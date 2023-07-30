You would think that the GAA would welcome a replay. More money for them.



You would think so!Its just bollix for an amateur player to slave and slog training for months and not get a shot at winning a provincial title because the game is decided on penalties. I dont see settling Gaelic Games that way as part of our sport, it would make more sense to me to have it settled on 45s an actual skill of the game and not reducing it to the 50-50 chance on penalties.Some of the great games Ive seen over the years Hurling & Football were replays. Im from Westmeath but have cousins in Dublin wed spend a weekend with every summer and in 1991 that weekend the Dublin v Meath game was on so the old man took me and we went with our cousin, I saw that game 4 times that summer as it went to 3 replays and the old man got tickets for all of them and they were gold dust for the 3rd and 4th games. Those games have become GAA lore now and we may not see that drama again given the current structure.