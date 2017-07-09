« previous next »
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29040 on: April 5, 2024, 10:40:31 pm »
Must have been some graft this week putting together all the previews, reviews, Gutters etc. Excellent work.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29041 on: April 9, 2024, 09:57:03 am »
have had problems listening to the anfield wrap show on United game via the app today...
No issue with the other shows just that specific podcast

Although am listening via spotify without issue...dunno if thats a me thing but just a heads up
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29042 on: April 10, 2024, 09:53:42 pm »
Not quite TAW but was listening to Robbo and Copeys TLC pod this week. Robbo mentioned he had a stalker that was a bluenose that consistently posts videos of him on Twitter, Ive followed him on Twitter since the Well Red days but never seen him mention it on there. Anyone seen it or have a link to any of the posts? Proper tickles me up stuff like that online.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29043 on: April 11, 2024, 11:27:49 pm »
Usually a fan of Kev Walsh but had to turn The Pink off about 3 minutes into his drunk rant about how shit Kelleher is.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29044 on: April 11, 2024, 11:33:25 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on April 11, 2024, 11:27:49 pm
Usually a fan of Kev Walsh but had to turn The Pink off about 3 minutes into his drunk rant about how shit Kelleher is.

Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Diaz, Nunez and Tsimikas are all shit apparently.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29045 on: April 11, 2024, 11:36:55 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on April 11, 2024, 11:27:49 pm
Usually a fan of Kev Walsh but had to turn The Pink off about 3 minutes into his drunk rant about how shit Kelleher is.

He's fucking hard work once he gets going isn't he
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29046 on: April 12, 2024, 07:16:10 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on April 11, 2024, 11:27:49 pm
Usually a fan of Kev Walsh but had to turn The Pink off about 3 minutes into his drunk rant about how shit Kelleher is.

Same as that. The video one was much easier to listen to.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29047 on: April 12, 2024, 07:37:20 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 11, 2024, 11:33:25 pm
Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Diaz, Nunez and Tsimikas are all shit apparently.

He's right on Tsimikas, but he was typically massively overboard on the rest. To be honest though, as massively over-the-top as he went, and as much he sounded like he'd had too many, I don't mind him machine-gunning the whole team last night. It was such an abysmal performance that being reasonable or finding positives isn't really what I give a shit about in that situation.

For what it's worth I agreed a lot (as I often do) with Phil Blundell - I think people aren't giving Atalanta enough credit. As bad as we were, they were probably the best team I've seen at Anfield this season. I mean obviously on paper, they aren't, but they played their absolute A game and their man-to-man pressing thing totally wrecked us. The work rate and organisation was ridiculous.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29048 on: April 12, 2024, 09:12:28 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on April 11, 2024, 11:27:49 pm
Usually a fan of Kev Walsh but had to turn The Pink off about 3 minutes into his drunk rant about how shit Kelleher is.

We absolutely tear Evertonians apart for such vitriol. Unlistenable drivel.
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29049 on: April 12, 2024, 09:16:22 am »
Interesting so many jumping on Kev Walsh's back, have you seen the posts in the player threads on here?
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29050 on: April 12, 2024, 09:20:48 am »
Perhaps TAW dont view themselves as therapists but sometimes after a defeat you need some cathaercis, Neil hosting neither post United show and these drunk ramblings really dont help.

Oh well.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29051 on: April 12, 2024, 09:21:59 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 12, 2024, 09:20:48 am
Perhaps TAW dont view themselves as therapists but sometimes after a defeat you need some cathaercis, Neil hosting neither post United show and these drunk ramblings really dont help.

Oh well.

Yeah nothing against the contributors on both of those shows, but I was disappointed when it wasn't Neil to put things into perspective.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29052 on: April 12, 2024, 09:36:39 am »
Quote from: JP! on April 12, 2024, 09:16:22 am
Interesting so many jumping on Kev Walsh's back, have you seen the posts in the player threads on here?

Just checked the Tsimikas thread and no dice, all posts in there are fine, mostly supportive.

If somebody is going to bat with awful opinions, then its absolutely fair people have opinions on that. Opinions AOTS. If he was shouting drunkenly at Anfield, hed be told to shut the fuck up.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29053 on: April 12, 2024, 09:38:54 am »
Quote from: JamesG L4 on April 12, 2024, 09:36:39 am
Just checked the Tsimikas thread and no dice, all posts in there are fine, mostly supportive.

If somebody is going to bat with awful opinions, then its absolutely fair people have opinions on that. Opinions AOTS. If he was shouting drunkenly at Anfield, hed be told to shut the fuck up.



Oh I don't particularly disagree, but you should probably check the Endo, Szobozlai, Nunez, Gakpo et al threads.  No fans are whiter than white, he just happens to have a mic in his hand.

