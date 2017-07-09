The Pink was fine in my opinion. Though I didnt agree with Kev Walsh (everyones rubbish and always have been opinion) or Phils (Atalanta were just so good and its a one off opinion). Think Im somewhere in between.
But I suppose the Pink is meant to capture the potential range of opinions that are out there following a game. I thought Sian did a job hosting and bringing it all together, given the disparate opinions.
More generally I agree with the comments about Neil. More and more TAW is about Neils contribution. For me anyway. Hes probably one of the only contributors that consistently raises opinions or comments that are thought provoking. Josh Williams is arguably the only other who does this. Potentially Rob Gutmann but in a different way also.It happens with some other posters on occasions but its few and far between.
Doesn't necessarily mean I dont enjoy hearing other contributors efforts, its just more that the other opinions generally are things you think yourself already or are things youve heard (and probably not given much credence to) elsewhere. Without Neil I think it would all be relatively bland, when it comes to discussing the current team.
I'd agree with a lot of your post, and I do think that TAW is hugely dependent on Neil's contributions, probably more than it used to be. I do think though, that there are a few others who do also offer something different.
- The other two on the Review, especially Sean Rodgers, will always offer something tactically that I may not have thought of myself.
- Mo Stewart is so knowledgeable about European football and so reasoned in his thinking that he offers information and a degree of sense that really adds something I feel.
- For all that he's funny too, Gutmann actually thinks a little outside the box, is strong in his views, and isn't afraid of a mad shout, which is great.
- The two football writers, Neil Jones and Josh Williams are both really good and actually add thoughts I may not have otherwise had when they're on. Beth Lindop also a good addition, and while I don't think she necessarily says anything groundbreaking, I like her measured way of discussing things.