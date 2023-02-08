Series 4 of "Fauda" fucking rules. Please don't make us wait another three years for the next one.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Series 2 of Clarkson's Farm is out todayI am looking forward to Gerald and his dry stone walling
I know there are more important things in the world to take a stand over, but I won't watch anything with Clarkson in it again after his Meghan comments.
Wasn't Jeremy Clarkson a massive twat before the Meghan stuff ? Punching a runner, plenty of shite that could be considered racist, actually using the 'N' word. Shouldn't that reach someone's 'bullshit' meter ?
Bob Mortimer on WILTY should be a national holiday. David Mitchell genuinely needs therapy after every episode
Not much between them. It's more of the same which is all good.
