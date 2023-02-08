« previous next »
Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14080 on: February 8, 2023, 05:22:22 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on February  2, 2023, 01:22:33 am
Series 4 of "Fauda" fucking rules. Please don't make us wait another three years for the next one.
just started watching the first season on Netflix last night, watched the first four episodes and i'm hooked, wanted to watch more but had to get to bed!
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14081 on: Today at 08:26:46 am
Series 2 of Clarkson's Farm is out today

I am looking forward to Gerald and his dry stone walling
Trent June 1st 2019

Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14082 on: Today at 09:04:22 am
I know there are more important things in the world to take a stand over, but I won't watch anything with Clarkson in it again after his Meghan comments.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14083 on: Today at 09:32:45 am
I won't watch anything with Clarkson in because his style of humour was last funny around 15 years ago.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14084 on: Today at 09:47:31 am
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:26:46 am
Series 2 of Clarkson's Farm is out today

I am looking forward to Gerald and his dry stone walling

Brilliant news!! Will watch over the weekend.  ;D
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14085 on: Today at 10:49:27 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:04:22 am
I know there are more important things in the world to take a stand over, but I won't watch anything with Clarkson in it again after his Meghan comments.

Right. I did enjoy this show but his comments were sickening.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
Reply #14086 on: Today at 10:59:41 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:04:22 am
I know there are more important things in the world to take a stand over, but I won't watch anything with Clarkson in it again after his Meghan comments.

His comments were appalling I agree. I will still enjoy this show though - some of the people in it are great and it does inform about the challenges farmers face as well.
Trent June 1st 2019
