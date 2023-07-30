I hate seeing games like Sundays Ulster Final settled on penalties, both teams deserved a replay to have another crack at winning the cup. It feels against the ethos of our game. I also cant imagine any GAA person not wanting a replay to that game, the anticipation leading up, the media coverage, the conversation, hype and excitement. Armagh didnt deserve to go down on the day in that style. Pennos are a shit way to end any GAA game. Its an amateur sport and games should be won or lost over the course of the match, win as a team lose as a team, it should never fall on one mans shoulders in that way. Its not like a free kick to win or draw a game, you can take a perfect penno and if the goalie guesses the right way its 50-50 he gets it. Id far prefer a pressured free kick to go for a game than a penalty.



Cork v Limerick was a cracking game. Theres something about this Cork team that I reckon will see them in the mix at the business end of things. Tipp seem to be a step behind Clare, Cork & Limerick right now. Whatever happens the MacCarthy cup is staying in Munster.