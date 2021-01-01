The Ribena one with the lad who has the berry field and his bird says at the end Andrew! Lets get these off to the pisser/presser/prisser. What the fuck does she say at the end?!



Yes, another one I can't stand.The hapless, daydreaming male pulled into line by the female who is clearly in charge.Yet more sexist shite.A few years ago I emailed a company who had another one of these sexist ads and got a reply back from a woman who suggested it was just "harmless battle of the sexes stuff." I replied that when it used to be male on female sexism it also used to be framed as being harmless too but now we know better.She dismissed my concerns but I informed her that I, and increasing number of others, were boycotting their business and other businesses that employed damaging sexism to push their products, regardless of which way around the sexism was.