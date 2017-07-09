The Pink was fine in my opinion. Though I didnt agree with Kev Walsh (everyones rubbish and always have been opinion) or Phils (Atalanta were just so good and its a one off opinion). Think Im somewhere in between.



But I suppose the Pink is meant to capture the potential range of opinions that are out there following a game. I thought Sian did a job hosting and bringing it all together, given the disparate opinions.



More generally I agree with the comments about Neil. More and more TAW is about Neils contribution. For me anyway. Hes probably one of the only contributors that consistently raises opinions or comments that are thought provoking. Josh Williams is arguably the only other who does this. Potentially Rob Gutmann but in a different way also.It happens with some other posters on occasions but its few and far between.



Doesn't necessarily mean I dont enjoy hearing other contributors efforts, its just more that the other opinions generally are things you think yourself already or are things youve heard (and probably not given much credence to) elsewhere. Without Neil I think it would all be relatively bland, when it comes to discussing the current team.