Dunno if it's just me but I'm not sure last nights game warrants individual analysis of key players, just a 'we were fucking shite across the park' would cover it.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29054 on: April 12, 2024, 10:01:40 am »
Post match show was interesting, if only to hear very different perspectives of the game and the players. Kev was in full chimp-out mode, with hot takes about footballers that have mostly got us joint top of the league. The others were more circumspect and saw it for what it was - abysmal against an excellent team performance.

For a fanbase that rarely experiences defeat compared to nearly every other club, I think were becoming increasingly intolerant of moments of imperfection and disappointment. Its mainly because City have changed the parameters of success, but Im broadly irritated how badly some contend with bumps in the road. It can make the general post-match space a no-go-area.

Lad on the TAW Facebook group was suggesting that the players need therapy because of the FA Cup defeat, which apparently killed the season.

This isnt sane and rational. Its unhinged and stupid.

Its not the league, which is a relief. Onwards.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29055 on: April 12, 2024, 10:09:31 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 12, 2024, 09:21:59 am
Yeah nothing against the contributors on both of those shows, but I was disappointed when it wasn't Neil to put things into perspective.

Same. It's difficult because he can't be doing every show but since Robbo left Neil really is head and shoulders above the rest for immediate and visceral post-match reaction, especially after a harrowing defeat.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29056 on: April 12, 2024, 10:13:03 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on April 12, 2024, 10:09:31 am
Same. It's difficult because he can't be doing every show but since Robbo left Neil really is head and shoulders above the rest for immediate and visceral post-match reaction, especially after a harrowing defeat.

Theres still a load of great contributors. Wont name my favourites  because thats unfair on any I leave out. Neil is a great host obviously, but I still enjoy the shows he doesnt do.

Sometimes as Kenny says, a post match show can be cathartic, but I wasnt ready to listen to last nights. Probably says more about me than whoever was on there!
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29057 on: April 12, 2024, 10:35:18 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 12, 2024, 10:13:03 am
Theres still a load of great contributors. Wont name my favourites  because thats unfair on any I leave out. Neil is a great host obviously, but I still enjoy the shows he doesnt do.

Sometimes as Kenny says, a post match show can be cathartic, but I wasnt ready to listen to last nights. Probably says more about me than whoever was on there!

I really, really  like Mo Stewart, but hes not the man for a 2-2 defeat at Old Trafford
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29058 on: April 12, 2024, 10:58:19 am »
The Pink was fine in my opinion. Though I didnt agree with Kev Walsh (everyones rubbish and always have been opinion) or Phils (Atalanta were just so good and its a one off opinion). Think Im somewhere in between.

But I suppose the Pink is meant to capture the potential range of opinions that are out there following a game. I thought Sian did a job hosting and bringing it all together, given the disparate opinions.

More generally I agree with the comments about Neil. More and more TAW is about Neils contribution. For me anyway. Hes probably one of the only contributors that consistently raises opinions or comments that are thought provoking. Josh Williams is arguably the only other who does this. Potentially Rob Gutmann but in a different way also.It happens with some other posters on occasions but its few and far between.

Doesn't necessarily mean I dont enjoy hearing other contributors efforts, its just more that the other opinions generally are things you think yourself already or are things youve heard (and probably not given much credence to) elsewhere. Without Neil I think it would all be relatively bland, when it comes to discussing the current team.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29059 on: April 12, 2024, 11:35:28 am »
Speaking of Guttman, I actually did a proper laugh out loud (LOLz) at the start of yesterdays gutter when they managed to get Amorims name down to the Rim-meister General. Excellent work all round.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29060 on: April 12, 2024, 11:39:42 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 12, 2024, 11:35:28 am
Speaking of Guttman, I actually did a proper laugh out loud (LOLz) at the start of yesterdays gutter when they managed to get Amorims name down to the Rim-meister General. Excellent work all round.

There are certain ones who regardless of their opinion are just excellent at podcasting - Guttman is one of them
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29061 on: April 12, 2024, 12:47:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 12, 2024, 11:39:42 am
There are certain ones who regardless of their opinion are just excellent at podcasting - Guttman is one of them
Gutmann simultaneously takes it very seriously while being very unserious.

I remember Neil doing a Ted-talk style thing at some convention a few years ago - on YouTube - and he said that a great piece of advice hed got was that this is not deadly brain surgery or something to that effect; in that its supposed to be a fun pursuit that should be treated as such. The point is that TAW works because it does well to get the balance right most of the time. Seriously unserious.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29062 on: April 12, 2024, 12:53:54 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on April 12, 2024, 12:47:30 pm
Gutmann simultaneously takes it very seriously while being very unserious.

