Author Topic: The PC Gaming Thread  (Read 175016 times)

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3400 on: October 12, 2020, 12:45:20 PM »
Quote from: Riquende on October 12, 2020, 12:38:46 PM
What's the jpeg thing all about anyway?

You can buy ships in Star Citizen that aren't actually in the game yet, they just put up pictures of them on the website and you buy based on that. People have paid thousands for these ships, there was even a pack a while ago that cost something like $16k and was only available for people who had spent over $1k already (or vice versa, I can't remember exactly).
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3401 on: October 12, 2020, 01:06:58 PM »
Quote from: Schmidt on October 12, 2020, 12:12:40 PM
You absolutely did jump down my throat, over an off the cuff example that you ironically seem way more invested in than me. Maybe I'm not the one who is suffering from jpeg remorse.

Nah, I'm more of an Elite guy myself.
Sorry if you thought I was jumping down your throat. I just don't like Chris Roberts, Star Citizens and scammers in general.
I've had a few run ins with Citizens elsewhere. It attracts some pretty unpleasant types.
The mention of Star Citizen as being technologically advanced always triggers me.
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3402 on: October 12, 2020, 01:29:41 PM »
Quote from: Riquende on October 12, 2020, 12:38:46 PM
What's the jpeg thing all about anyway?

The marks are allowed the opportunity to "invest" or "pledge" to development by paying thousands of dollars for a jpeg of a spaceship, very often not even playable in their "alpha"
Quite a chunk of this money appears to be spent on Pacific Palisades mansions, off-shore accounts, shell companies, family trusts, Porsche leases, ex-wife's attempts to break Hollywood and court cases/settlements with the company who created the demo they pretended was a fully fledged game.
The game itself is hosed but they keep on selling jpegs.
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3403 on: October 22, 2020, 01:16:35 PM »
Looks like the graphics card in my 4 year old under TV mini (Node 304) setup is failing, but of course now as usual I'm looking at whether to just replace the graphics card, upgrade the graphics card or just get a new rig from scratch.

Doesn't help that the 30xx cards are out, adding to my temptation levels!

Old card was a 1070, the problem areas for just upgrading the GFX card, would be obviously its a small case, so hands were a bit tied when it came to PSUs so got a Corsair SF600 SFX, which might be pushing it for a 3070, never mind anything bigger. Also CPU is only an i5 6600k which a few people have said may be starting to become an issue now due to the low number of threads.

Ideally would be looking at running at 4k resolutions.

I am interested in the thoughts of the RAWK community on this one!

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3404 on: October 22, 2020, 04:46:34 PM »
Quote from: Schmidt on October 12, 2020, 12:45:20 PM
You can buy ships in Star Citizen that aren't actually in the game yet, they just put up pictures of them on the website and you buy based on that. People have paid thousands for these ships, there was even a pack a while ago that cost something like $16k and was only available for people who had spent over $1k already (or vice versa, I can't remember exactly).

Fucking nerds will buy anything these days.
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3405 on: October 27, 2020, 05:44:30 PM »
My current build is showing it's age and I'm considering a new, full system. Started putting together a wish/build list with an eye on black Friday deals inbound...

CPU - AMD Ryzen 5000 series, will wait for the final price versus performance before I decide the exact chip.
MB - Aorus X570 AORUS MASTER / ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero / MSI MPG X570 GAMING PRO CARBON
RAM - G.Skill Trident Z Royal F4-3600C19D-32GTRS Memory Module 32 GB DDR4 3600 MHz x2
Memory - Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 x2
Cooling - CoolerMaster MasterLiquid ML360R RGB

Still can't decide on a case but that's not massively important just yet and will wait to see what sort of power draw the new AMD cards pull before making a decision on psu too, especially with these new GTX connectors not being standard.

Which just leaves the decision on the card, no chance I will go 3090, it's just crazy money for the gains over the 3080. So it will either be a GTX 3080, a RX 6900 XT (expect this to be too expensive) or RX 6800 XT. Hopefully tmw we'll start to get a feel for who's won this current round of the gpu battle.

It also looks like the black friday deals are starting even earlier this year so if anyone spots a deal too good to pass feel free to DM me :wave
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 PM
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3406 on: October 27, 2020, 07:36:01 PM »
Translation:

Hi guys, I'm going to buy basically the best rig available.

If any of you peasants spot any nice deals make sure you PM me.

;D
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3407 on: October 27, 2020, 08:38:06 PM »
;D ;D ;D ;D
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 PM
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3408 on: October 28, 2020, 01:12:28 PM »
 ;D

I blew my wad on a similar build recently, gonna try not to look at my bank account for a while. Seems like I'll be waiting a while for the 3080 though....ordered on 1st October and no inclination of when I'll be getting it yet. I'm hoping it will be at some point in November.
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3409 on: October 28, 2020, 02:03:28 PM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on October 27, 2020, 07:36:01 PM
Translation:

Hi guys, I'm going to buy basically the best rig available.

