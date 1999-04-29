A new one. Starts off with a montage of Diana clips and a sombre monologue saying, "Diana, Princess of Whales died tragically over 20 years ago, but her legacy lives on."
Thought it was going to be an ad for the Daily Express, but no. It continues...
"This year would have been her 60th birthday and as a tribute we've produced a Sovereign coin with her face replacing that of the queen, that we'll sell to you gullible twats for a hugely inflated fee."
And it's not even a full or even half Sovereign. It's a fucking one-eighth Sovereign (the briefly displayed smallprint tells us it weighs 1 whole g)
Fucking hell. We're a nation of grifters.