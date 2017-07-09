Looks like the graphics card in my 4 year old under TV mini (Node 304) setup is failing, but of course now as usual I'm looking at whether to just replace the graphics card, upgrade the graphics card or just get a new rig from scratch.



Doesn't help that the 30xx cards are out, adding to my temptation levels!



Old card was a 1070, the problem areas for just upgrading the GFX card, would be obviously its a small case, so hands were a bit tied when it came to PSUs so got a Corsair SF600 SFX, which might be pushing it for a 3070, never mind anything bigger. Also CPU is only an i5 6600k which a few people have said may be starting to become an issue now due to the low number of threads.



Ideally would be looking at running at 4k resolutions.



I am interested in the thoughts of the RAWK community on this one!



