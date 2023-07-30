« previous next »
Just something wrong about a blue and green kit clash.
David Clifford was the difference today. If he had an 8 out of 10 performance like his brother, Kerry would have won it. He had a 4/10 day and Kerry lost by 2.  Harsh but true. Credit to Mick Fitzsimons though, man of the match in his 9th final age 35. 
Am I alone in thinking David Gough's officiating was awful today? I'm not even talking about him getting 50/50 calls wrong here. That happens to all refs

I'm talking about him seemingly making up his own rules and making decisions that he actually has no business making

As someone who believes in supporting referees, and allowing them reasonable margin for error, I genuinely can't understand how this fella has managed to become an inter county official
Gough had a fine game, the McCarthy yellow aside. It was a borderline decision at high speed that would have been a red if there was VAR in Gaelic. Anyone who's first reaction to the final is to talk about the ref doesn't know Gaelic football at all.
David Clifford was the difference today. If he had an 8 out of 10 performance like his brother, Kerry would have won it. He had a 4/10 day and Kerry lost by 2.  Harsh but true. Credit to Mick Fitzsimons though, man of the match in his 9th final age 35. 

Thought Clifford started out well but just lost all composure in the 2nd half. Very unlike him, I guess that's what pressure at the highest level does to a player. Should have been burying the attempt that was fortunately given for a shirt pull as well.

Really enjoyed the game and the championship overall.
What the clean fuck 😂
What the clean fuck 😂

You Joe Brolly in disguise?  Ulster Championship just got very tasty.
You Joe Brolly in disguise?  Ulster Championship just got very tasty.
I dont know how to feel about it. Its annoyed my Tyrone mates to no end. Mcguinness and harte back in ulster will be wild
Hahaha get fucked, ye juiced up c*nts.
 :scarf
Hahaha get fucked, ye juiced up c*nts.
The double is on Corky.

Cillian for the Oscar and Bambie Thug for Eurovision, I mean.
Brilliant game.
Armagh beat on pens again! 8)
Armagh beat on pens again! 8)

Ulster Champions.  ;D

I'm far from getting carried away, but it's great to see the belief that McGuinness has instilled in the players. What a record he has when it comes to the Anglo-Celt cup.
Ulster Champions.  ;D

I'm far from getting carried away, but it's great to see the belief that McGuinness has instilled in the players. What a record he has when it comes to the Anglo-Celt cup.
congrats sir. Great to see yous win in
congrats sir. Great to see yous win in
congrats,
fabulous game of football.
just gutted from an armagh perspective
Hahaha get fucked, ye juiced up c*nts.

Do you fancy your chances with Tipperary on Sunday?
I hate seeing games like Sundays Ulster Final settled on penalties, both teams deserved a replay to have another crack at winning the cup. It feels against the ethos of our game. I also cant imagine any GAA person not wanting a replay to that game, the anticipation leading up, the media coverage, the conversation, hype and excitement. Armagh didnt deserve to go down on the day in that style. Pennos are a shit way to end any GAA game. Its an amateur sport and games should be won or lost over the course of the match, win as a team lose as a team, it should never fall on one mans shoulders in that way. Its not like a free kick to win or draw a game, you can take a perfect penno and if the goalie guesses the right way its 50-50 he gets it. Id far prefer a pressured free kick to go for a game than a penalty.

Cork v Limerick was a cracking game. Theres something about this Cork team that I reckon will see them in the mix at the business end of things. Tipp seem to be a step behind Clare, Cork & Limerick right now. Whatever happens the MacCarthy cup is staying in Munster.
Do you fancy your chances with Tipperary on Sunday?

No but that's just based on natural pessimism.
No but that's just based on natural pessimism.

I'm from Tipperary and I'm fairly pessimistic too. We'll have a chance as long as James Owen isn't the referee  ::)  Hopefully it will be a good game though.
I hate seeing games like Sundays Ulster Final settled on penalties, both teams deserved a replay to have another crack at winning the cup. It feels against the ethos of our game. I also cant imagine any GAA person not wanting a replay to that game, the anticipation leading up, the media coverage, the conversation, hype and excitement. Armagh didnt deserve to go down on the day in that style. Pennos are a shit way to end any GAA game. Its an amateur sport and games should be won or lost over the course of the match, win as a team lose as a team, it should never fall on one mans shoulders in that way. Its not like a free kick to win or draw a game, you can take a perfect penno and if the goalie guesses the right way its 50-50 he gets it. Id far prefer a pressured free kick to go for a game than a penalty.

Cork v Limerick was a cracking game. Theres something about this Cork team that I reckon will see them in the mix at the business end of things. Tipp seem to be a step behind Clare, Cork & Limerick right now. Whatever happens the MacCarthy cup is staying in Munster.

You would think that the GAA would welcome a replay. More money for them.
You would think that the GAA would welcome a replay. More money for them.

You would think so!

Its just bollix for an amateur player to slave and slog training for months and not get a shot at winning a provincial title because the game is decided on penalties. I dont see settling Gaelic Games that way as part of our sport, it would make more sense to me to have it settled on 45s an actual skill of the game and not reducing it to the 50-50 chance on penalties.

Some of the great games Ive seen over the years Hurling & Football were replays. Im from Westmeath but have cousins in Dublin wed spend a weekend with every summer and in 1991 that weekend the Dublin v Meath game was on so the old man took me and we went with our cousin, I saw that game 4 times that summer as it went to 3 replays and the old man got tickets for all of them and they were gold dust for the 3rd and 4th games. Those games have become GAA lore now and we may not see that drama again given the current structure.
I like penalties. Penalties are a skill of the game. Half the lads may have never took a 45 before and may not even have the range for it. Missing a 45 will still give the same shite feeling to the lad who missed the same as missing a penalty.
Theres no space in the calendar now for replays. I think its better for the lads who slave all year and train that the championship doesnt end with defeat in the provincial championship. Decent trade off to going out on penalties.
Some of the great games Ive seen over the years Hurling & Football were replays. Im from Westmeath but have cousins in Dublin wed spend a weekend with every summer and in 1991 that weekend the Dublin v Meath game was on so the old man took me and we went with our cousin, I saw that game 4 times that summer as it went to 3 replays and the old man got tickets for all of them and they were gold dust for the 3rd and 4th games. Those games have become GAA lore now and we may not see that drama again given the current structure.

I was on a J1 in Cape Cod that summer and someone sent over a tape of the Micheal O Muircheartaigh commentary for the final replay. We would get the barman to put in on in our local and play it at the end of the night.

"And Meath are LEADING! THEY'RE LEADING!"
