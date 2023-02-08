« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 348 349 350 351 352 [353]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 1011767 times)

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,731
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14080 on: February 8, 2023, 05:22:22 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on February  2, 2023, 01:22:33 am
Series 4 of "Fauda" fucking rules. Please don't make us wait another three years for the next one.
just started watching the first season on Netflix last night, watched the first four episodes and i'm hooked, wanted to watch more but had to get to bed!
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,087
  • Believer
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14081 on: February 10, 2023, 08:26:46 am »
Series 2 of Clarkson's Farm is out today

I am looking forward to Gerald and his dry stone walling
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14082 on: February 10, 2023, 09:04:22 am »
I know there are more important things in the world to take a stand over, but I won't watch anything with Clarkson in it again after his Meghan comments.
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,267
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14083 on: February 10, 2023, 09:32:45 am »
I won't watch anything with Clarkson in because his style of humour was last funny around 15 years ago.
Logged

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,798
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14084 on: February 10, 2023, 09:47:31 am »
Quote from: Qston on February 10, 2023, 08:26:46 am
Series 2 of Clarkson's Farm is out today

I am looking forward to Gerald and his dry stone walling

Brilliant news!! Will watch over the weekend.  ;D
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14085 on: February 10, 2023, 10:49:27 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on February 10, 2023, 09:04:22 am
I know there are more important things in the world to take a stand over, but I won't watch anything with Clarkson in it again after his Meghan comments.

Right. I did enjoy this show but his comments were sickening.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,087
  • Believer
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14086 on: February 10, 2023, 10:59:41 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on February 10, 2023, 09:04:22 am
I know there are more important things in the world to take a stand over, but I won't watch anything with Clarkson in it again after his Meghan comments.

His comments were appalling I agree. I will still enjoy this show though - some of the people in it are great and it does inform about the challenges farmers face as well.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,684
  • Never Forget
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14087 on: February 10, 2023, 05:39:51 pm »
The Capture.

Series 1 was good but it just seemed a good spy type drama.

Series 2 has been great. Really enjoyed every episode.
Logged

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,684
  • Never Forget
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14088 on: February 10, 2023, 05:45:26 pm »
Clarksons farm is an enjoyable fun watch about farming in the British Countryside.

Some absolute bull shit comes out of his mouth. It was offensive about Meghan (an alive and well attention seeking celeb), but not sure it reaches my bull shit meter to never watch someone who makes funny programs again.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14089 on: February 10, 2023, 07:00:05 pm »
Wasn't Jeremy Clarkson a massive twat before the Meghan stuff ?  Punching a runner, plenty of shite that could be considered racist, actually using the 'N' word.  Shouldn't that reach someone's 'bullshit' meter ?
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14090 on: February 10, 2023, 07:47:34 pm »
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,218
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14091 on: February 10, 2023, 08:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on February 10, 2023, 07:00:05 pm
Wasn't Jeremy Clarkson a massive twat before the Meghan stuff ?  Punching a runner, plenty of shite that could be considered racist, actually using the 'N' word.  Shouldn't that reach someone's 'bullshit' meter ?
Hes always been the same. Just dont understand the appeal of his shows either. I cant stand heavily scripted stuff that tries to look natural.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14092 on: February 10, 2023, 09:01:47 pm »
Bob Mortimer on WILTY should be a national holiday. David Mitchell genuinely needs therapy after every episode
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,552
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14093 on: Yesterday at 09:04:17 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on February 10, 2023, 09:01:47 pm
Bob Mortimer on WILTY should be a national holiday. David Mitchell genuinely needs therapy after every episode
The teeth ;D
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14094 on: Yesterday at 11:56:53 am »
The second series of Carnival Row is up on Amazon on Friday the 17th. First 2 episodes anyway.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,552
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14095 on: Yesterday at 06:39:21 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on February  5, 2023, 09:17:57 am
Not much between them.  It's more of the same which is all good.
Enjoyed season 2 of Slow Horses. Great show. Couldn't that Coldplay tune out of my head for a while.
Logged

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,684
  • Never Forget
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #14096 on: Today at 02:06:02 am »
5 minutes in to Rogue Heroes.

Totally engaged.

Read so much of this story from many books, mostly years ago. Cant wait to see if the things I remember get picked up in the show.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 348 349 350 351 352 [353]   Go Up
« previous next »
 