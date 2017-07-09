Post match show was interesting, if only to hear very different perspectives of the game and the players. Kev was in full chimp-out mode, with hot takes about footballers that have mostly got us joint top of the league. The others were more circumspect and saw it for what it was - abysmal against an excellent team performance.
For a fanbase that rarely experiences defeat compared to nearly every other club, I think were becoming increasingly intolerant of moments of imperfection and disappointment. Its mainly because City have changed the parameters of success, but Im broadly irritated how badly some contend with bumps in the road. It can make the general post-match space a no-go-area.
Lad on the TAW Facebook group was suggesting that the players need therapy because of the FA Cup defeat, which apparently killed the season.
This isnt sane and rational. Its unhinged and stupid.
Its not the league, which is a relief. Onwards.