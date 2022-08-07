« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 325 326 327 328 329 [330]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences  (Read 936366 times)

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,285
  • Trada
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13160 on: August 7, 2022, 02:49:46 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on August  7, 2022, 02:12:51 pm
yeah those are two of the best (i love the 2nd half of 4 as well leading up to the diner, probably my favourite part, fantastic by David Thewlis)

Yes episode 4 was great as well the ride in the car mind you the duel reminded me of the one in the Disney cartoon The Sword In The Stone.
« Last Edit: August 7, 2022, 08:12:14 pm by Trada »
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,747
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13161 on: August 7, 2022, 04:16:42 pm »
Someone has probably mentioned this already, but I wanted to make sure everyone knows. There isn't a specific release date yet, as far as I can tell, but the creators of the BRILLIANT series "Dark" are coming out with "1899" sometime this year. Can't fucking wait.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ulOOON_KYHs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ulOOON_KYHs</a>

Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,559
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13162 on: August 8, 2022, 09:03:23 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on August  7, 2022, 04:16:42 pm
Someone has probably mentioned this already, but I wanted to make sure everyone knows. There isn't a specific release date yet, as far as I can tell, but the creators of the BRILLIANT series "Dark" are coming out with "1899" sometime this year. Can't fucking wait.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ulOOON_KYHs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ulOOON_KYHs</a>

I've been waiting for this, I loved Dark it was brilliant. Can't believe there's no date yet, I swear I've been watching trailers for nearly a year  ;D
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,081
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13163 on: August 8, 2022, 10:40:49 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on August  7, 2022, 02:37:40 am
but the steaming turd in the punchbowl is Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, fuck me it is woeful, off the top of my head can't recall a worse Lucifer ever, still reeling from how bad she was. Conversely the Corinthian is fun and done very well. Oh and Death is very good.



Up to the point where the Sandman meets Lucifer is excellent, the set design, the special effects, Squatterbloat and the drawn out walk. They get to the castle, doors open, blood floods out and then it jarringly cuts to him walking around the corner to Lucifier's throne room and it all just goes flat. I like the series but this is where the issues lie for me, the disparity in menace from one scene to the next.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13164 on: August 8, 2022, 05:24:14 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on August  8, 2022, 10:40:49 am
Up to the point where the Sandman meets Lucifer is excellent, the set design, the special effects, Squatterbloat and the drawn out walk. They get to the castle, doors open, blood floods out and then it jarringly cuts to him walking around the corner to Lucifier's throne room and it all just goes flat. I like the series but this is where the issues lie for me, the disparity in menace from one scene to the next.

Her greatest asset is her ability to suck the air & fun out of any scene she's involved with.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,613
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13165 on: August 9, 2022, 05:05:03 am »
Quote from: Trada on August  7, 2022, 02:49:46 pm
Yes episode 4 was great as well the ride in the car mind you the duel reminded me of the one in the Disney cartoon The Sword In The Stone.

 ;D

actually that is a good shout, cos that is basically what it is

regards 1899, thanks for the head's up (whoever posted that), Dark was great and going by the trailer this is in english, which helps out my aging eyes

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August  8, 2022, 05:24:14 pm
Her greatest asset is her ability to suck the air & fun out of any scene she's involved with.

i've no idea why they cast her as lucifer, is it cos she's reportedly six foot three? i swear to god it's the only thing i can think of, that they wrongly thought wouldn't it be cool if we had this big old bird playing lucifer

shambles

i'm really not a fan of changing genders of major characters when adapting material to the screen, i fucking hate it to be honest, but there are examples that have worked well (eg the librarian was switched to female as well but she did a good job), and there are examples of female lucifers doing a good job, but this is such a bad casting and we're fucking stuck with it and seeing as it appears she'll have major screen time in the second season, yeahhhhhhhhh not boding well

and i hope i never see that abomination of constantine ever again in this show

i will give props to netflix in that they dropped the whole season in one go - more of this please
« Last Edit: August 9, 2022, 08:28:37 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,537
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13166 on: Today at 08:20:14 am »
Done with 3 seasons of Brassic. Now, that was good stuff! Thanks to whoever wrote about it in here, would not had known about it otherwise.

Season 4 in september I see, anyone know if it's an all episodes at once or weekly thing?
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dave's TV Snobbery Topic with added Low Brow Self Indulgences
« Reply #13167 on: Today at 10:11:01 am »
Marriage, featuring Sean Bean and Nicola Walker, starts on BBC1 on Sunday. Can't go wrong with those 2.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 325 326 327 328 329 [330]   Go Up
« previous next »
 