »
For the latest billboard ads the colonel should definitely give his advertising agency a good KFC.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1620 on: July 2, 2021, 08:17:16 am »
New LG ad is genuinely one of the worst I can remember. It has the concept and production quality of something you'd see on regional TV in 2004, stunned it got greenlit at any stage.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1621 on: July 2, 2021, 05:28:16 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on July  2, 2021, 08:17:16 am
New LG ad is genuinely one of the worst I can remember. It has the concept and production quality of something you'd see on regional TV in 2004, stunned it got greenlit at any stage.

oooh im dying to see this now

I'm off to find it.

Edit: Surely you're not on about the LG OLED evo one I've just watched on YouTube?  If so, you must work for Samsung or Sony as its pretty amazing.

Actually I've just seen the one you mean.  The one set to a cover of "Its a hard knock life" from Annie.  Yep its utter shite

LG must have blown 99.9% of their Advertising budget on the OLED evo ad
« Reply #1622 on: July 2, 2021, 06:32:46 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on July  2, 2021, 08:17:16 am
New LG ad is genuinely one of the worst I can remember. It has the concept and production quality of something you'd see on regional TV in 2004, stunned it got greenlit at any stage.

OMFG how shite is that

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pWOC8PvIWlo&amp;t=9s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pWOC8PvIWlo&amp;t=9s</a>
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1623 on: July 2, 2021, 07:20:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July  2, 2021, 06:32:46 pm
OMFG how shite is that

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pWOC8PvIWlo&amp;t=9s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pWOC8PvIWlo&amp;t=9s</a>

:lmao

It's like they've been smoking crack.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1624 on: July 2, 2021, 07:33:10 pm »
The McNasty's one that's just different people hooting with laughter. What are they laughing at? Are they laughing at me? It's one of the most infuriating things I've ever seen on television.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1625 on: July 2, 2021, 11:23:38 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on July  2, 2021, 07:33:10 pm
The McNasty's one that's just different people hooting with laughter. What are they laughing at? Are they laughing at me? It's one of the most infuriating things I've ever seen on television.

Reminds me of a scene from The Office.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1626 on: July 3, 2021, 09:23:52 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on July  2, 2021, 07:33:10 pm
The McNasty's one that's just different people hooting with laughter. What are they laughing at? Are they laughing at me? It's one of the most infuriating things I've ever seen on television.
I've only seen it twice, whilst watching some programme, yesterday.

It was an instant annoyance, after the first viewing.

Just NO.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1627 on: July 3, 2021, 09:59:22 am »
Got to love an erectile disfunction advert early morning when watching with your kids.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1628 on: July 3, 2021, 08:00:24 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on July  2, 2021, 08:17:16 am
New LG ad is genuinely one of the worst I can remember. It has the concept and production quality of something you'd see on regional TV in 2004, stunned it got greenlit at any stage.

I've just seen it,it's fucking bilge.
« Reply #1629 on: July 3, 2021, 08:10:08 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July  3, 2021, 09:59:22 am
Got to love an erectile disfunction advert early morning when watching with your kids.

Watching a recorded episode of Wheeler Dealers that was screened at 10pm in the morning and the Love Honey advert comes on.
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1630 on: July 3, 2021, 10:10:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July  3, 2021, 08:10:08 pm
Watching a recorded episode of Wheeler Dealers that was screened at 10pm in the morning and the Love Honey advert comes on.

Never seen it so just googled it, next vid up on youtube is "how to squirt"

see yer in 5 mins
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1631 on: July 3, 2021, 10:28:24 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on July  3, 2021, 10:10:44 pm
Never seen it so just googled it, next vid up on youtube is "how to squirt"

see yer in 5 mins
Fuck. Off!  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1632 on: July 5, 2021, 01:44:04 pm »
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1633 on: July 15, 2021, 09:32:31 pm »
A new one. Starts off with a montage of Diana clips and a sombre monologue saying, "Diana, Princess of Whales died tragically over 20 years ago, but her legacy lives on."

Thought it was going to be an ad for the Daily Express, but no. It continues...

"This year would have been her 60th birthday and as a tribute we've produced a Sovereign coin with her face replacing that of the queen, that we'll sell to you gullible twats for a hugely inflated fee."

And it's not even a full or even half Sovereign. It's a fucking one-eighth Sovereign (the briefly displayed smallprint tells us it weighs 1 whole g)

Fucking hell. We're a nation of grifters.

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1634 on: July 15, 2021, 09:52:21 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 15, 2021, 09:32:31 pm
A new one. Starts off with a montage of Diana clips and a sombre monologue saying, "Diana, Princess of Whales died tragically over 20 years ago, but her legacy lives on."

Thought it was going to be an ad for the Daily Express, but no. It continues...

"This year would have been her 60th birthday and as a tribute we've produced a Sovereign coin with her face replacing that of the queen, that we'll sell to you gullible twats for a hugely inflated fee."

And it's not even a full or even half Sovereign. It's a fucking one-eighth Sovereign (the briefly displayed smallprint tells us it weighs 1 whole g)

Fucking hell. We're a nation of grifters.
  ;D
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1635 on: July 15, 2021, 10:36:51 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on July  5, 2021, 01:44:04 pm
  :lickin
Only just noticed your reply mate  :lmao
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1636 on: July 15, 2021, 10:40:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 15, 2021, 09:32:31 pm
A new one. Starts off with a montage of Diana clips and a sombre monologue saying, "Diana, Princess of Whales died tragically over 20 years ago, but her legacy lives on."
"She's a Kriller Queen
Gunpowder, gelatine
Dynamite with a laser beam
Guaranteed to blow your mind
Anytime"
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1637 on: July 16, 2021, 09:38:11 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on July 15, 2021, 10:40:53 pm
"She's a Kriller Queen
Gunpowder, gelatine
Dynamite with a laser beam
Guaranteed to blow your mind
Anytime"

Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1638 on: Today at 01:40:10 am »
That Funding Circle ad with the creepy, CGI, singing baby.  :o

Horrible!
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1639 on: Today at 06:46:14 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:40:10 am
That Funding Circle ad with the creepy, CGI, singing baby.  :o

Horrible!
Its awful  :puke2
