Series 4 of "Fauda" fucking rules. Please don't make us wait another three years for the next one.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Series 2 of Clarkson's Farm is out todayI am looking forward to Gerald and his dry stone walling
I know there are more important things in the world to take a stand over, but I won't watch anything with Clarkson in it again after his Meghan comments.
Page created in 0.046 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]