If any of you peasants spot any nice deals make sure you PM me.

;D

I want this: https://www.overclockers.co.uk/infin8-altar-intel-core-i9-10920x-4.6ghz-overclocked-watercooled-pro-gaming-desk-pc-fs-46d-oe.html
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3410 on: October 28, 2020, 02:28:46 PM »
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3411 on: October 28, 2020, 05:01:47 PM »
6800 vs 2080 Ti



6800XT vs 3080



6900XT vs 3090


Radeon RX 6800: $579
Radeon RX 6800 XT: $649
Radeon RX 6900 XT: $999

Finallly competition across the stack ;D


Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3412 on: October 28, 2020, 05:15:24 PM »
Pricing seems a little odd, considering brand trust and stuff like dlss/rtx, you'd think that another $50 cheaper (especially on the 6800) would have been sensible, maybe they are expecting much higher availability of stock and thus the 3rd party cards to be closer to msrp unlike with the rtx3000 series.

Very nice options in any case and that shared memory stuff looks like a very nice bonus if you opt for a team red build over a mixed one.
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3413 on: October 28, 2020, 05:16:32 PM »
Wow, I have to say that I'm surprised at the numbers from the 6900xt!  As you're aware, AMD has been pretty strong in recent years at mid-range and thereabouts, but I didn't expect them to be giving the 3090 that sort of competition after Nvidia being the kings of high-end for so long.  Like you say though, competition across the range is great for us.   
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3414 on: Yesterday at 03:20:14 PM »
What are AMD drivers like these days? last AMD card I had was over 10 years ago and had nothing but trouble with them so been on Nvidia ever since, I really need to upgrade my 1070 and was hoping to pick up a 3070 today, had one in my basket on Overclockers and site crashed just before I paid for it, when it came back up it was empty, plenty on ebay now though  :no
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3415 on: Today at 04:40:07 AM »
The AMD drivers are still shit mate. They seem incapable of fixing one problem without creating another. On top of that I have to switch between drivers to get different games running properly (5700xt). As an example, RDR2 runs great on the 20.9.1 drivers, but stutters on most others. Witcher 3 on the other hand stutters and frame skips except on 20.4.2 or 20.5.1.  If the new AMD cards had trounched Nvidia on performance I might have considered taking a chance on big navi, but as it stands I'm sticking with going for a 3080.
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3416 on: Today at 08:22:53 AM »
Havent had any problems with the 5700xt myself, i've been satisfied so far. About to start Doom Eternal this weekend so will see how that goes!
« Reply #3417 on: Today at 08:56:58 AM »
Quote from: Slick_Beef on Today at 08:22:53 AM
Havent had any problems with the 5700xt myself, i've been satisfied so far. About to start Doom Eternal this weekend so will see how that goes!

 That's why I referred to it earlier as AMD roulette.  Some people seem to have few or no issues whilst for many others it's been a shit-show.   I'd say that more people have had issues with the card than not though.  Personally, I've had two separate 5700xt cards (different brands),  have had them running in two different systems (after a complete upgrade) and have had numerous troubles throughout.     
« Reply #3418 on: Today at 09:10:04 AM »
Quote from: Titi Camara on October 27, 2020, 05:44:30 PM
My current build is showing it's age and I'm considering a new, full system. Started putting together a wish/build list with an eye on black Friday deals inbound...

CPU - AMD Ryzen 5000 series, will wait for the final price versus performance before I decide the exact chip.
MB - Aorus X570 AORUS MASTER / ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero / MSI MPG X570 GAMING PRO CARBON
RAM - G.Skill Trident Z Royal F4-3600C19D-32GTRS Memory Module 32 GB DDR4 3600 MHz x2
Memory - Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 x2
Cooling - CoolerMaster MasterLiquid ML360R RGB

Still can't decide on a case but that's not massively important just yet and will wait to see what sort of power draw the new AMD cards pull before making a decision on psu too, especially with these new GTX connectors not being standard.

Which just leaves the decision on the card, no chance I will go 3090, it's just crazy money for the gains over the 3080. So it will either be a GTX 3080, a RX 6900 XT (expect this to be too expensive) or RX 6800 XT. Hopefully tmw we'll start to get a feel for who's won this current round of the gpu battle.

It also looks like the black friday deals are starting even earlier this year so if anyone spots a deal too good to pass feel free to DM me :wave

 Dunno if I'm a bit late here mate (only just seen the post) but I wouldn't be going for CL19 ram given that you seem to be going for the best performance possible. You'll lose significant frames per second on slightly more CPU intensive titles such as Assassin's Creed and Tomb Raider relative to something with lower latency, i.e-  CL16 3600mhz.   