I remember Neil doing a Ted-talk style thing at some convention a few years ago - on YouTube - and he said that a great piece of advice hed got was that this is not deadly brain surgery or something to that effect; in that its supposed to be a fun pursuit that should be treated as such. The point is that TAW works because it does well to get the balance right most of the time. Seriously unserious.

Neil also said we should sign Dele Ali. Football isnt fun, Football is life.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29063 on: April 12, 2024, 12:57:59 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 12, 2024, 12:53:54 pm
Neil also said we should sign Dele Ali. Football isnt fun, Football is life.

I once did a thread defending Hodge.

We all have receipts :P
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29064 on: April 12, 2024, 01:00:55 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on April 12, 2024, 12:57:59 pm
I once did a thread defending Hodge.

We all have receipts :P

True
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29065 on: April 12, 2024, 01:49:25 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on April 12, 2024, 12:57:59 pm
I once did a thread defending Hodge.

We all have receipts :P

Always knew you were a wrongun.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29066 on: April 12, 2024, 01:53:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 12, 2024, 01:49:25 pm
Always knew you were a wrongun.
Its been in the works for over a decade!!
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29067 on: April 12, 2024, 02:19:41 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on April 12, 2024, 10:58:19 am
The Pink was fine in my opinion. Though I didnt agree with Kev Walsh (everyones rubbish and always have been opinion) or Phils (Atalanta were just so good and its a one off opinion). Think Im somewhere in between.

But I suppose the Pink is meant to capture the potential range of opinions that are out there following a game. I thought Sian did a job hosting and bringing it all together, given the disparate opinions.

More generally I agree with the comments about Neil. More and more TAW is about Neils contribution. For me anyway. Hes probably one of the only contributors that consistently raises opinions or comments that are thought provoking. Josh Williams is arguably the only other who does this. Potentially Rob Gutmann but in a different way also.It happens with some other posters on occasions but its few and far between.

Doesn't necessarily mean I dont enjoy hearing other contributors efforts, its just more that the other opinions generally are things you think yourself already or are things youve heard (and probably not given much credence to) elsewhere. Without Neil I think it would all be relatively bland, when it comes to discussing the current team.

I'd agree with a lot of your post, and I do think that TAW is hugely dependent on Neil's contributions, probably more than it used to be. I do think though, that there are a few others who do also offer something different.

- The other two on the Review, especially Sean Rodgers, will always offer something tactically that I may not have thought of myself.

- Mo Stewart is so knowledgeable about European football and so reasoned in his thinking that he offers information and a degree of sense that really adds something I feel.

- For all that he's funny too, Gutmann actually thinks a little outside the box, is strong in his views, and isn't afraid of a mad shout, which is great.

- The two football writers, Neil Jones and Josh Williams are both really good and actually add thoughts I may not have otherwise had when they're on. Beth Lindop also a good addition, and while I don't think she necessarily says anything groundbreaking, I like her measured way of discussing things.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29068 on: April 12, 2024, 02:57:23 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on April 12, 2024, 02:19:41 pm
I'd agree with a lot of your post, and I do think that TAW is hugely dependent on Neil's contributions, probably more than it used to be. I do think though, that there are a few others who do also offer something different.

- The other two on the Review, especially Sean Rodgers, will always offer something tactically that I may not have thought of myself.

- Mo Stewart is so knowledgeable about European football and so reasoned in his thinking that he offers information and a degree of sense that really adds something I feel.

- For all that he's funny too, Gutmann actually thinks a little outside the box, is strong in his views, and isn't afraid of a mad shout, which is great.

- The two football writers, Neil Jones and Josh Williams are both really good and actually add thoughts I may not have otherwise had when they're on. Beth Lindop also a good addition, and while I don't think she necessarily says anything groundbreaking, I like her measured way of discussing things.

I purposefully tried to keep it less specific on contributors on my original post but the ones you highlighted are standouts for me. I think Phil B is always the voice of reason and measured. Similar to Beth in that regard, who has been a good addition. Damien Kavanagh is similar also and brings that old wise head element. Ben J is funny and brings something different.

A lot of good contributors (including loads I havent mentioned)but they are all complementary to having Neil or potentially Rob on the same show. Without Neil or Rob it all becomes a bit bland, and thats with thinking 90% of the contributors speak well and have reasonable if differing points of view. Only a small handful of contributors I struggle with individually.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29069 on: Today at 07:41:29 am »
It shouldn't be needed to be said. But as a gentle reminder, don't expect any output from the girls and guys tomorrow
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29070 on: Today at 09:23:38 am »
Dan Morgan's insertion of Blue Nile lyrics in to his latest article - beautiful.
