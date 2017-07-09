My current build is showing it's age and I'm considering a new, full system. Started putting together a wish/build list with an eye on black Friday deals inbound...
CPU - AMD Ryzen 5000 series, will wait for the final price versus performance before I decide the exact chip.
MB - Aorus X570 AORUS MASTER / ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero / MSI MPG X570 GAMING PRO CARBON
RAM - G.Skill Trident Z Royal F4-3600C19D-32GTRS Memory Module 32 GB DDR4 3600 MHz x2
Memory - Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 x2
Cooling - CoolerMaster MasterLiquid ML360R RGB
Still can't decide on a case but that's not massively important just yet and will wait to see what sort of power draw the new AMD cards pull before making a decision on psu too, especially with these new GTX connectors not being standard.
Which just leaves the decision on the card, no chance I will go 3090, it's just crazy money for the gains over the 3080. So it will either be a GTX 3080, a RX 6900 XT (expect this to be too expensive) or RX 6800 XT. Hopefully tmw we'll start to get a feel for who's won this current round of the gpu battle.
It also looks like the black friday deals are starting even earlier this year so if anyone spots a deal too good to pass feel free to DM me